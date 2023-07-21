16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Food & Drink

TRB Hutong Welcomes Chef Maxime Maziers

Introducing Chef Maxime Maziers as the new Executive Chef at TRB Hutong, TRB Hospitality Group celebrates his exceptional culinary background and accolades. With a Michelin-starred career in Europe, Chef Maxime's "refined and sophisticated" dishes showcase his unwavering passion for French cuisine. Through delicate and elegant flavors, he promises an unforgettable gastronomic experience that delights the discerning palates of diners at TRB Hutong.



From July 2023

TRB Hutong, NO.23 Shatanbei Road, Dongcheng

Tasty Turkish Menu at China World Summit Wing, Beijing



Dive into the flavors of Istanbul with China World Summit Wing, Beijing exclusive Global Gourmet Turkish Station. Located in the heart of the Central Business District, China World Summit Wing, Beijing limited time only menu offers a delightful Turkish feast from July 21 to July 30.



In addition to this divine menu, China World Summit Wing, Beijing is hosting a lucky draw on the last day of the special menu at the July 30 brunch; in partnership with Go Turkiye, Turkish Airlines, and Shangri-La Bosphorus Istanbul, one lucky winner will receive 2 round-trip Economy Class tickets from Beijing to Istanbul on Turkish Airlines flights and 2 nights' accommodation in Deluxe Room of Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul with breakfast for two.

Turkish Global Gourmet

Monday to Saturday, 3-course lunch at RMB388/set

Monday to Sunday, 5-course dinner at RMB788/set

Sunday Brunch, RMB788/person

July 21 - 30, 2023

Grill 79, L79, China World Summit Wing, Beijing

LABUBU Afternoon Tea for Candy Collectors



Waldorf Astoria Beijing teams up with POP MART to present a LABUBU-themed afternoon tea, creating a delightful surprise for candy collectors. Inspired by LABUBU's adorable figurines, the creative chef team integrates its cute essence into a variety of savories and desserts. Embark on a sweet journey of trendy art and luxury living!



Until August 17, 2023

Waldorf Astoria Beijing, 5-15 Jinyu Hutong, Dongcheng

Music



Monokino X Hazel Shang

Enjoy the amazing combo of music!



July 29, 9PM

Nugget Records, NO.8 Huayuanqianxiang, Dongcheng

Inner Wave China Tour

Genre: Rock

July 29, 20:00 - Late

Yue Space, NO.7 Banqiaonanxiang, Dongcheng

High Hopes



Peking Floyd pays respect to Pink Floyd!



Genre: Indie

July 30, 21:00

Dusk Dawn Club, B1/F, NO.39 Shenlu Road, Chaoyang

Jazz Fellowship Concert



Pierre Pradat Quartet with Antonio Carlos Jobim.



July 30, 19:30

D3 Live, B1/F, Soho 6, Sanlitun, Chaoyang

Zhangbei Grassland Music Festival



The Zhangbei Grassland Music Festival showcases diverse music forms, all driven by the passion for music. Embrace the love and join the celebration!



July 28 - 30, 2023

Zhongdu grassland, Zhangbei, Zhangjiajie, Hebei Province

Le Petit Prince Musical



A feature production for the 80th Anniversary of Le Petit Prince worldwide. Le Petit Prince Musical comes to China for this summer. Performance in Chinese language.



Until August 13, 2023

Big Deal Live Arts Center, NO.7 Lijiafen, Chaoyang

Arts



Cats of the East

For fans of felines felines, the Cats of the East Art Exhibition will present the history of cats throughout time and culture.



Until October 8, 11: 00 - 19: 00

798 Art District Art Factory, No. 2, Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Hello! Master - Artists Textiles: Picasso to Warhol



Introducing 43 art masters, 108 rare treasures, and seven immersive interactive zones await! Don't miss this exceptional showcase of talent and creativity!



July 28 - November 5, 10:00 - 19:00

B06, 798 Art District, No. 2, Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



"Pace Yourself - Indoor Skiing" by Raffles Hospital

Step into the exciting world of skiing at Raffles Hospital's "Pace Yourself - Indoor Skiing" event! Immerse yourself in a professional skiing culture with private tutoring, enjoy a delightful afternoon tea break, and earn your Schilo Skiracing Certificate. Don't miss the chance to win a FREE Skiing experience Card 3 times or a FREE Raffles Hospital Refractive Examination Package through our Surprise Lucky Draw! Plus, every kid will receive a special gift - the adorable Raffles Bunny! Join us for an unforgettable experience!



Limited to 30ppl.

Special price at RMB188 per family team (one adult & one child).

July 29, 14:00 - 17:00

3L SNOW51, G/F, North Zone, China World Mall, Chaoyang

Frankenstein Stage Play



The latest hit in town! Don't miss out on this fantastic stage production.



July 26 - 30, 2023

Grand Theatre, Tianqiao Art Center, NO.9 Tianqiaonandajie, Xicheng

Easy Summer Festival



Escape the summer heat with the Easy Summer Festival - a laid-back way to enjoy the season. No need for guidebooks or early mornings; indulge in food, trendy pop-ups, and captivating installations as you explore the town at your leisure. From weekend music parties to themed markets and refreshing drinks, just pack your enthusiasm and set off!



Until August 13, 2023

Shine Hills, Shunyi

Man Xia Summer Market



Discover your perfect summer and banish boredom this season. Immerse yourself in the Man Xia Summer Market, where original brands, flowers, books, and trendy toys gather. Enter through the shopping center and unwind in a delightful atmosphere of relaxation.



Until July 30, 2023

U Town Mall, Chaoyang

Nanmen Juggling Stage Plays



Traditional Beijing juggling stage play, a must see for culture lovers and explorers alike.



Duration: 60mins

Entry fee: RMB180

July 26 - 31, 2023

Tiantan Nanmen Theatre, 5mins walk from the South Gate of the Temple of Heaven

