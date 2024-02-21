  1. home
Want to Change Your Life? F45 Challenge Starts Monday!

By That's Shanghai, February 21, 2024

0 0

What Is F45?

The 'F' stands for functional training, which mixes circuit and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) moves that incorporate cardio and strength and mimic everyday movements.

The workouts are intense 45-minute sessions – hence the name F45. To put it simply, the workouts are hard.

And when we say hard, we mean sweat-dripping-off-your-nose-and-onto-the-floor kind of hard. For those wanting to push it, F45 is the workout for you – think explosive bursts of exercises like burpees, followed by quick recovery breaks. 

That said, if you're new to fitness, you can slow things down – that’s the beauty of F45. And if you've never worked out before, the qualified trainers will give you a hand if you're struggling with proper form or execution.

What Is The F45 Challenge?

The F45 Challenge is exactly as it sounds – a 45-day program to help you get your health goals on track.

Whether you're looking to lose body fat, improve your fitness, increase your strength, or just feel better overall, the F45 Challenge is an amazing way to kick start your year. 

The F45 Challenge also includes daily meal plans on an app to help you reach your health goals, including shopping lists and recipes.

Weixin-Image_20240221112420.jpg

All F45 studios run the same 45-minute classes throughout the day, so getting in a consistent workout routine is pretty easy with three locations in Shanghai.

The Challenges run periodically throughout the year, so if you miss this one, the next Challenge is never too far away.

Weixin-Image_20240221112423.jpg 

The Benefits of the F45 Challenge

Most people do the Challenge with the goal of losing weight and are very successful; F45 workouts are designed to burn fat and build/retain muscle, and the nutrition plan helps aid those efforts.

It improves overall body composition by lowering body fat percentage, and usually people see an increase in muscle mass as well.

A side benefit of the Challenge is meeting new friends at F45 and becoming a part of the F45 Shanghai community.

But the biggest benefit of the F45 Challenge is the healthy and sustainable habits it instils over the 45-days. 

What to Expect From the F45 Challenge

The Challenge is meant to build healthy, sustainable habits, with the key to success being consistency.

They don’t call it the F45 Challenge for no reason. It can be a big change for some people – but keep that focus and be willing to change your habits.

Want some advice for how to complete the Challenge? Stay consistent, stay committed, and you'll see results in just 45 days that can change your life.

Weixin-Image_20240221112427.jpg

F45 has three studios in Shanghai...

Weixin-Image_20240221112411.jpg

There is a free Information session this Saturday, February 24 at 1.30pm at F45 Jing’an, 98 Yanping Lu, for those wanting to know more about the Challenge and to see an F45 studio before the Challenge starts.

The F45 Challenge itself starts next Monday, February 26, and runs for 45 days.

A Challenge Membership is RMB2,600 and includes unlimited F45 Classes at all three F45 Shanghai locations, a Body Scan at the start and end of the Challenge, a Nutrition Workshop, a Benchmark Workshop and a Recovery Workshop.

Register now by scanning the QR code below.

Weixin-Image_20240221112414.jpg

