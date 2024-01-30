  1. home
Umbrellas Up! 8 Days of Rain Ahead in Shanghai

By Ned Kelly, January 30, 2024

Don't shoot the messenger, for here's what lies ahead over the next week in Shanghai...

Weixin-Image_20240130091327.jpg

A bit of a spirit-dampener, that's for sure – and it's not even Plum Rain Season.

There is, however, a sliver of silver lining to all these rainclouds; we're leaving the sub zero temperatures of last week behind, with lows of 4 to 8 degrees and highs of 7 to 15 degrees.

Oh, and all this rain will wash away pollutants, meaning an improvement in air quality.

That said, if you can skip off on your Chinese New Year holidays early, we'd certainly suggest decamping to a sun-soaked beach post-haste.

[Image via Weibo]

