WeChat Released 10 Strange New Emojis and There's a Doge

By Barnaby Lofton, January 16, 2020

New year, new emojis. Tencent officially released 10 new emojis on January 14: onlooker 吃瓜 (chi gua), emm, wow 哇 (wa), respect 社会社会 (shehui shehui), sweat 汗 (han), go for it 加油 (jiayou), OMG 天啊 (tian a), no prob 好的 (hao de), my bad 打脸 (da lian) and doge 旺柴 (wang chai).

conversation.jpg
Screengrab via WeChat

If you haven’t found them on your device yet, Android users make sure to update to 7.0.10, and for iOS try re-signing into WeChat. Which new emoji is your favorite? 

READ MORE: WeChat Mistranslates National Flags into Bizarre Phrases

[Cover image: screengrab via WeChat]

WeChat Emojis

