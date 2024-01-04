  1. home
  2. Articles

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

By That's GBA, January 4, 2024

0 0

Foshan

Limited by Xiqiao - Start Beer It!

WeChat-Image_20240104185157.png

Indulge in the world of craft beers at the Xiqiao Beer Festival! Admission is free for this limited-time event from January 5th to 7th. Join us for a delightful celebration, raise your glasses, and enjoy an array of exquisite craft brews. Cheers to good times and great beers!

January 5 - 7, 2024

Start Mall, No.215 Qiaojinnan Road, Xiqiao, Nanhai

Poyang City Lingnan Cuisine Fair

WeChat-Image_20240104185207.png

Get ready for an electrifying experience at the Grand Lunar New Year "Gathering" in Chancheng! This event promises a fusion of traditional Chinese New Year delights, authentic Lingnan cuisine, thrilling amusements, and much more. Witness the collision of traditional Chinese New Year goods and the rich flavors of Lingnan cuisine, offering a delightful journey for the whole family. Unlock the hidden gems of Chancheng's popular spots and create lasting memories.

January 5 - 9, 2024

Poyang Creative Village (鄱阳城众创小镇), Chancheng

Beautiful Scenery of the White Mountains and Black Waters

64027.jpg

Foshan and Shuangyashan, as sister cities, collaborate to strengthen cultural exchange. The museums of both cities have carefully selected 66 artworks, including prints and oil paintings from Beidahuang, to co-host this exhibition. Visitors will not only experience the pioneering spirit of Beidahuang people but also appreciate the unique artistic charm of Beidahuang prints and oil paintings. The exhibition showcases the magnificent changes in Beidahuang over time and its colorful folk customs.

Until January 8, 2024

Foshan Library, No.11 Huakang Road, Shunde

A Piece Of Sea

_20231222160811.png

Xiaohu Zhou, a prominent contemporary Chinese avant-garde artist, challenges the notion of a measurable sea within the undividable liquid expanse with his "Spatial Montage." Utilizing computers for artistic creation since the late 1990s, he ventures across various mediums, experimenting with clay animation, video installations, sculpture, painting, and performance art. 

Until February 26, 2024

Boxes Art Museum, Shunfeng Mountain Park, Shunde

Exhibition Of Figure Paintings By Su Tong

64028.jpg

The painter Su Tong, originally a sculptor, ventured into painting, initially exploring meticulous techniques before delving into freehand style. Across dimensions, forms, and techniques, Su Tong refuses to stay stagnant, committing fully to his chosen path. Even within meticulous painting, Su Tong continually experiments and evolves, seeking progress through change. "Change" represents a surge of courage and passion, the blossoming of creativity and artistic vitality.

Until February 29, 2024

ChaoLiang Museum of Art, No.23-25 Jian'an Road, Beijiao Town, Shunde

Unfamiliar Landscapes

_20231224175027.png

The exhibition explores the artistry of Ji Weiwei, Fu Weiwei, Wang Zhuo, and Xiao Haisheng. Their works delve into the unique aspects of southern and northern China, capturing the essence of diverse living environments, human interactions, and urban landscapes. 

Until March 10, 2024

Four Seasons Art Gallery, Ludao Lake, Kerun Road, Chancheng

Dongguan

Songshan Lake Ancient-style Night Market

WeChat-Image_20240104185202.png

Calling all friends in Songshan Lake! The much-anticipated food festival and music extravaganza are right around the corner. Discover new joys, immerse yourself in fantastic settings, and leave your worries behind. In a nutshell, just come and have a blast!

January 5 - 9, 2024

Hua Hao Time Plaza (华灏时代大厦), Zongbu 3rd Road, Dongguan

Salon of Ceramic Painting

6406.png

This ceramic art exhibition features four artists: Guo Jianzong, Ke Maohua, Chen Maoyuan, and Liu Wanyi. The exhibition is arranged to create a harmonious interplay between ceramics and painting, allowing visitors to experience various painting styles presented on ceramics. The unique painting techniques and styles of the artworks are showcased, providing a distinctive and artistic atmosphere for the audience.

Until January 18, 2024

Huiyi Art Space, No.33 Junyu Qifeng, Longguang

A Tale of Two Cities: 

Fine Embroidery Exhibition from Ming and Qing Dynasties to Present

_202312251051371.png

With 202 sets of exquisite Ming and Qing Dynasty embroidery from Guangzhou and Suzhou, the exhibition revisits the history of embroidery in the two cities, narrates their Silk Road stories, and showcases the unique cultural charm of embroidery.

Until February 18, 2024

Naval War Museum, Humen Avenue (West)

Dongguan Urban Space Art

_20231225105137.png

The exhibition features works from 8 artists. Through diverse artistic expressions, the exhibition aims to bring people closer to the city, allowing citizens to appreciate urban spatial art in the "urban green lungs" and subtly experience the influence and enlightenment of art.

Until March 6, 2024

Dongguan Central Park, Dongguan City Center 1st Street

Exhibition of Blue and White Porcelain from the Late Ming and Early Qing Dynasty

_20231225110508.png

During the transition period from the late Ming to early Qing dynasties, spanning from the 36th year of the Ming Wanli era (1608) to the 20th year of the Qing Kangxi era (1681), there emerged a peak in blue-and-white porcelain art led by folk kilns. This exhibition showcases 135 sets of "Transition Period" porcelain, revealing the unique artistic style, vessel forms, and innovative porcelain-making techniques of this period.

Until April 20, 2024

Huiyi Art Space, No.33 Junyu Qifeng, Longguang

Hong Kong

Timeless Diva: Anita Mui

anita-mui_hktb-banners_w1024xh768_op-1204141138.jpg

This exhibition commemorates the 20th anniversary of the passing of Hong Kong’s icon, Anita Mui. Through her records, stage costumes, films and pop culture products, visitors can reminisce about the superstar’s extraordinary achievements in the music and film industry, while looking back at her brilliant contribution to Hong Kong’s pop culture. 

Until September 2, 2024

1/F, Function Place, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Canton Mambo

https2F2Fimages2F9819100602832Foriginal.jpg

From the infamous Buena Vista Social Club to Hong Kong’s own Mambo Girl, from New York’s Palladium to Shanghai’s Paramount, from Latin American/Caribbean records to Chinese Jazz records with Latin influence. It is fascinating to see how music and dance travel through the circuit and continue to thrive.

January 6, from 9pm

Fringe Club, 2 Lower Albert Road, Hong Kong Island

Almond Milk & Friends Live at Salon 10

https2F2Fimages2F2467246037592Foriginal.jpg

For those still wanting more after the album release party, here's your last chance to see the Milk Boys in action until Summer 24' most likely.

January 6, 8pm - 11.30pm 

Salon Number 10, Arbuthnot Road, Hong Kong Island

This Week at TakeOut Comedy

https2F2Fimages2F9061834790232Foriginal.jpg

House Rules:

  • Please arrive at 8.45pm

  • First Come First Seated

  • And no touching the comedians

Thank you for the support!

January 5, 9pm - 10.30pm

TakeOut Comedy Club, 34 Elgin Street Central, Hong Kong Island

First Dance - HK Retro Tram Party

https2F2Fimages2F19486086011132Foriginal.jpg

Join us for a 2 hour retro Hong Kong dance party under the shimmering cityscape. Curated music, free flow champagne, good vibes only.

January 5, from 10pm

Whitty Street Tram Depot, Whitty Street, Hong Kong Island

Dog Adoption Day with Sai Kung Stray Friends

https2F2Fimages2F2333100556662Foriginal.jpg

Looking for your puppy partner? Join us on our Rooftop and adopt the puppy of your dreams!

January 6, 12noon - 4pm

the Hive Sai Kung, 5 Tai Mong Tsai Road, Hong Kong

Live Music: The Gravity, Loose Agenda, The Beefy Brothers

https2F2Fimages2F12486430723032Foriginal.jpg

At 9pm - The Gravity, 10pm - Loose Agenda, 11pm - The Beefy Brothers!

January 5, from 9pm

The Aftermath, L/G, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong Island

Mario and Friends Party & Games

https2F2Fimages2F19304634580432Foriginal.jpg

Join us for a special gathering for fun and meet new friends!

January 5, 7.30pm - 11pm 

COS Centre, 56 Kwun Tong, KOW

Macao

Macao City Fringe Festival

WeChat-Image_20240104183430.png

Embark on a journey into the extraordinary at the 22nd Macao City Fringe Festival, themed "Play_New Horizon," taking place from January 17 to 28. Featuring 17 captivating performances and an array of peripheral activities, the festival invites audiences to explore a whimsical and entertaining art playground, discovering joy in its simplest and most direct forms. Join us for an unforgettable experience in the heart of Macao's vibrant cultural landscape.

For tickets & Venue information: www.macaucityfringe.gov.mo

January 17 - 28, 2024

Golden Eminence

640.jpeg

Treasures from the Palace Museum and the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery. A total of 137 pieces of treasures from the collections of both the Palace Museum and Tashi Lhunpo Monastery are on display in this exhibition. 

Until March 31, 2024

Museu de Arte de Macau (Museum of Art Macao), Av. Xian Xing Hai, Macao

Mozart by Akiko Suwanai

WeChat-Image_20240104183443.png

Join us for an enchanting evening as Japanese violinist Akiko Suwanai, accompanied by the Macao Orchestra under the baton of conductor Lu Jiaomin, performs Mozart's timeless Third Violin Concerto and other classical masterpieces. Immerse yourself in the sublime beauty of symphonic music in this extraordinary musical journey.

Price: MOP150, www.macauticket.com

January 6, 8pm

Macao Cultural Centre, Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n NAPE

READ MORE: 13 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

READ MORE: 10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Thomas-QR-Code.jpg


Event Guide Hong Kong Macao Foshan Dongguan Zhongshan Zhuhai Weekly Weekend

more news

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

More Hong Kong residents are enjoying the culinary and shopping delights of Shenzhen!

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Hong Kong

Jingle & Mingle for a Jolly Christmas!

Updates: 25 Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Updates: 25 Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong!

17 Amazing Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Your ultimate guide to celebrating Christmas in Hong Kong!

7 Amazing Bars to Check Out in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's cocktail culture is a tapestry woven with the finest spirits, masterful craftsmanship, and a dash of the city's unique flair.

Good News: Guangdong Residents Can Soon Drive to Hong Kong

The 'Guangdong Private Cars Coming to Hong Kong' trial scheme is under consideration!

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

During the 134th Canton Fair, passengers can enjoy streamlined pre-check-in procedures for their journey between HKIA and the Canton Fair grounds.

Zhanjiang Introduces Direct High-Speed Rail Link to Hong Kong

Five cities in Guangdong introduces their inaugural high-speed rail link directly to Hong Kong.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Ultimate Guide to New Year Celebration in Beijing

Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

New Years Eve 'Balloon Showers' Cause Confusion Across China

Travel Gossip: China's Visa-Free Policy Already Proving Popular

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

13 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

13 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

11 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Travel Gossip: China Simplifies Visa Application for Americans

Travel Gossip: China Simplifies Visa Application for Americans

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives