10 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Guest Shift - The Curator Coffee & Cocktails

Join us for an exclusive experience with The Curator, ranked 34th among Asia's 50 Best Bars and acclaimed as the Best Bar in the Philippines! This guest bartender series promises two unforgettable nights of exquisite cocktails and unparalleled mixology expertise.



January 5, 2024

Hope & Sesame Shenzhen, B101, 2 Qiaochengfang, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

Berries High-Tea



As autumn winds usher in the dusk of the season, and the crisp morning air signals the onset of winter, it's the perfect time to embrace the charm of winter berries. Introducing our seasonal "Berries High-Tea," a celebration of the finest imported ingredients crafted with artisanal skill. Immerse yourself in the poetic symphony of winter's chill, beautifully captured in each handcrafted delight. Let the essence of the season unfold as we curate a tapestry of flavors, welcoming the beauty of winter to unfold just as anticipated.



Price: RMB278/Set

Until March 31, 2024

Kempinski Shenzhen, Haide 3rd Street, Houhai Hiabin Road, Nanshan

Music

My Story - Chengliang China Tour

Embark on a musical odyssey with Chengliang as he weaves a tapestry of emotions and skill, where each strum of the strings narrates a poignant tale, and every melody reveals the depths of his soul.



January 6, 2024

Hou Live, B112A KK ONE Shopping Center, 9289 Binhe Dadao, Futian

Huayang Music Festival



Get ready to kick off the new year with a burst of energy at the "Huayang Music Festival"! From January 12 to 14, 2024, immerse yourself in a grand carnival of music at the Window of the World in Shenzhen. Let the beats of exhilarating tunes set the tone for a vibrant and youthful celebration.



January 12 - 14, 2024

Window of the World Shenzhen, No.9037 Shennan Road, Nanshan

Arts



Treasure Along the Silkroad

Embark on a journey through time and discover the brilliance of Sumerian civilization with the exhibition "Treasure Along the Silk Road" at Shenzhen Museum. Explore the intricacies of exquisitely crafted metal artifacts dating back to 4000 BCE, showcasing the advanced craftsmanship of the Sumerians.



Until April 7, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Delights in Mountains and Waters



"Delights in Mountains and Waters" unveils a collection of works by Qianmozi, created during the tranquility of the past three years of the pandemic. Far from exuding a sense of distress, these pieces resonate with an air of leisure and carefree enjoyment. One can envision the artist, confined to a studio, yet wandering freely amidst the mountains and waters through the strokes of a brush.



Until January 21, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

2024 New Year Exhibition



Step into the world of artistic achievements as the "2024 New Year Exhibition" unfolds, showcasing over 60 masterpieces that highlight the cultural and artistic endeavors, especially in the field of fine arts, in the Luohu district.



Until January 14, 2024

Luohu Art Museum, No.6 Nanji Road, Luohu

Art & Design Tracks



Embark on a journey of creative exploration at the "Art & Design Tracks," the 4th Cultural and Creative Design Exhibition in Shenzhen. This event serves as a professional platform, fostering cross-cultural exchange, collaboration, and the integration of creative resources. It showcases the vibrant cultural and creative achievements of the Greater Bay Area, emphasizing the synergy in the dynamic development of creative forces within the region.



Until January 21, 2024

Guan Shanyue Museum, No.6026 Hongli Road, Futian

Into the Field



Journey into the heart of folk traditions with the exhibition showcasing the life and works of the artisan Pan Lusheng. Born in the grassroots, his unwavering footsteps lead him into the fields, and for four decades, he has been immersed in folk art research and contemporary artistic creation.



Until February 25, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Rose of Light



Embark on an immersive journey inspired by the French poem "Rose of Light" by Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke. This exhibition explores the embodiment of life events, utilizing the poetic imagery of "light" to create a ripple effect that transcends the external and seeks an intrinsic empathy within the interstices.



Until March 13, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: