NooSH Just Released Their New Christmas Linen Collection!

It is that time of year to gather around a table filled with food and surrounded by loved ones. And there is no better way to set the scene and embrace the festive spirit than with Studio NooSH’s new Christmas linen collection, where tradition and sustainability meet holiday cheer.

The collection, crafted from natural European linen, features a delightful array of Christmas elements on napkins and tea towels, as well as festive colored table cloths – perfect for adding a touch of warmth and eco-friendly elegance to your holiday celebrations.

White | 白色

Crisp white, a timeless classic for your Christmas table

清爽的白色永远能够打造经典圣诞餐桌

Dark Green | 深绿色



Dark green, the color of the foliage we use to adorn the table

绿色当然是来自圣诞树和枝叶，圣诞餐桌装饰的不二配色





Burgundy | 勃艮第红



Burgundy, the warmth you need to elevate your holiday table

勃艮第红让节日餐桌瞬间高级温暖





