Guangzhou & Shenzhen Metros to Connect in 2025

Imagine a future where you can hop on subway and travel seamlessly between Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Zhongshan.

Well, that day is closer than you think, with plans underway to connect the metro systems of these major cities by next year.

On February 25, a major milestone was reached as the Nansha-Zhuhai (Zhongshan) Intercity Line entered the tunnel boring phase.

Workers checking the unnel boring machine. Image released by Nansha District Office

Once completed, this line will integrate with the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Intercity Line, effectively connecting the Guangzhou and Shenzhen metro systems.

Nansha-Zhuhai (Zhongshan) Intercity Line. Image released by Nansha District Office

According to the construction plan released by the Guangzhou Municipal Government, the Nansha-Zhuhai (Zhongshan) Intercity Line will be divided into two sections: east and west.

The west section will connect Nansha District of Guangzhou with Zhongshan, while the east section will link up with Zhuhai.

Currently under construction is the west section, starting from the Wanqingsha Station of Guangzhou Metro in Nansha, and ending at the Xingzhong Station in Zhongshan.

Once operational, the Nansha-Zhuhai (Zhongshan) Intercity Line will connect with the Guangzhou Metro Line 18, Guangzhou-Foshan Intercity Line, and Fangcun-Baiyun International Airport Line.

In the long term, it will also connect with the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Intercity Line, providing convenient transportation for residents of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhongshan, and Zhuhai.

The initial phase of construction – from Wanqingsha Station to Ershichong Station – is scheduled to be completed by October 2025.

A spokesperson for the Guangzhou Metro stated:

"Based on calculations, the travel time from downtown Guangzhou to the city centers of Zhongshan, Zhuhai, and Shenzhen will be approximately 50 minutes, 60 minutes, and 75 minutes, respectively."

With more transportation options on the horizon, travel between cities in the Greater Bay Area will become even more convenient.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

