24-Hour Outpatient & Inpatient Services for Children

In a ground-breaking move, Shanghai United Family Hospital, JingAn Children's Health Center has launched 24-hour care and support services.



Parents often face challenges when seeking medical help for their children. Whether it's a sudden high fever with seizures, incessant crying accompanied by jaundice in a newborn, or a child's persistent cough without access to timely intravenous fluids, these situations can be distressing.

Moreover, busy hospital wards can make it difficult to receive prompt attention during emergencies, especially during holidays. However, with the introduction of 24-hour care at the Children's Health Center, these concerns will be alleviated.



The newly renovated Children's Health Center will provide round-the-clock pediatric outpatient services, ensuring that parents can seek medical assistance at any time.

Additionally, the pediatric inpatient and observation services have undergone a complete overhaul, offering a warm and comfortable environment for young patients. The center has assembled a team of highly skilled doctors who provide the best care possible.

The range of conditions treated at the Children's Health Center is extensive. From respiratory diseases such as sneezing, nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, and high fever, to digestive system ailments like vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, food allergies, and even skin disorders including redness, itching, inflammation, and skin damage – all will be addressed with expertise and compassion.



Furthermore, the center specializes in treating new born-specific conditions like jaundice, feeding difficulties, bloating, bowel movement issues, and incessant crying.

The renovated inpatient and observation services at JingAn Children's Health Center have been designed to prioritize the well-being of young patients. The center offers a private and comfortable environment, with spacious and brightly colored rooms.



A secondary ward rounds system ensures that pediatric medical staff are available 24/7 during hospitalization, providing timely and comprehensive care. In case of sub-specialty symptoms, multi-disciplinary consultations will be initiated promptly.

Flexible hospitalization options, including 2-6 hours of observation and same-day admission and discharge services, are available based on the child's condition.

To maintain a clean and hygienic environment, strict disinfection measures are in place to prevent the risk of hospital-acquired infections.

Additionally, three nutritious meals tailored to the child's needs will aid in their recovery.

JingAn Children's Health Center offers multiple efficient and convenient methods to schedule appointments. Parents can schedule outpatient services in advance 24/7 through various channels, such as the United Family Healthcare app or by calling the 24-hour appointment center at 400-639-3900.

Nighttime reception services are also available, ensuring that medical assistance is accessible at any hour.

The center provides one-stop services for consultations, examinations, intravenous fluids, prescriptions, and hospitalization, streamlining the process and reducing waiting times. These measures not only improve efficiency but also lower the risk of cross-infection.

The standardized and consistent level of medical services ensures that children receive high-quality and compassionate care, putting both them and their parents at ease.

Shanghai United Family Hospital, JingAn Children's Health Center

Shanghai United Family Hospital JingAn Children's Health Center is dedicated to providing international standard, high-quality one-stop medical services for children and adolescents aged 0-18.

The comprehensive pediatric outpatient services cover various sub-specialties, ensuring the prevention, treatment, and care of newborns, infants, children, and adolescents.

The medical and nursing team follows the principles of international medical care and evidence-based medicine to promote the healthy growth of children.



The Children's Health Center aims to provide ongoing communication and support to parents, ensuring that they have access to the resources they need.

[All images courtesy of Shanghai United Family Hospital JingAn Children's Health Center]