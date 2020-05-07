  1. home
  2. Articles

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

By Rakini Bergundy, May 7, 2020

0 0

As the pandemic appears to have eased in the Middle Kingdom, many are wondering when China will reopen its borders to nonnationals. China has closed its borders to most foreigners with certain exemptions since March 28. 

In late April, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had “approached a number of countries to discuss the possibility of easing border controls to allow some business travel to resume, part of broader efforts to restart economic activity stalled by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang addressed WSJ’s report in a press conference and affirmed that the country is indeed in talks with South Korea and Singapore for essential travel for business and tech-related purposes. 

China and South Korea have had two meetings thus far, and have come to the consensus of an establishment of a ‘fast-track’ entry system. The system will first be applicable to 10 Chinese provinces and cities. South Korean travelers may apply for a visa once applications from their companies and health screenings are approved. They will be quarantined for a shorter period of time than the current standard of 14 days in China. For Chinese nationals who wish to ‘fast track’ into South Korea, the conditions are similar, however they are exempted from quarantine if they pass the necessary health checks. 

South Korea has only had 13 reported cases in the past three days, all of them being international arrivals. More than 90% of imported cases are returning citizens. The total death toll stands at 255, a relatively low count in comparison to its total population. 

READ MORE: China Bans Foreigners Entering Country Amid COVID-19

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Air Travel Travel Coronavirus business borders South Korea Singapore

more news

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Spring Festival Travel Drops by 50% Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Considered the largest human migration on the planet, the 40-day period was forecasted to see about three billion trips.

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Harbin Travel Guide: Attractions, Tips, Food, Weather and More

Your ultimate guide on what to do, see, eat and more in Harbin.

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

Here's How to Travel Ticket-Free on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Train

Traveling between Guangzhou and Shenzhen just got a whole lot more convenient.

7 Staggering Travel Stats About China’s October Holiday

Here’s seven figures that sum up Chinese tourism over the National Day holiday.

WATCH: Shanghai-Based Musician Yehaiyahan Talks Roots, Travel and More

Anticipation for Yehaiyahan's first release under her given name has been building for some time now

Check Out This Cool New Way to Travel from China to Russia

Navigating through congested airports? No thanks. Driving across hectic land borders? Forget about it.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

From Sightings to Alien Sex: A Brief History of UFOs in China

China's Top Legislature to Convene After Monthslong Delay

Popeyes to Open in Shanghai, Try Not to Stab Each Other to Death

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

All Chinese Regions Now Downgraded to 'Low' Risk Level

All Chinese Regions Now Downgraded to 'Low' Risk Level

From Sightings to Alien Sex: A Brief History of UFOs in China

From Sightings to Alien Sex: A Brief History of UFOs in China

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

China is Talking About Opening Its Borders With These Countries

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.