14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Brand Creative Pop Up Show

Chef Seven, the Executive Chef and Co-founder of the YUE Series Restaurants, is invited to the 2023 Guangzhou Week of Cuisine. On December 23 at 1pm, Chef Seven will be on the flash stage at the South Square of Tianhe Sports Center, sharing insights into the innovative Cantonese culinary culture up close with the audience. Using modern Cantonese cuisine as a connection, let Lingnan culinary culture become more flavorful!



December 23, from 1pm

2023 Guangzhou Week of Cuisine, South Square of Tianhe Sports Center, Tianhe

GF New Year's Eve Countdown Party



Come dressed with your lucky color and get ready for a fun-packed event with GF and MagicSocial on the Blue Dolphin Cruise on December 31, 2023. There will be live music, Latin dancing, a Zumba performance, face painting, hair braiding, wine booths, food booths, lucky prizes, and so much more!



December 31, from 10pm

Dashatou Pier, No.466 Yanjiang Dong Road, Yuexiu

Special Offer at Antalya



As a token of appreciation to That's Guangzhou readers, Antalya Turkish Restaurant is pleased to offer a special treat with every order. Your dining experience at this hidden gem will be further enhanced with the choice of a complimentary dessert, Turkish ice cream, or a set of Turkish tea.



Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Antalya.

At Antalya, it's not just about savoring delicious food, but also about creating memorable experiences. This special offer is the restaurant's way of expressing gratitude to its valued guests, and they look forward to sharing these delightful Turkish treats with you. Don't miss this opportunity to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.

Open Hours: 11am - 2am

Antalya Turkish Restaurant Guangzhou, 29A-30A, Bld.12, Hunter Lane, No. Liede Ave., Tianhe

About 120m outside of Exit B, Liede Station Metro Line 5; Opposite Conrad Guangzhou

READ MORE: Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien 2024 New Year's Concert



Established in the 1970s, the Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien boasts a roster of talented members who are predominantly graduates from esteemed European institutions. Distinguished by its diverse, passionate, and vigorous performances, the orchestra showcases a broad repertoire, encompassing symphony, opera, religious music, and 20th-century compositions. This year, Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien is coming to Guangzhou!



Price:

Standard Ticket: RMB480, RMB680, RMB880, RMB1,080

Friday, December 29, 2023, 8pm - 9.30pm

Xinghai Concert Hall Symphony Hall, No. 33, Qingbo Road, Yuexiu

Food & Drink



Mercato Festival Sharing Menu

As the holiday season draws near, Mercato Guangzhou offers you a warm and wonderful gourmet experience. Our special festive menu is designed for you and your loved ones to enjoy in a delightful atmosphere. Only available from December 23 to December 25. Come join us in celebrating the festive season with romantic CBD terrace scenery.



RMB 1,599 +10%, menu for 2 guests. Only available from December 23 to December 25, advance booking is required, Tel: +8620 66818086

Mercato Guangzhou, Unit 802 K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Road East, Tianhe

InterNations Guangzhou New Year's Eve Countdown Party



InterNations Guangzhou has a tradition of hosting the annual New Year’s Eve event, and each time, it’s the biggest event of the year in the community! This year, welcome to join InterNations Guangzhou New Year’s Eve Countdown Party 2023-2024: Golden Egyptian Night in Grand Hyatt Guangzhou on December 31 at 9.30pm! Let’s ring in 2024 and celebrate together with expats in Guangzhou!



December 31, from 9.30pm

G Bar, 2/2F, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, 12 Zhujiang Xi Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Sustainable Guest Bartending



On December 21, join us for a special evening featuring Peter Lin, the North Asia Brand Ambassador for Flor de Caña, ranked among the world's top five premium rums. Immerse yourself in the world of Flor de Caña, the fastest-growing high-quality rum in the Americas and Nicaragua's leading export brand. Produced on a family estate with a five-generation legacy since 1890, this aged rum boasts exceptional quality and a smooth, nuanced taste.



December 21, from 9pm

SATURN, 104-1, 1st Floor, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Mirror Yu Guest Shift



Experience the royal vibes at Jun Du, as Mirror Yu takes the stage for a special guest shift. Let the enchanting tunes and expert mixing of Mirror Yu elevate your night as you indulge in a unique and sophisticated atmosphere.



December 28, from 9pm

SATURN, 104-1, 1st Floor, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

Guest Shift Night Eddy Yang



EDDY YANG will host a guest bartending session. Eddy Yang, who received the industry's highest honor, the Founder’s Award, at the 2018 DMBA, is a partner at the Shanghai Key West Group.



December 29, from 9pm

SATURNDAYS, No.14 Aiguo Road, Huaqiao New Village, Yuexiu

MICHELIN Inspired Bruch Every Weekend



Life never stops. We’ve been super busy working with Kelvin, our MICHELIN Young Chef Award Guangzhou 2023, to create something special. Something you might not easily find elsewhere. Who doesn’t love chilling with folks on a weekend? Or freshly made food and drinks using great ingredients? We have you covered. So why not gather up your friends and loved ones and pop down? A wonderfully chilled world awaits.



Every Sunday, Saturday, from November 20, 2023

The Happy Monk, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, 11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

NYE Buffet



Secure your spot at our New Year's Eve Bash! Avail the Early Bird offer (before December 27) at RMB338 or the Regular ticket at RMB368. Both include a 2-hour free flow of Margaritas, Asahi Beers, and House Wine, along with a delightful Soup & Salad selection featuring Butternut Squash Soup and Cancun Salad. Indulge in starters like Ceviche, Taquitos de Pollo, and Cochinita Flautas. For mains, savor Alambre de Res or Alambre de Pollo, both grilled to perfection. End your feast with a sweet touch – a decadent Chocolate Brownie. Don't miss out on this celebration of flavors and fun as we welcome the New Year in style!



December 31, from 7.30pm

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Music



Budweiser STORM Music Festival

No matter how the world changes, there remains a special place in the hearts of Chinese electronic music enthusiasts—a place reserved for the legendary electronic music festival, STORM. As the largest and most influential homegrown electronic music festival brand and original electronic music IP in China, STORM captures the joy of every electronic music lover. From 2013 to 2017, many people's first experience with an electronic music festival was at STORM. The surprises and emotions brought by STORM during those years, along with countless unforgettable and classic moments, are cherished and remembered by many to this day.



December 30 - 31, 2023

Eco Design Town, Conghua

Lifestyle



Blooming Kapok

What is "time?" It is the era, it is the current affairs; it can be the present, the past, or it can be the ongoing. People are carried by the torrent of the times and also propelled by the waves of the times. Each person in every era faces different challenges; each person in every era should also bear their own mission. In the final installment of the "Blooming Kapok" series, part of the 20th Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival, we will hold screenings themed around "time" from December 23 to 31. Witness how ordinary individuals write their unique stories in different waves of time.



December 23 - 31, 2023

Guangzhou Library, No.4 Zhujiang Dong Road, Tianhe

2024 FFACG EXPO



Are you a fan of cartoons, comics and animations? The annual Guangzhou Firefly ACG Expo is your place to be for a wonderful New Year Adventure!



December 30, 2023 - January 1, 2024

Poly World Trade Center Expo, No.1000 Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu

With Christmas nearing, at That's, we consistently track the latest events in town.



The dynamic festivities of this city never fail to amaze us!

Click the link below for the most recent UPDATES on our Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou!

READ MORE: UPDATE: Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: