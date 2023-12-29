Increased High-Speed Rail Service Linking Shenzhen & Hong Kong

If you've noticed an uptick in the frequency of Hong Kong residents traveling to and from Shenzhen in the past two months, you're not alone.

More Hong Kong residents are enjoying the culinary and shopping delights of Shenzhen compared to previous years.

In great news for those shuttling between the two cities, Hong Kong MTR announced on December 27 that – starting from January 10, 2024 – the number of high-speed trains between Hong Kong and Shenzhen will be increased.

MTR Train Schedule (from January 10, 2024). Screenshot by That's

The daily services – currently at 74 – will be boosted to 98, and the departure time for some short-distance trains will be extended.

According to MTR, tickets for high-speed cross-border trains covering the travel period starting from January 10, 2024 will be available for sale from today, December 29, 2023.

With these new arrangements, the last train from Hong Kong West Kowloon Station to Futian Railway Station will extend until 11pm, while the last train from Futian Railway Station to Hong Kong West Kowloon Station will extend until 10.31pm.

The last train from Guangzhou East Railway Station to Hong Kong West Kowloon Station will also be extended to 8.50pm.

This not only means an increase in the number of trains but also an extension of service hours, providing significant convenience for residents traveling between the two cities.

Have you had any interesting experiences recently while commuting between Hong Kong and Shenzhen? Feel free to share them with us. Stay tuned for more updates on the latest happenings in the Greater Bay Area by following our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

