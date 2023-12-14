12 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Deer Boy and the Lost Celestial Instruments

In the northwest of our motherland lies a radiant gem—Dunhuang. In the hearts of many, this is a place one must visit in their lifetime. The mysterious Dunhuang holds countless enchanting wonders. Before embarking on a journey to Dunhuang, treat your children to a mesmerizing spectacle, 'Deer Boy and the Lost Celestial Instruments.' Let it transport you across millennia, allowing you to experience the breathtaking beauty of Dunhuang. Uncover the allure of this ancient land and create timeless memories with your little ones.



December 17, 2023

To reserve a seat: 0755-86722592

Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Celebrate Christmas at OPEN Buffet Restaurant



Dive into a lavish Christmas Eve dinner buffet at OPEN Buffet Restaurant, featuring a delectable menu of festive delights. Indulge in Truffle Wellington, Roasted Turkey, Rendang Roasted Tomahawk, Wagyu Beef Shank, Lamb Ribs, Abalone with Moutai sauce, French Oysters, and Stovetop-Roasted Seafood. Enjoy the evening with live band performances, adding to the festive spirit.



Guests at the OPEN Buffet Restaurant Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet can participate in a lucky draw, with the chance to win exciting prizes, including a stay in the presidential suite at the Hilton South China Sea Hotel in Shekou, Shenzhen—a popular destination for luxury and relaxation.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Adult RMB765/person, Kid RMB458/person

Early bird before December 15, RMB630/person

December 24, 2023

Christmas Dinner Buffet

Adult RMB408/person, Kid RMB198/person

December 25, 2023

Christmas Glamping

Adult RMB1,288/person, Kid RMB588/person

December 25, 2023

OPEN buffet restaurant, 6pm - 9.30pm

Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai, to reserve, tel: 0755-2162 8888

Food & Drink



A Yuletide Tea at Yi Lounge

A magical array of holiday-themed delights awaits at Yi Lounge, starting with the colourful Christmas Afternoon Tea. Brimming with bite-sized savoury eats – like Cranberry Walnut Goat Cheese Truffle Balls and Pumpkin Puffs with Scallop and Caviar – and sweet seasonal treats including Ginger Bread Mascarpone Cream Scones, Christmas pastries and Chocolate Yule Log Cake, prepare for a leisurely indulgence of seasonal flavour.



Price: RMB498/set

December 1 - 26, 2023, 2pm - 5.30pm

Yi Lounge, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua Third Road, Futian

READ MORE: A Glittering Festive Season Awaits at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

"Love Never Dies" Themed Afternoon Tea



Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan celebrates its 8th anniversary by cooperating with Shenzhen Poly Theater to present the themed afternoon tea "Love Never Dies" which tantalizes the taste buds with sweet delicacies inspired by the Phantom's artistic drama concept. As the sequel to "The Phantom of the Opera," "Love Never Dies" will tour to town in Shenzhen Poly Theater from December 22, 2023, to January 7, 2024.



Price: RMB520/set

Until January 7, 2024

The Lounge, 43/F, Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan, No.88, Haide Yi Road, Nanshan

READ MORE: "Love Never Dies" Themed Afternoon Tea

My Living Room Vol.5 by The POET

The latest edition of Guest Bartenders, My Living Room Vol.5 by The POET, titled is centered around the theme: "Smelling Perfume." Our special guest for this edition is Anna, the unique creator of a cutting-edge Chinese perfume brand. Anna has a distinctive approach to perfume creation by using spirits. She infuses the essence of spirits into her fragrances, resulting in a blend of elegance and boldness, classic yet unconventional. Join us as we explore the artistry and creativity that arise from the intersection of spirits and perfumery, guided by Anna's sophisticated and daring perspective in the realm of fragrance.



December 15, from 8pm

The Poet, B224, B2/F, C Future City, Zhongzhou Bay, Futian

Meatless Mondays at Tequila Coyotes



Join us every Monday for Meatless Mondays at Tequila Coyotes! Embrace a greener lifestyle and explore our scrumptious vegetarian options of Soft Tacos or Hard Tacos, or Quesadillas for RMB60 per order; there's something for everyone!



Every Monday, until December 31, 2023

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Music

Rémi Panossian Trio

Get ready for a captivating live performance that will change your stereotypical impressions of jazz. The stylish and renowned French contemporary experimental jazz trio, Rémi Panossian Trio, is making a return after seven years, embarking on a nationwide tour with twelve shows in nine cities starting this December!



December 15, 2023

To reserve a seat, tel: 0755-8397 9899

LAVO Futian, 1M/F, Bld. T3, Kerry Plaza, No.1 Zhongxin 4th Road, Futian

Nanshan Live Concerts



This event invites five popular bands from the Greater Bay Area for five consecutive Saturdays, starting from November 18 to December 16! Don't miss out on these five original bands!



Until December 16, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Hunter Band x Xiyao Folk Music Concert



Playing 16 years in the field of folk music, Hunter Band is your to-go band for a relaxing night out in Shenzhen!



Until January 3, 2024

Mace Bar, NL380, L3/F, MixC Shenzhen, near Exit A High Tech Park Metro Line 1

Arts



Landscape in Motion

The exhibition aims to spark discussions and reflections on the interconnected relationships between cities, communities, architecture, culture, and nature. Through the presentation of diverse dimensional content and thought-provoking questions, the exhibition invites the public to delve into discussions about the dynamic interactions within our urban spaces. It encourages individuals to explore their inner selves while also fostering imaginative contemplation about the future of life and cities. Join us on this exploration of the ever-evolving landscapes, as we embark on a collective journey to understand and envision the complexities of our urban existence.



Until December 17, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and City Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

READ MORE: Talking Arts: Architectural Exhibition 'Landscapes in Motion'

The Soul Trembles Shiota Chiharu



On October 23, 2023, we ushered in the 45th anniversary of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between China and Japan, and in the same year, one of the opening exhibitions of the Shenzhen Art Museum "The Soul Trembles" by Shiota Chiharu opened on November 7th, has been widely acclaimed by the audience and received favorable responses from the society. In order to meet the public's needs and enhance the visiting experience, the exhibition has been extended until February 25, 2024 (Sunday). We welcome you to continue to visit the exhibition!



Until February 25, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), 160 meters west of the intersection of Wangmin Street and Minfan Road, Longhua

Reconstruction of the Universe



The exhibition explores the intersection of tradition and technology in Shenzhen's evolution. Prior to the opening, a forum delved into the societal significance behind the artists' works. The exhibition challenges material norms, breathing new life into familiar forms, blending the tangible and intangible. Join us in celebrating the dynamic influence of art on our lives and society's transformative journey.



Until December 31, 2023

Jupiter Museum of Art, No.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



