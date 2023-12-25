13 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended
YUE's Winter Gastronomic Delight
Indulge in the exquisite flavors of winter at YUE's with our new limited-time modern Cantonese cuisine. Experience a delightful twist on the traditional steamed egg—crafted from rich seafood soup, adorned with salmon roe for a visual and taste sensation, and elevated with the sweetness of pickled pepper to enhance the umami essence. Don't miss the iconic Guangdong soy sauce beef brisket, reimagined for winter nourishment. Embrace the Cantonese tradition of "eating radish in winter and ginger in summer" with a revamped presentation and a fresh tasting journey. The dish's spiritual highlight is the Cantonese-style garlic pepper sauce, offering a true taste of "Cantonese gourmets" during the winter season. It's an irresistible winter favorite for Cantonese foodies, capturing the essence of the season's culinary delights.
For more information, please contact Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service
Tel/WeChat: 19927576951
Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, 618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu
Food & Drink
First Cocktail Academy in 2024
2024 We've got you - First Cocktail Academy in new year 4th January Thursday! You will have the opportunity get behind the bar and release your inner bartender; learning a variety of bartending skills while making and enjoying three cocktails during the class. This is a fun-filled and hands on experience; perfect for an evening date, group event, or learn how to make a few fancy cocktails and wow your friends at home!
Reservations: RMB88, including all materials, tastings, your own certificate and cocktail voucher!
January 4, from 8pm
The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu
Guest Shift - The Curator Coffee & Cocktails
Join us for an exclusive experience with The Curator, ranked 34th among Asia's Best 50 Bars and acclaimed as the Best Bar in the Philippines! This guest bartender series promises two unforgettable nights of exquisite cocktails and unparalleled mixology expertise.
January 7, 2024
Hope & Sesame Guangzhou, No.48 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu
Starry Night Rooftop Party – InterNations Guangzhou
Welcome the New Year with a bang at the "Starry Night Rooftop Party" by InterNations Guangzhou on Saturday, January 13. The dazzling event will take place at the COCOA XO River View Bar, offering a spectacular view of Liede Bridge and Canton Tower. Join us for a night filled with excitement, connecting with fellow expats, and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Guangzhou's city lights. Don't miss the chance to make new friends and kick off the year in style at this unforgettable rooftop celebration!
January 13, from 8.30pm
COCOA XO River View Bar, Tianhe Plaza 4th Floor Terrace, No.391 Linjiang Avenue, Tianhe
Cooking Academy at The Happy Monk Kingold
Cooking time! Mid-week fun! Sign up now for our next Cooking Academy where you will learn how to make a very classic Paella. Sounds good? Time to enjoy your after-work relaxing at The Happy Monk Kingold.
Make new friends
Learn new cooking skills
Have fun
Reservations: RMB68, including all materials, tastings, your own certificate and cocktail voucher!
January 10, from 7.30pm
The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Extended Happy Hour
Welcome to the new year peeps! This year is going to be a great one, starting with happy hour extended til 9pm all day from January 1 to February 15 at Bandidos!
Until February 15, 2024
Bandidos Mexican Cantina, 105-106, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Music
Just 4 Fun
Join us on Friday, January 5, for 'Just 4 Fun' starting at 9pm till late. Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies played at your fingertips, feel the rhythms dancing in your glass, and let the notes, like stars, illuminate the night sky, awakening the romantic emotions deep within your soul.
January 5, from 9pm
Saturn·Rock, 104-1, 1/F, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe
World's End Girlfriend - Dance Alone
Experience the mesmerizing beats of MIREI, the Japanese sensation. Her chart-topping track "Wish ~To You of That Time~" has taken China by storm.
January 6, 2024
Republic of Sound, No. 11, East 1st Street, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No. 88 Xinnu Middle Road, Haizhu
Super Evolution - Boyuan
Embark on a musical journey with Boyuan, a versatile pop singer and dancer, as he takes center stage in his themed tour, "Super Evolution." Boyuan, known for his emotive musical creations, remains dedicated to delivering soul-stirring melodies to the audience.
January 6, 2024
Damai 66Live House, 150 meters southwest of the intersection of Liuhua Road and Jiefang North Road in Hongqiao Street, Yuexiu
Arts
Monologues - Revel's World of Shakespeare
Prepare to be captivated by the art of solo performance as Joseph Graves, renowned theater director and Shakespearean expert, brings forth an authentic English-style monologue experience. With just an actor, a table, and two chairs, this performance transcends traditional bounds, showcasing the pinnacle of theatrical solo acts.
January 13, 3.30pm/7.30pm
Grandview Mall Theater, 7/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe
Lingnan Traditional Chinese Medicine Intangible Cultural Heritage
Delve into the profound world of Lingnan Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), a cultural heritage that follows the philosophy of adapting to the seasons, locations, and individuals. Shaped by the unique geographical and climatic conditions of Lingnan, it has developed distinctive techniques and schools. If you're curious to unravel the secrets of Lingnan TCM, join us in this enlightening exploration of the regional characteristics and profound wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine in Lingnan!
Until March 31, 2024
Guangzhou Cultural & Arts Centre, No. 288, Xinjiao Middle Road, Haizhu
Reflection of Truth
Embark on a unique exploration at the "Reflection of Truth" event, featuring four major thematic zones that bring history to life. Immerse yourself in the observation of objects, including vintage photography equipment and masterful manuscripts. Engage with the self through interactive installations and capture the moment with special commemorative future-oriented stamps in a distinctively futuristic style.
Available from December 25, 2023
Guangzhou Documentary Center (GZLIBDOC), B1/F, Guangzhou Library, No.4 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe
Daniel Arsham x Pokémon
Experience the first-ever collaborative art project between Pokémon and Daniel Arsham in the southern region of China. The exhibition, held at K11 in Guangzhou, showcases over 50 works, including animations, paintings, sculptures, and installations. Drawing inspiration from Arsham's signature crystallized caves, the artworks create a captivating dialogue that transcends time and space.
Price: RMB100/person, RMB168/Couple
Until May 20, 2024
chi K11, L4/L3 K11, No.6 Zhujiang East Road, Tianhe
Like to Promote a Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments