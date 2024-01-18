  1. home
Ontario Tourism Office Successfully Concludes Travel Promotion Events in China

By That's Guangzhou, January 18, 2024

In a vibrant celebration of a promising 2024, the Ontario Tourism Office's final installment of the "'安'心旅程，未来可期 (Safe Journeys, Bright Futures)" series, titled "COME ON! 安省拾光新旅程(COME ON! Embrace the New Journey in Ontario)", was successfully held in Guangzhou on January 15. 

Ontario-02.jpg

Nearly 80 enthusiastic participants from Guangzhou and the Greater Bay Region region, representing the travel industry and media, actively registered to attend the event.

Industry representatives from six major cities across China (Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Xi'an, Chengdu) engaged in a lively exchange with local guests and operators through virtual connections. 

Simultaneously, the event was broadcast live on the "Travel Industry Network" WeChat video channel, attracting nearly 1,600 industry partners nationwide to participate in the event.

Ontario-03.jpg

Ontario, boasting iconic cities such as Ottawa, Toronto, and Niagara, along with its unique natural wonders, stands as one of Canada's most sought-after tourist destinations. 

Towards the end of 2021, the Ontario Tourism Office launched the "Safe Journeys, Bright Futures" series, featuring four phases that cater to the evolving needs of the outbound tourism market.

The "COME ON! Embrace the New Journey in Ontario" event, the grand finale of the series, aimed to update industry players with the latest travel research data from Ontario, boost their confidence, and share information about upcoming activities. 

The event also showcased the tourism office's commitment to providing rich and innovative marketing content support.

Ontario-04.jpg

Leveraging the massive content of the Ontario Growth Interactive Product Manual, the tourism office introduced an upgraded "Explore Ontario Cube" project. 

This initiative empowers businesses to creatively use modular combinations of segmented products, effortlessly designing attractive offerings that meet the diverse needs and preferences of visitors.

According to statistics from the Canadian Tourism Office, in 2022, nearly 70% of Chinese visitors to Canada prioritize Ontario, making it the top choice among all provinces. 

This underscores the immense popularity of Ontario among Chinese tourists, attributed to its rich natural, cultural, culinary, and artistic resources.

Ontario-05.jpg

The "Safe Journeys, Bright Futures" series has not only brought a ray of hope to the travel industry but has also reinforced Ontario's position as a preferred destination for discerning Chinese travelers, offering a blend of vibrant urban experiences and breathtaking natural beauty. 

The Ontario Tourism Office remains committed to providing a warm welcome to Chinese visitors, inviting them to explore the wonders that the province has to offer.

Ontario Travel Promotion Roadshow

