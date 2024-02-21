  1. home
Starbucks' Lucky Savory Latte... with Pork?!

By Billy Jiang, February 21, 2024

If you're a fan of coffee and have a taste for traditional Chinese cuisine like Dongpo Braised Pork, you're in for a (surprise?!) treat.

This February, Starbucks unveiled its new creation, the 'Lucky Savory Latte,' which infuses Dongpo Braised Pork Sauce into a classic latte. 

This unique beverage is part of Starbucks' limited edition offerings for the 2024 Chinese Year of the Dragon, falling under the specialty Lunar New Year coffee series. 

Priced at RMB68, it's available at 25 Starbucks Reserve stores across China, including the Shanghai Roastery.

So, what's the verdict on the taste? Our That's foodie fans in Shanghai describe it as:

"A unique flavor profile with a smooth and creamy texture."

"Topped with a piece of pork jerky, it leans towards a sweet and salty taste, although the essence of the Dongpo Braised Pork is not overly pronounced."

"Towards the end, you may find bacon bits at the bottom of the cup."

In addition to Dongpo Pork, Starbucks has previously experimented with various flavor combinations, including butter, beer, basil, citrus, tomato, and rosemary – creating a range of uniquely flavored coffee beverages.

The fusion of Chinese elements with coffee has stirred up excitement in the Chinese coffee market before; in September 2023, Luckin Coffee introduced a Moutai-flavored Latte, which became a hit and has now become a permanent item on the menu.

READ MORE: Luckin's Moutai-Flavored Latte Breaks the Chinese Internet

So what will be the next trendy coffee flavor? A Peking Duck Latte? A Lao Gan Ma Latte?

What flavor latte would you like to see? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

[Cover image via 85 阳光明媚/Little Red Book]


