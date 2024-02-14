10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended
A Culinary Journey with YUE's Prosperous Lunar New Year Menu
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style with YUE's exclusive "越来跃有米" menu, meticulously crafted by our Executive Chef Seven, featuring classic Cantonese dishes elevated to new heights. Join us for a Chinese New Year celebration like no other, where every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation, and prosperity. At YUE, we wish you all the best and a year filled with abundance, joy, and culinary delights.
For more information, please contact Yue · Modern Cantonese Cuisine customer service.
Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951
Food & Drink
InterNations Guangzhou Lantern Festival Social Night
Happy CNY! Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou Lantern Festival Social Night on Saturday, February 24, at 8.30pm in the newly opened Ginstar Huangpu! Great opportunity to meet international friends from all over the world!
February 24, from 8.30pm
Ginstar ltalian Kitchen & Bar Huangpu, Shop 102, 1/F Building S6, Poly Yuzhu Time, No.840-856, Huangpu Avenue East, Huangpu
Enjoy Latin Night Party
With the rhythm of the dance steps, the passionate Latin night comes to CHAR bar & grill. The Latin Groove Band and the unique five-course set menu create an unforgettable dining experience for you.
February 24, from 6.30pm
CHAR bar & grill, 1/F, InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, Yuejiang Road, Haizhu
Cooking Academy at The Happy Monk
First Cooking Academy in the Loong Year. It is a perfect opportunity to learn cooking skills while making the very classical Scotch Eggs during the class.
Reservations: RMB68 – including all materials, tastings, and your own certificate!
February 21, from 7.30pm
The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Chinese New Year Special
Join us at the vibrant bar Charlie's in Panyu this holiday season! Cheers to great times! Grab a pint for only RMB15! Charlie's Panyu is open every day from 12noon, catering to all the adventurous folk who are staying in town.
Until February 18, 2024
For Reservations: +86-18026297209
Charlie's (Panyu), hop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, No.45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu
Winter Power Hour at Hooley's
Winter Power Hour has started at Hooley's! In the month of February, from Monday to Thursday, enjoy buy one get one drink offers from 4pm to 7pm on Carlsberg draft, house wine and house mixed drinks, such as gin and tonic. Standard happy hour with discounts on a range of drinks after Power Hour, from 7pm to 8pm. Full food menu available and we are open every day during CNY from 4pm to 2am with live music kicking off on second floor nightly at 10pm.
Every Monday-Thursday, until February 29, 2024
Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Music
Taylor Swift Party at The Goat
Yes, Swifties, the party you've all been waiting for is happening! On the night of February 23, it's all about Tay-Tay!
February 23, from 7pm
For Reservations: +86-18022326676
The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
Just Took Me Away - PARADISE Live Show
PARADISE, founded in 2019, is an independent band from Foshan, Guangdong. Their latest album, "Just Took Me Away," traverses from paying homage to classic departures of the past to daringly seeking new paths of return. It fearlessly exposes the dark side of the inner world while bravely confronting the bright future ahead.
February 16, from 8pm
For Reservations: +86-17302026653
SD Livehouse, Qianjian H1·City Mall 2/F, No.158 Nanzhou Road, Haizhu
Just 4 Fun
Join us on Friday, February 23, for an unforgettable musical experience with the Zhang Heng Quartet. Let the mesmerizing melodies and expert performances take you on a journey of pure joy and resonance. Don't miss out!
February 23, from 9.30pm
Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe
Welcome the Year of the Loong at MAO Livehouse
Lineup: Berserker - Guangzhou Beatdown, Bennu is a Heron - Guangzhou Skramz, K-CAR - Guangzhou Punk... Experience the music power from your local bands!
February 23, from 8.30pm
MAO Livehouse Yongqing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan
