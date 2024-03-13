33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Mar 23: Holi Party Festival of Colors

Get ready for an epic day of color, food and fun, as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year.

They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances.



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, booze and soft drinks, a tea tasting, music from top DJs and classical Indian dance performances.

READ MORE: Holi Party Festival of Colors – Tickets On Sale Now!

Ticket includes...



An Indian lunch buffet

Ghujias – sweet deep-fried dumplings

One Drink

Tea Tasting



Organic Colors to Throw

DJs

Performances

Pre-sale tickets are just RMB239, but only until March 20. They’ll be RMB299 on the door (if there are any left), so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 23, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Mar 12-24: RVLT Bar Pop Up Dinner @ The St. Regis

Singapore's renowned food and beverage bar RVLT, in collaboration with Sparking Plus Asia, will present a flash dinner at The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan.

Founders and renowned Sommeliers of RVLT, Alvin Gho and Ian Lim, will attend the event to guide guests through the wine and food pairings, while Chef Sunny Leong will showcase the diverse and unique flavors of Asian cuisine, providing guests with an unforgettable dining experience.

RVLT is a food and beverage bar that offers highly drinkable, interesting yet uncomplicated wine options, while also specializing in providing upscale bar food.

READ MORE: Singapore's Hip RVLT Bar Pop Up Dinner at The St. Regis

Exclusive Brunch Deal for That’s Shanghai Readers

A 4-course brunch will also available on the Saturdays of the 16th and 23rd from 12-3pm and priced at just RMB268 per person for That’s Shanghai readers, down from RMB298.



For more information and reservations, please call +86 21 6257 9999 or scan the QRs on the poster above.



Mar 12-24.

The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, 1008 Beijing Xi Lu, by Jiangning Lu 地北西路1008号, 近江宁路.

Thursday

Reading Rally @ TAN CAFE



“It’s not a reading club, it’s a reading party!”

Reading rally is a concept that comes all the way from NYC. Whether you’re a bookworm or someone that wants to start reading a bit more, Reading Rally is a place where you can read any book you’re currently reading, share your thoughts and listen to others share theirs, meet new people and listen to curated chill music!

Thu Mar 14, 7pm; RMB25, and one drink must be purchased at venue.

TAN CAFE, 101-1 Gao'an Lu 徐汇区高安路101-1号.

Guest Bartender Night: Union Trading Co's Lio Yao @ Havana Bar

Step into an evening of luxury and sophistication at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai’s 30th floor Havana Bar, and a night that promises an extraordinary cocktail journey for all guests.

The Guest Bartender Night will feature a special appearance by Lio Yao, the famed manager of Asia’s 50 Best bar, The Union Trading Company.

Lio always boldly integrates local characteristics and traditional culture with cocktail creativity, and to guests at Havana Bar, he will present four special cocktails.

READ MORE: Havana Bar Welcomes Union Trading Co's Lio Yao

Free Mojito for That's Shanghai Readers!

An exclusive offer to That's Shanghai readers, scan the below QR to join the hotel's Havana Nights WeChat Group and receive a complimentary mojito during your visit on March 14.

Thu Mar 14, 8pm-Midnight.

Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 陆家嘴环路1228号, 近银城路.

Candy’s Birthday @ BNC



If you’ve been in Shanghai for a few years, you’ve probably hung out with the infamous Candy at some point. Come in to the new BNC and celebrate her 21st birthday (she made us say that). Free spread of BNC dishes will be available as a gift from the birthday girl.

Thu Mar 14, from 8pm-Late; Free Entry.

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

Friday



Exhibition « Marchands de Sable » @ Chez Jojo



The opening of an exhibition of a collection of Hervé Dauce Illustrations: a glimpse into the narrative of 'Marchands de Sable,' a dystopian universe immersing the Western myth of the Sandman in an Eastern Sci-fi environment.

In a sleepless and dreamless world, an old flying junk smuggles a mysterious sand from a far corner of the forgotten Silk Road, to bring back hope to Shanghai...

Hervé draws his inspiration from the European comic book culture, his style strongly influenced by the graphism of masters like Moebius or Sergio Toppi.

Exhibition runs to March 31.

Fri Mar 15, from 6pm; Free. Exhibition runs to March 31

Chez JOJO Wine & Garden, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Friday & Saturday



Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Mar 15 & 16, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Retro Hits Skate Jam @ RIINK



Get ready to party at RIINK's mind-blowing Retro Hits Skate Jam!

DJ Shelter and DJ FLYZ will crank up the volume and drop the phattest beats that'll transport you straight to the dancefloor.

Feel the girl power and boy band hysteria as you groove to unforgettable tracks that scream "Spice Up Your Life" and "Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)."

So lace up those skates, grab a slice of nostalgia, and quench your thirst with rad drinks, a gnarly night of non-stop skating, killer tunes, and epic eats! Can you dig it?



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Mar 15 & 16, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Mardis Gras @ La Suite



Head to La Suite this weekend for a spectacular celebration inspired by the vibrance of Mardi Gras. Enjoy a night full of music, dance and carnival!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Mar 15 & 16, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Ian Badenhorst: My Life in China @ SpicyComedy Lounge



In his two decades in China, Ian Badenhorst has gone from organizing comedy shows to being in them. With a big headliner show at SpicyComedy Lounge this Saturday, we sat down with the South African funnyman to hear about his journey, and find out what people can expect from his set. Check that out by clicking the link below...



READ MORE: Ian Badenhorst on Passion, Pain & the Shanghai Comedy Scene

And scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 16, 7.30pm; RMB188.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Miami Nights 80s Night @ Funkadeli

Miami Nights is back!

Shanghai’s long time Eighties Night with DJs Turner and Thee Baron is taking over Funkadeli to fill the dance floor with rad bangers so you can bust some grooves for the night.

Get your crew together for a night of synth pop, new wave and more!

Sat Mar 16, 9.30pm; Free Entry



Funkadeli, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

MET Burn X Franca @ SYSTEM



An invitation to Shanghai to celebrate MET - The Burn, with special international DJ Franca!

Burners go all-out in expressing their creative spirits with their costumes. People often wear extravagant, creative outfits with plenty of color and embellishments such as feathers, glitter, and beads. Many wear fancy hats or headpieces.

You might see Burners wearing long capes, giant wings, unicorn horns, feathered mohawks, or stilts. Basically, the wilder the outfit, the better. LED gloves, capes or strings, and illuminate. Anything extravagant, sparkle, flowers, stuff toys, colorful fur, tutus, googles.

Be over the top! Burn baby Burn...

VIP tables 186 1696 6356 / 136 1177 2597

Sat Mar 16, 9.30pm-Late; RMB138 presale, RMB178 on the door, includes one drink.

SYSTEM, 3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路.

Saturday & Sunday

Life and Art Fest @ Xinhua Lane Market

JS Markets brings its award-winning mix of craft food and beverages, exquisite crafts and lifestyle goods, and brilliant designer fashions to the historic and cultural Xinhua Road neighborhood this weekend.

Ten talented local artists will exhibit their works of beauty in painting, photography, illustration, prints, ceramic, and leather.

Versatile Shanghai studio musician, Ricky Zo, and friends, will keep you chilled and hopping through the afternoon with their eclectic range of musical styles.

Located on Lane 345 Xinhua Road, next door to Villa le Bec and across from Cotton’s, in a burgeoning community park that houses Stop Shop, Charity Art Space, a toy exchange and community garden.

The market runs on Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 5pm, is free admission and pet friendly.

Sat & Sun Mar 16 & 17, 11am to 5pm; Free.

345 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路345 号, 近番禺路.

Boobs&Brains Quiz @ Cotton's



Join Quizmaster Scarlet for an unforgettable quiz and vibrant celebration of women's achievements, with a dash of game show excitement!

Boobs&Brains is a quiz like no other, showcasing local women-owned businesses in Shanghai, whilst raising awareness and funds for survivors of sexual and intimate abuse.

Head along on either March 16 (open to women and non-binary) or March 17 (open to everyone). Ticket includes one main meal, one drink and the quiz.

Proceeds from ticket sales and 100% of raffle will be donated to Inward/CCS’s Survivor Fund.

Boobs&Brains is known for rapid sell-outs — secure your spot now!



Sat & Sun Mar 16 & 17, 12-4pm; RMB150, includes one main & one drink.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Sunday



Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages

This Sunday, enjoy your favorite Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas at both Cages, Jing'an and Huangpu.

They offer the classics – Meat Lover, Pepperoni Madness, Chicken Parmesan, Veggie Lover – as well as a monthly special, which this weekend is Cheeseburger, while Goose Island IPA is just RMB45.

There is limited availability, and all pies must be pre-ordered, so place your order by scanning the QR above now!

Sun Mar 17, 10am-Late.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

St Patrick's Day @ Cantina Agave



Cantina Agave is honoring everybody's favorite snake-chasing saint with RMB50 draught Guinness and five shots of Jameson for RMB100.



Sun Mar 17, 11am-Late.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Kids Pizza Making Class @ Geneva



Every Sunday in March head along to Geneva at 2pm to learn the magical Italian art of pizza making. Even better – it's totally free!

Sun Mar 17, 2pm; Free.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Ongoing

TEC SHINE | WE Exhibition @ Raffles City Changning

To celebrate the month-long International Women's Day campaign, The Expatriate Center (TEC), with the collaborative efforts of various organizations, has launched our TEC SHINE | WE Exhibition from March 6 to 22 at Raffles City Changning, East Mall.

This exhibition serves as a platform for commemorating International Women's Day, fostering cross-cultural understanding among nations, and raising awareness for supporting children's Congenital Heart Disease and Character Education.

READ MORE: TEC SHINE | WE Exhibition To Inspire

Until Mar 22, 10am-10pm; Free.

Raffles City Changning, East Mall 1F, 1139 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 长宁路1139号, 近凯旋路.

¥18 Desserts @ Cotton's

It's International Women's Month at Cotton's — with RMB18 desserts during March... for ladies only!



All March.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Mar 13, 8pm, RMB128



Thu Mar 14, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Mar 15, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Mar 16, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Mar 21, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Mar 22, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Mar 23, 4.30pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Looking Ahead



Mar 19: We Love TV Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love TV Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Mar 19, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Mar 19: Aaron Parks' Little Big X INNOUT



Introducing a dynamic fusion of jazz and electronic music elements, and the collaborative efforts of INNOUT, a duo comprising of An Yu and Xiao Jun committed to expanding their musical horizons through innovative compositions, alongside the highly acclaimed American jazz pianist and keyboardist, Aaron Parks, and his ensemble Little Big.

The performance promises an avant-garde blend of improvisational music seamlessly intertwining jazz and electronic influences. Enhanced by creatively curated multimedia visual effects, the stage will come alive to deliver a first-class artistic experience.

Tue Mar 19, 8pm; from RMB280.

VAS Livehouse, 3/F, 19 Wanhangdu Lu, by Changning Lu 万航渡后路19号3楼, 近长宁路.

Mar 22: Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, the Moulin Rouge, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



READ MORE: Moulin Dream: A 1920s Shanghai Interactive Theater Experience

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri Mar 22, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Mar 22: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Mar 22, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Mar 23: Shanghai Mamas Egg Hunt @ SCIS

Join Shanghai Mamas for an Egg Hunt extravaganza at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), designed especially for children 10 years old and under.

Get ready for double the fun with two separate egg hunts – one for kids 4 years old and under and another for children aged 5-10.

But wait, there's more! Kids can enjoy face painting, engaging arts and crafts activities, and photos with the Bunny! There will also be delicious snacks available for purchase from vendors.

Remember, pre-purchased tickets are a must for entry; no tickets will be sold at the door! Tickets are RMB90 per child, accompanying adults are free.

Tickets will sell fast, so don't miss this egg-citing event – scan QR on the poster above to purchase tickets!

Sat Mar 23, 10am-12 Noon; RMB90.

SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹桥路1161号, 近伊犁路.

Mar 23: Festival of Colors on the Bund @ POP Shanghai



Embark on a chromatic journey with a 12-hour open-air Festival of Colors party at the POP Shanghai on the Bund, an enchanting Holi celebration set against the breath-taking backdrop of Shanghai's iconic skyline.

The venue, perched on the Bund, offers unrivaled panoramic views, creating an ethereal atmosphere where the Shanghai skyline and the Bund become a canvas for the hues of Holi.

Dance freely beneath the open sky, feeling the rhythm sync with the setting sun, creating a magical moment as day turns into night.

For VIP Table booking contact – 15221472779

Sat Mar 23, 2pm-1am; RMB118-188.

POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

Mar 23: Appreciation Day Party @ Abbey Road

Save the date, a completely open bar for one hour from 6-7pm FREE on selected beer and sangria as Abbey Road says thank you to YOU, their loyal cutomers.

Not enough for you? Nicely sozzled now, it will be followed by some live music.

Sat Mar 23, Open Bar 6-7pm, Live Music from 7pm; Free!

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Mar 23: Beats & Bruises @ BNC



Join the Transmission Vinyl Crew as they spin their vinyls with the best rock & roll from the 80s, 90s and today!

Sat Mar 23, from 9pm; Free Entry.

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

Mar 23: No Rockstars Vol. 6 X Matt FX @ W Shanghai

The sixth installment of the legendary No Rockstars night will feature an exclusive appearance of New York icon Matt FX, alongside local heroes at WOOBAR® with a lot of nice surprises.

Don't want to miss out this epic Saturday night; dance the night away together in pure W Sound!

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Mar 23, 9pm-2am; RMB188 Early Bird; RMB218 Presale; RMB248 on the Door, includes one drink.

W Shanghai, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路.

Mar 29: China in Melody @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center



The Maritime Silk Road Ensemble is composed of four of the most talented young classical Chinese musicians, who play the clarinet, viola, cello, and piano, respectively. They have diverse performance styles, a rich repertoire, and have performed worldwide.

They continually explore and innovate, premiering several new works infused with Chinese cultural elements, not only showcasing the ensemble's unique insights into music, but also aiming to showcase the charm of Chinese music to the world.

Scan the QR code to get your ticket now:

Fri Mar 29, 7.45; RMB149-299.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道.

Mar 30: Colors of Carnatic: A South Indian Holi Extravaganza @ Indian Kitchen

Get ready to immerse yourself in colors as the South Indian community in Shanghai hosts an unforgettable Holi party!

Join them as they celebrate the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring with traditional rituals and vibrant festivities.

Step into a world adorned with intricate rangoli designs and vibrant floral arrangements, where laughter fills the air and excitement knows no bounds.

Experience the magic of Holi as they light the sacred bonfire, symbolizing victory and blessings for prosperity.

Arm yourself with packets of colorful powder and get ready to paint the town in every hue imaginable.

Dance to the beat of traditional South Indian music, indulge in mouthwatering delicacies, and savor the flavors of home amidst the joyous revelry.



Don't miss this chance to be a part of a cultural extravaganza unlike any other. Join for a Holi celebration that promises to be truly unforgettable!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 30, 12-4pm; RMB169 Early Bird, RMB219 Presale, RMB249 on the Door.

Indian Kitchen, Block 8, 3911 Hongmei Bei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅北路3911号8号楼, 近延安西路.

Apr 2 & 3: Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio @ Shanghai Cultural Square



World-renowned Japanese jazz pianist Tsuyoshi Yamamoto will make his Chinese mainland debut next month, playing on stage in Shanghai for the first time.



The Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio will perform on April 2 and 3 at Shanghai Cultural Square, as part of the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

The trio will wow audiences with famous classic jazz standards and brand new song performances, making this a truly rare international art event for Shanghai.

READ MORE: Jazz Legend Tsuyoshi Yamamoto to Make China Debut

Scan the QR code to get your ticket now:



Tue & Wed Apr 2 & 3, 7.30pm; RMB80-1,080 RMB



Shanghai Cultural Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 复兴中路597号, 近陕西南路.

Apr 27: BISS Ball on the Bund @ W Shanghai

Prepare for an evening of glitz and glamour at Shanghai’s luxury W Hotel!

The BISS Ball on the Bund promises fine dining, live entertainment, and a Grand Prize Raffle Draw – all in one of the most premium ballrooms overlooking the river.

This event is an opportunity to dress up and mingle with the international community, raise money for good causes, and – equally as important – enjoy yourself in style!

NOTE: Early Bird tickets only available until March 15 – so get yours now.

Sat Apr 27, 5:30pm-Midnight; RMB1,080.

W Shanghai, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路.

Looking For More?



And Don't Forget to Join Our 'What's On in Shanghai' WeChat Group

Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: