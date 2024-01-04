22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan
Limited by Xiqiao - Start Beer It!
Indulge in the world of craft beers at the Xiqiao Beer Festival! Admission is free for this limited-time event from January 5th to 7th. Join us for a delightful celebration, raise your glasses, and enjoy an array of exquisite craft brews. Cheers to good times and great beers!
January 5 - 7, 2024
Start Mall, No.215 Qiaojinnan Road, Xiqiao, Nanhai
Poyang City Lingnan Cuisine Fair
Get ready for an electrifying experience at the Grand Lunar New Year "Gathering" in Chancheng! This event promises a fusion of traditional Chinese New Year delights, authentic Lingnan cuisine, thrilling amusements, and much more. Witness the collision of traditional Chinese New Year goods and the rich flavors of Lingnan cuisine, offering a delightful journey for the whole family. Unlock the hidden gems of Chancheng's popular spots and create lasting memories.
January 5 - 9, 2024
Poyang Creative Village (鄱阳城众创小镇), Chancheng
Beautiful Scenery of the White Mountains and Black Waters
Foshan and Shuangyashan, as sister cities, collaborate to strengthen cultural exchange. The museums of both cities have carefully selected 66 artworks, including prints and oil paintings from Beidahuang, to co-host this exhibition. Visitors will not only experience the pioneering spirit of Beidahuang people but also appreciate the unique artistic charm of Beidahuang prints and oil paintings. The exhibition showcases the magnificent changes in Beidahuang over time and its colorful folk customs.
Until January 8, 2024
Foshan Library, No.11 Huakang Road, Shunde
A Piece Of Sea
Xiaohu Zhou, a prominent contemporary Chinese avant-garde artist, challenges the notion of a measurable sea within the undividable liquid expanse with his "Spatial Montage." Utilizing computers for artistic creation since the late 1990s, he ventures across various mediums, experimenting with clay animation, video installations, sculpture, painting, and performance art.
Until February 26, 2024
Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde
Exhibition Of Figure Paintings By Su Tong
The painter Su Tong, originally a sculptor, ventured into painting, initially exploring meticulous techniques before delving into freehand style. Across dimensions, forms, and techniques, Su Tong refuses to stay stagnant, committing fully to his chosen path. Even within meticulous painting, Su Tong continually experiments and evolves, seeking progress through change. "Change" represents a surge of courage and passion, the blossoming of creativity and artistic vitality.
Until February 29, 2024
ChaoLiang Museum of Art, No.23-25 Jian'an Road, Beijiao Town, Shunde
Unfamiliar Landscapes
The exhibition explores the artistry of Ji Weiwei, Fu Weiwei, Wang Zhuo, and Xiao Haisheng. Their works delve into the unique aspects of southern and northern China, capturing the essence of diverse living environments, human interactions, and urban landscapes.
Until March 10, 2024
Four Seasons Art Gallery, Ludao Lake, Kerun Road, Chancheng
Dongguan
Songshan Lake Ancient-style Night Market
Calling all friends in Songshan Lake! The much-anticipated food festival and music extravaganza are right around the corner. Discover new joys, immerse yourself in fantastic settings, and leave your worries behind. In a nutshell, just come and have a blast!
January 5 - 9, 2024
Hua Hao Time Plaza (华灏时代大厦), Zongbu 3rd Road, Dongguan
Salon of Ceramic Painting
This ceramic art exhibition features four artists: Guo Jianzong, Ke Maohua, Chen Maoyuan, and Liu Wanyi. The exhibition is arranged to create a harmonious interplay between ceramics and painting, allowing visitors to experience various painting styles presented on ceramics. The unique painting techniques and styles of the artworks are showcased, providing a distinctive and artistic atmosphere for the audience.
Until January 18, 2024
Huiyi Art Space, No.33 Junyu Qifeng, Longguang
A Tale of Two Cities:
Fine Embroidery Exhibition from Ming and Qing Dynasties to Present
With 202 sets of exquisite Ming and Qing Dynasty embroidery from Guangzhou and Suzhou, the exhibition revisits the history of embroidery in the two cities, narrates their Silk Road stories, and showcases the unique cultural charm of embroidery.
Until February 18, 2024
Naval War Museum, Humen Avenue (West)
Dongguan Urban Space Art
The exhibition features works from 8 artists. Through diverse artistic expressions, the exhibition aims to bring people closer to the city, allowing citizens to appreciate urban spatial art in the "urban green lungs" and subtly experience the influence and enlightenment of art.
Until March 6, 2024
Dongguan Central Park, Dongguan City Center 1st Street
Exhibition of Blue and White Porcelain from the Late Ming and Early Qing Dynasty
During the transition period from the late Ming to early Qing dynasties, spanning from the 36th year of the Ming Wanli era (1608) to the 20th year of the Qing Kangxi era (1681), there emerged a peak in blue-and-white porcelain art led by folk kilns. This exhibition showcases 135 sets of "Transition Period" porcelain, revealing the unique artistic style, vessel forms, and innovative porcelain-making techniques of this period.
Until April 20, 2024
Huiyi Art Space, No.33 Junyu Qifeng, Longguang
Hong Kong
Timeless Diva: Anita Mui
This exhibition commemorates the 20th anniversary of the passing of Hong Kong’s icon, Anita Mui. Through her records, stage costumes, films and pop culture products, visitors can reminisce about the superstar’s extraordinary achievements in the music and film industry, while looking back at her brilliant contribution to Hong Kong’s pop culture.
Until September 2, 2024
1/F, Function Place, Hong Kong Heritage Museum
Canton Mambo
From the infamous Buena Vista Social Club to Hong Kong’s own Mambo Girl, from New York’s Palladium to Shanghai’s Paramount, from Latin American/Caribbean records to Chinese Jazz records with Latin influence. It is fascinating to see how music and dance travel through the circuit and continue to thrive.
January 6, from 9pm
Fringe Club, 2 Lower Albert Road, Hong Kong Island
Almond Milk & Friends Live at Salon 10
For those still wanting more after the album release party, here's your last chance to see the Milk Boys in action until Summer 24' most likely.
January 6, 8pm - 11.30pm
Salon Number 10, Arbuthnot Road, Hong Kong Island
This Week at TakeOut Comedy
House Rules:
Please arrive at 8.45pm
First Come First Seated
And no touching the comedians
Thank you for the support!
January 5, 9pm - 10.30pm
TakeOut Comedy Club, 34 Elgin Street Central, Hong Kong Island
First Dance - HK Retro Tram Party
Join us for a 2 hour retro Hong Kong dance party under the shimmering cityscape. Curated music, free flow champagne, good vibes only.
January 5, from 10pm
Whitty Street Tram Depot, Whitty Street, Hong Kong Island
Dog Adoption Day with Sai Kung Stray Friends
Looking for your puppy partner? Join us on our Rooftop and adopt the puppy of your dreams!
January 6, 12noon - 4pm
the Hive Sai Kung, 5 Tai Mong Tsai Road, Hong Kong
Live Music: The Gravity, Loose Agenda, The Beefy Brothers
At 9pm - The Gravity, 10pm - Loose Agenda, 11pm - The Beefy Brothers!
January 5, from 9pm
The Aftermath, L/G, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong Island
Mario and Friends Party & Games
Join us for a special gathering for fun and meet new friends!
January 5, 7.30pm - 11pm
COS Centre, 56 Kwun Tong, KOW
Macao
Macao City Fringe Festival
Embark on a journey into the extraordinary at the 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival, themed "Play_New Horizon," taking place from January 17 to 28. Featuring 17 captivating performances and an array of peripheral activities, the festival invites audiences to explore a whimsical and entertaining art playground, discovering joy in its simplest and most direct forms. Join us for an unforgettable experience in the heart of Macao's vibrant cultural landscape.
For tickets & Venue information: www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo
January 17 - 28, 2024
Golden Eminence
Treasures from the Palace Museum and the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. A total of 137 pieces of treasures from the collections of both the Palace Museum and Tashi Lhunpo Monastery are on display in this exhibition.
Until March 31, 2024
Museu de Arte de Macau (Museum of Art Macao), Av. Xian Xing Hai, Macao
Mozart by Akiko Suwanai
Join us for an enchanting evening as Japanese violinist Akiko Suwanai, accompanied by the Macao Orchestra under the baton of conductor Lu Jiaomin, performs Mozart's timeless Third Violin Concerto and other classical masterpieces. Immerse yourself in the sublime beauty of symphonic music in this extraordinary musical journey.
Price: MOP150, www.macauticket.com
January 6, 8pm
Macao Cultural Centre, Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n NAPE
READ MORE: 13 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou
READ MORE: 10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen
Like to Promote a Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments