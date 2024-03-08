Ho Chi Minh City: A Journey Through Culture, History & Leisure

Vietjet now flies you to a captivating destination that seamlessly weaves together its rich history, vibrant culture, and breathtaking leisure options.

From the iconic landmarks steeped in history to the tantalizing flavors of its cuisine and the tranquil coastal escapes, Ho Chi Minh City offers a diverse tapestry of experiences waiting to be discovered.

Unravel History

Begin your journey through time at Independence Palace, a symbol of Vietnam's struggle for sovereignty.

Formerly the residence of the President of South Vietnam, this architectural marvel witnessed the climax of the Vietnam War when a North Vietnamese tank crashed through its gates, marking the end of an era.



Next, step back in time at the Central Post Office, an enchanting blend of French colonial and Gothic architectural styles.

Admire its grandiose facade and step inside to marvel at the intricate details of its interior, transporting you to a bygone era of elegance and opulence.

You can also shop inside, and send a postcard back home as a souvenir.



For a deeper insight into Vietnam's wartime history, venture to the Cu Chi Tunnels, an immense network of underground passages that stretched for over 200 kilometers used by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War.

The deepest part of the tunnels goes to 13 meters, with the network containing resting rooms, meeting rooms, kitchens and other chambers for daily needs.

Explore the tunnels as the guide tells you how the Vietnamese used their wisdom and resilience to defeat the US.



Immerse in Culture



No visit to Ho Chi Minh City would be complete without savoring its culinary delights, and at the heart of its gastronomic landscape lies the iconic Vietnamese pho and spring rolls.

Indulge your senses in this fragrant noodle soup boiled with ox bone and oxtail for 48 hours, infused with aromatic herbs, and tender slices of beef.

Enjoy this delicate food in the tallest building in the city – Landmark 81 – with full views over the city.



If you want to know more about Southern Vietnam countryside life of the past, the A O Show in Saigon Opera House should not be missed – a mesmerizing performance that showcases the beauty and diversity of Vietnamese traditions through dance, music, and theatrical artistry.

Be spellbound by the graceful movements of the performers as they bring to life age-old legends and folk tales, leaving you captivated by the allure of Vietnamese culture.

Embrace Leisure



Want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city? It is just a three hour drive to the tranquil coastal village of Mui Ne.

Blessed with pristine beaches, azure waters, and towering sand dunes, Mui Ne offers a paradise for sun-seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

Whether you're kite surfing across the waves, riding the moto on the white sand dunes, or simply lounging on the beach with a refreshing coconut, Mui Ne beckons you to unwind and rejuvenate amidst its natural splendor.

Accommodation



Sofitel Saigon Plaza is located on the prestigious, tree-lined Le Duan Boulevard in District 1, the cultural and shopping heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

The French, British and U.S. consulates are mere steps from the hotel. Storied Saigon attractions such as Notre Dame Cathedral, the Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and Independence Palace are all just a short walk away.

You can experience a taste of France around the hotel, with the area boasting French colonial era architecture.



Flights



Back in December, Vietjet launched the Shanghai to Ho Chi Ming City route, making a visit to Vietnam an easier and better experience.

Why choose Vietjet?

Tickets from as cheap as RMB600

One-way inclusive of tax and fees, available for booking during special promotion periods over the year.

SkyBoss Program

+SkyBoss offers 10kgs of check-in luggage, 30kgs of checked baggage, 1 golf set, priorities of check-in, baggage handling, access to business lounge pre-departure, private car to the aircraft, complimentary food & beverage served aboard.

With the SkyBoss program you can have priority security check and boarding, plus enjoy the VIP lounge while you are waiting at the terminal building, as well as comfortable spacious seats and premier service in the cabin.

Inflight Meals & Drinks

Passengers on Vietjet’s China-Vietnam route can enjoy an extensive array of delicious hot meals, snacks and drinks, from traditional Vietnamese to Southeast Asian dishes.

Choose from famous Vietnamese street food bánh mì Vietnamese sandwiches, xôi mặn sticky rice, phở Vietnamese beef noodle, dim sum, Singaporean noodles, Thai fried rice, crab noodles, spaghetti and more.

Pre-book your meals on the Vietjet website or app for convenience, and save up to 30%.

Affordable, Convenient Daily Flights

The route from Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City runs daily, and takes only 4 hours each way. The fare is affordable and the flight schedule is convenient, opening another hot destination for Chinese travelers to explore Ho Chi Minh City and beautiful Vietnam.

To know more about Vietjet and purchase tickets, please visit www.vietjetair.com or scan the QR code:



About Vietjet



New-age carrier Vietjet has revolutionized the aviation industry. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares, as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.