Swissôtel Unveils Swiss Vitality Breakfast – For Both Wellness & Indulgence

By Sponsored, December 21, 2023

In a harmonious blend of Swiss purity and culinary finesse, Swissôtel proudly introduces the Swiss Vitality Breakfast, an exquisite gastronomic journey that transcends traditional breakfast offerings. Nestled in the heart of many bustling metropolises, Swissôtel invites guests to savor the rich flavors of Switzerland and embrace a revitalizing start to their day.

Swiss Vitality Breakfast: A Culinary Overture

In 2023, Swissôtel redefines morning indulgence with the Swiss Vitality Breakfast, a culinary celebration inspired by the Chinese philosophy that deems "morning as the best time of the day." This immersive experience invites guests to imagine rejuvenation and wellness through Swiss naturalness.

WINTER.jpg

Swiss Vitality Breakfast Offerings: Winter Savories

Recognizing breakfast as the most important meal of the day, Swissôtel infuses vitality into its offerings, ensuring guests start their day with nourishing protein and high-quality carbohydrates.

Rösti

RO-STI-.jpg

Shallow-fried to perfection, the Rösti offers a crispy and fragrant alternative to traditional hash browns, providing a tasty yet health-conscious option.

Swiss Mincemeat with Pasta 

SWISS-MINCEMEAT-WITH-PASTA-2.jpg

A nod to Switzerland's simple and rural culinary roots, this dish combines mincemeat with pasta, offering a hearty and energy-packed breakfast with a touch of Swiss tradition.

Zopf Bread 

WechatIMG1258.jpeg

A symbol of Switzerland, Zopf bread's unique braided strands add a touch of tradition to Swiss Vitality Breakfast, ensuring a recognizable and delightful start to the day.

Burger/Sandwich

BURGER-1.jpg

SANDWICH-1.jpg

Swiss Vitality Breakfast's innovative burgers and sandwiches redefine traditional breakfast options, offering high-energy, low-calorie alternatives with a focus on vitamins and dietary fiber.

Swiss Vitality Breakfast Offerings: Salads & Vitality Bowls

VITALITY-BOWL-.jpg

Guests are treated to meticulously crafted salad & vitality bowls, ensuring a perfect balance of nutrition and taste. Designed to complement Swissôtel's renowned bedding comfort, these bowls offer a delightful experience for late risers, providing a nutritious start to the day for dieters and vegetarians.

Vitality Smoothie Bowl

VITALITY-SMOOTHIE-BOWL-.jpg

Harmonizing the colors of nature, these visually-inviting smoothie bowls combine a variety of fruits to create a well-balanced and aesthetically pleasing breakfast. The rich, complex taste and smooth texture turn breakfast into a journey for both the senses and the soul.

Crunchy Swiss Müesli

CRUNCHY-SWISS-MU-SLI-2-.jpg

Dating back to 1900, Crunchy Swiss Müesli is a staple of Swiss tables, embodying the healthy and natural Swiss lifestyle. Made with soaked oats and a variety of ingredients, it offers a versatile and satisfying breakfast experience, highlighting the rich graininess of Switzerland.

Swiss Oatmeal

SWISS-OATMEAL-.jpg

Using oats imported from Switzerland, Swiss Vitality Breakfast's oatmeal is a delightful blend of original Swiss flavor and fresh fruits, providing a balance of fullness and lightness while contributing to the slow life philosophy.

Happiness Factors: A Joyful Culmination

Swiss Vitality Breakfast places a strong emphasis on creating a sense of ritual and joy for guests, ensuring a memorable and delightful culinary experience.

Swiss Chocolate Bar

CHOCOLATE-BAR-.jpg

Indulge in the world-famous Swiss chocolate as part of your breakfast ritual, a unique experience that allows guests to savor the fun and sweetness of Swiss life.

Swissôtel Chocolate Cake (Gluten Free) 

SWISSO-TEL-CHOCOLATE-CAKE-.jpg

A perfect fusion of health and indulgence, Swissôtel's gluten-free chocolate cake offers a sweet and fragrant conclusion to the breakfast experience, celebrating the global success of Swiss chocolate.

Trifle

TRIFLE-1.jpg

A favorite among guests, trifle adds a touch of elegance to Swiss Vitality Breakfast. The colorful fruits and whipped cream create a delightful blend of sweetness and smoothness, inspiring imaginations about the Swiss lifestyle.

Swissôtel's Swiss Vitality Breakfast invites guests on a culinary journey that transcends geographical boundaries, embodying the essence of Swiss purity, wellness, and vitality. Elevate your breakfast experience and embrace the joy of a well-lived life journey at Swissôtel.

RMB1 Yuan Breakfast Deal! 

BROTH-.jpg

Winter tastes better with a heartwarming breakfast. It is time to treat yourself and your loved ones to a vacation, one that includes a filling breakfast that energizes you throughout the day. ALL – Accor Live Limitless never misses a chance to spoil their beloved guests. 

SALAD-BOWL-.jpg

The “RMB1 Breakfast” offer is back with more hotel selections across Greater China to boost your winter traveling. 

RMB1 Yuan Breakfast Details

Offer Period: November 24, 2023 – February 29, 2024

Offer: Book at participating Accor Greater China hotels*, and pay an extra RMB1* (in local currency where applicable) to unlock one breakfast. Bring along your friend and pay an extra RMB2 (in local currency where applicable) for two breakfasts. 

**Live limitless with ALL new benefits in Mainland China. ALL members can enjoy exclusive room rates, dining discounts, exclusive breakfast zones, elite member floors and more. 

Take advantage of this offer now by clicking here

Swissôtel Hotel Locations 

Swissôtel Beijing 

WechatIMG1260.jpeg

Nestled in Beijing's center, near Sanlitun, Swissôtel Beijing offers upscale international living just 30 minutes from the airport. With 467 non-smoking rooms, guests can enjoy contemporary design and comfort. Visitors can maintain well-being at the Fitness Center, and let Swissôtel's meeting experts seamlessly execute guests' vision for events. Discover the essence of Beijing with Swiss sophistication and warmth – your journey starts here.

WechatIMG1261.jpeg

Indulge in culinary delights at Café Swiss, where traditional Chinese and international cuisine come together. Vitality foods and Swiss specialties shine in an extensive buffet and à-la-carte options. For intimate gatherings, a private room is also available.

Swissôtel Foshan

WechatIMG1252.jpeg

Located in Chancheng District, Swissôtel Foshan sits amongst Zumiao Commercial Central Area and Zumiao Subway Station, the hottest station of the Guangfo Line. This hotel is one of the tallest buildings and a prominent landmark of Foshan. 

DSC_1723.jpg

Café Swiss sits on the 50th floor with sprawling views overlooking the entire city. 

Swissôtel Grand Shanghai

Swisso-telGrandShanghaiExteriorShot---.jpg

Swissôtel Grand Shanghai combines the best of three worlds: business, shopping and culture, all in one location within Jing’an – the prominent, upscale central district of the city. Here, the hotel is literally steps from the famous West Nanjing Road as well as some of the city’s most prestigious office towers and shopping malls. Jing’An Temple, the oldest Buddhist shrine in the city, and the delightful Jing’An Gardens, are just next door.

.jpg

Guests have a wide range of dining options to satisfy their appetites at the all-day dining restaurant. Plus, Café Swiss on the 2nd floor is open the whole day, offering European, regional and local cuisines through an open kitchen.

Swissôtel Changbaishan

HOTEL.jpg

Go from the slopes to the sublime with inviting rooms, wooden villas, meeting spaces and dining that combine style with Swiss luxury. Located at the foot of Changbai Mountain, Swissôtel Resort Changbaishan frames panoramic views of the mountains and surrounding forest. While guests may feel a million miles from anywhere, they are just a short walk from Luneng Resort Business Street, a 20-minute drive to the West Slope Scenic Area of Changbaishan Distribution Center, 25-minute drive to Changbaishan Airport and many other scenic spots.

IMG_20230306_084948-3-.jpg

At The Quarter, the hotel’s in-house all- restaurant, diners will find exquisite global cuisine all day long.

Swissôtel Shengyang Center

WechatIMG1255.jpeg

Swissôtel Shenyang occupies a unique location in the center of the city, with an expansive view of the city and the lake through floor-to-ceiling windows that allow guests to also enjoy the charming scenery of Qingnian Park. Situated within walking distance of MIXC, Kerry Parkside, Hang Lung, TV Tower night fair, Laoshiji restaurant and the consulate area, the hotel is also next to the line 2 metro station that allows those in transit to reach both the railway station and airport, located only 15 minutes' drive and 35 minutes' drive away, respectively. 

The hotel has 265 guest rooms showcasing a stylish mix of elegance and modernity, blending Swiss design elements with local culture. The hotel is also home to three restaurants, one lobby lounge, plus a gym with an indoor pool and spa.

WechatIMG1256.jpeg

Park Bistro Western Restaurant serves an international breakfast buffet with European and Asian flavors available for all guests to enjoy.

The Swissôtel Brand 

Swissôtel, since its inception in 1980, has been synonymous with purity, wellness, and vitality. The brand's proposition "Life Is a Journey" resonates with the Swiss lifestyle, emphasizing the value of time and travel as true gifts. With a commitment to "Live It Well," Swissôtel crafts an immersive experience for guests through precise Swiss craftsmanship hospitality, where quality, efficiency, and a celebration of life are paramount.

[All images courtesy of Swissôtel]

