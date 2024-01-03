16 Amazing Art Shows This January in Beijing

Happy Martian



The exhibition is organized thematically rather than chronologically, presenting works from different periods that trace the continuity and connections in the artist's long, over 70-year creative career. Since the late 1940s, Lasnig pioneered a self-observational painting method she referred to as "body awareness," aiming to depict the feelings originating from the self, not the outward appearance perceived by others. She explained, "The only truth is my own feelings, and these occur in the body in which I reside."



Until January 7, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Essence of Shandong's Ancient Civilization



Through seven sections, the exhibition showcases the East Asian cultural genes and developmental journey of Chinese civilization from different perspectives, revealing the consistent essence of Chinese culture.



Until January 14, 2024

Tsinghua University Art Museum, No.1 Tsinghua University Campus, 30 Shuangqing Road, Haidian

Jean Cardot Retrospective Exhibition



Join us for an extraordinary retrospective exhibition showcasing the masterpieces of Jean Cardot. With 70 sculptures and 20 sets of drawings, this exhibition is a tribute to the renowned international sculptor and Academician of the French Academy of Fine Arts. Jean Cardot's profound impact on the art world is celebrated through a curated display of his iconic works. Don't miss the opportunity to delve into the artistic journey of this visionary sculptor.



Until January 15, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Homage to Bada Shanren: A Journey Through Chinese Freehand Painting



Join us on an artistic odyssey as the National Art Museum of China pays homage to the legendary Bada Shanren. This exhibition features 46 expressive masterpieces crafted by 11 talented artists. Starting from the works of Bada Shanren, the exhibition traces the evolution of Chinese freehand painting, aiming to enrich and carry forward the legacy of traditional Chinese culture. Immerse yourself in the beauty and spirit of freehand art that transcends time and tradition.



Until January 16, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Mentor and Friend: A Glimpse of 20th Century Huangshan Paintings



Immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of Huangshan through an exquisite selection of over 60 masterpieces from the National Art Museum of China. This exhibition pays tribute to the 20th-century artworks inspired by the majestic landscapes of Huangshan. Each stroke and color palette unfolds a visual narrative, offering a profound artistic journey that captures the essence of China's magnificent mountains and rivers. Join us in celebrating the timeless allure of Huangshan through the eyes of visionary artists.



Until January 16, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Dajie, Dongcheng

Elemental Constellations



The exhibition showcases 17 sets of works from 15 artists worldwide, encompassing mediums such as painting, sculpture, installations, and video art. Inspired by Primo Levi's novel "The Periodic Table".



Until February 5, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

The Touching Touched

The current exhibition at UCCA Sandou Gallery, "Wang Ninghui: Tangible Encounters," marks the most comprehensive institutional solo exhibition to date for artist Wang Ninghui. It systematically showcases her sculptures, videos, and photography from the past decade, while also unveiling a brand-new sculpture series commissioned by UCCA. The exhibition runs until February 18, 2024.



Until February 18, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, No.798 Art District 4 Jiuxianqiao Lu Chaoyang

Pigcasso's Palette: A Swirl of Colors in South African Art



Explore the extraordinary world of Pigcasso, South Africa's renowned "animal artist." This unique art exhibition unveils Pigcasso's vibrant transformation from the monotony of a slaughterhouse to global fame as one of the world's leading animal artists. Through her vivid and joyful creations, Pigcasso injects color, happiness, and hope into the canvas of life.



Until February 25, 2024

Beijing Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Alex Gardner Good Luck



X Museum is delighted to present American artist Alex Gardner's first solo exhibition in China. The exhibition includes fifteen artworks by Gardner over the past six years, from 2017 to the present. "Good Luck" features a wide range of anonymous figures depicted by Gardner through various situational and atmospheric-making techniques, exploring cultural and political identities beyond race, as well as tensions within intimate relationships.



Until February 25, 2024

X Museum, No.53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang, Langyuan Station E1

Modern Time



Picasso, Klee, Matisse, Giacometti, Cézanne, and Braque – the exhibition presents over 90 authentic masterpieces by these six modernist art giants. These pieces are sourced from the renowned modern art museums in Europe and the precious collections of the Nationalgalerie Berlin. It marks the first-ever exhibition of these works in China.



Until February 25, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Domain · Plot · Field



A journey through the Silk Road, unveiling the beauty of Xinjiang. This exhibition features the works of 11 contemporary artists who use various artistic forms and mediums to showcase the richness of Xinjiang's culture and landscapes. Join this art exhibition to experience the diverse and captivating expressions of these artists.



Until February 27, 2024

Beijing Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Chinese Traditional - Art Exhibition

Travel through time and step into the grandeur of the Northern Song Dynasty. On this journey through a millennium, you'll enjoy ancient zither music, chess games, grand feasts, and even a tea ceremony performance, immersing yourself in the splendor of ancient culture. The nearly 2,000-square-meter large exhibition hall offers perfect photo opportunities, opening a door to a time filled with art and ambience.



Until February 29, 2024

Beijing apm, No.138 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

Ink Splendor and Cultural Context



The exhibition showcases over 90 masterpieces of ancient paintings from the Jilin Provincial Museum. Spanning from the Song to Qing dynasties, these works present traditional treasures that have been passed down for centuries, allowing the audience to appreciate the humanistic sentiments and artistic charm embedded in them.



Until March 1, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Nice Dog



This exhibition focuses on the artist's creative practices over the past six years, featuring a collection of significant works from important collections worldwide, as well as the premiere of his latest masterpieces. Krull, who graduated from the Düsseldorf Art Academy in 2017 under the mentorship of artist Peter Doig, has recently relocated to New York. His recent works reflect a sense of unease and anxiety influenced by the atmosphere of the city.



Until March 2, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Take Away



International Artists in the Collection of Brian Wallace

The 40 works include paintings, prints, sculptures, installations, mixed media and photography by 28 artists from Sweden, Japan, Australia, the United States, South Korea, Mongolia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Israel, Russia, Canada, France, Germany and New Zealand. Many works were collected while Red Gate was participating in art fairs while others were collected from artists with a deep connection to China.



Until March 3, 2024

Red Gate Gallery, 798 Art Distinct, No. 2 JIuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

The Palace Museum Collection of Fine Glassware



This exhibition marks the first large-scale display of glass artifacts and related research outcomes from the 17th to the 20th century outside the museum. Featuring over 120 pieces, the exhibition is organized into three major sections, providing a comprehensive showcase that brings together Eastern and Western craftsmanship cultures. It presents a visual feast that seamlessly blends traditional and modern aesthetic styles, offering a unique exploration of the artistry and cultural significance embedded in these exquisite glass artifacts.



Until March 10, 2024

1/F Exhibition Hall, Guardian Art Center, No.1 Wangfujing Street, Chaoyang

