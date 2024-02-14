  1. home
10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, February 14, 2024

Recommended

A Culinary Journey with YUE's Prosperous Lunar New Year Menu

_20240206110808.jpg

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style with YUE's exclusive "越来跃有米" menu, meticulously crafted by our Executive Chef Seven, featuring classic Cantonese dishes elevated to new heights. Join us for a Chinese New Year celebration like no other, where every dish tells a story of tradition, innovation, and prosperity. At YUE, we wish you all the best and a year filled with abundance, joy, and culinary delights.

For more information, please contact Yue · Modern Cantonese Cuisine customer service.

Tel/WeChat: +86-19927576951 

Food & Drink

InterNations Guangzhou Lantern Festival Social Night

_202402131706031.jpg

Happy CNY! Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou Lantern Festival Social Night on Saturday, February 24, at 8.30pm in the newly opened Ginstar Huangpu! Great opportunity to meet international friends from all over the world! 

February 24, from 8.30pm

Ginstar ltalian Kitchen & Bar Huangpu, Shop 102, 1/F Building S6, Poly Yuzhu Time, No.840-856, Huangpu Avenue East, Huangpu

Enjoy Latin Night Party

202402/_2024020711052861.jpg

With the rhythm of the dance steps, the passionate Latin night comes to CHAR bar & grill. The Latin Groove Band and the unique five-course set menu create an unforgettable dining experience for you.

February 24, from 6.30pm

CHAR bar & grill, 1/F, InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, Yuejiang Road, Haizhu

Cooking Academy at The Happy Monk

202402/_2024021317060331.jpg

First Cooking Academy in the Loong Year. It is a perfect opportunity to learn cooking skills while making the very classical Scotch Eggs during the class. 

Reservations: RMB68 – including all materials, tastings, and your own certificate!

February 21, from 7.30pm

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Chinese New Year Special

202402/_2024020711052831.jpg

Join us at the vibrant bar Charlie's in Panyu this holiday season! Cheers to great times! Grab a pint for only RMB15! Charlie's Panyu is open every day from 12noon, catering to all the adventurous folk who are staying in town.

Until February 18, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18026297209

Charlie's (Panyu), hop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, No.45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu

Winter Power Hour at Hooley's

202402/640242.jpg

Winter Power Hour has started at Hooley's! In the month of February, from Monday to Thursday, enjoy buy one get one drink offers from 4pm to 7pm on Carlsberg draft, house wine and house mixed drinks, such as gin and tonic. Standard happy hour with discounts on a range of drinks after Power Hour, from 7pm to 8pm. Full food menu available and we are open every day during CNY from 4pm to 2am with live music kicking off on second floor nightly at 10pm.

Every Monday-Thursday, until February 29, 2024

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Music

Taylor Swift Party at The Goat

_20240214154350.jpg

Yes, Swifties, the party you've all been waiting for is happening! On the night of February 23, it's all about Tay-Tay!

February 23, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-18022326676

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Just Took Me Away - PARADISE Live Show

_20240214154412.jpg

PARADISE, founded in 2019, is an independent band from Foshan, Guangdong. Their latest album, "Just Took Me Away," traverses from paying homage to classic departures of the past to daringly seeking new paths of return. It fearlessly exposes the dark side of the inner world while bravely confronting the bright future ahead.

February 16, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-17302026653

SD Livehouse, Qianjian H1·City Mall 2/F, No.158 Nanzhou Road, Haizhu

Just 4 Fun

_2024020411174613.jpg

Join us on Friday, February 23, for an unforgettable musical experience with the Zhang Heng Quartet. Let the mesmerizing melodies and expert performances take you on a journey of pure joy and resonance. Don't miss out!

February 23, from 9.30pm

Saturn·Horizon, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Welcome the Year of the Loong at MAO Livehouse

_20240214154355.jpg

Lineup: Berserker - Guangzhou Beatdown, Bennu is a Heron - Guangzhou Skramz, K-CAR - Guangzhou Punk... Experience the music power from your local bands!

February 23, from 8.30pm

MAO Livehouse Yongqing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

25 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Guangzhou

25 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Guangzhou

Your Essential Love Story Guide!

We Are Open! Places to Visit in Guangzhou Over CNY...

We Are Open! Places to Visit in Guangzhou Over CNY...

See if your favorite places are open during the Chinese New Year holiday!

20 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Guangzhou

20 Awesome Things to Do Over CNY in Guangzhou

Happy New Year of the Dragon!

20 Amazing Art Shows This February in Guangzhou

Art is a line around your thoughts.

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

14 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

17 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Solid options, week on week.

14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

2024 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

We Are Open! Places to Visit in Guangzhou Over CNY...

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

18 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Shenzhen

18 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Shenzhen

25 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Guangzhou

25 Valentine's Day Deals Stronger Than Any Love Potion in Guangzhou

