Powerful 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Xinjiang

In a sudden and powerful seismic event, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Uqturpan County in Aksu, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 2.09am on January 23, 2024, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Video showing the impact of the seismic event. Video by 九派新闻/Sina Weibo

Following the main quake, the vicinity experienced 14 aftershocks measuring 3.0 or higher.

The seismic impact was strongly felt in the surrounding areas, with reports of significant tremors in Aksu, Artux, Kashgar, Ili, Korla, and Karamay.

Residents in Urumqi – over a thousand kilometers from the epicenter – also reported feeling the earthquake.

According to Chinese state media CGTN, the earthquake affected six villages within 20 kilometers of the epicenter, but there were no towns or urban centers in the immediate vicinity.

Geological experts in China, interviewed by the media, disclosed that this region is known for intense tectonic activity, experiencing an earthquake of magnitude 7 or higher approximately every seven years.

The most recent significant earthquake in the area occurred in Tajikistan on February 23, 2023, measuring 7.2.

