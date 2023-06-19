  1. home
2023 Netherlands Film Festival Kicks Off in Guangdong

By That's GBA, June 19, 2023

Hold onto your seats and mark your calendars, because from June 15 to 30, the adrenaline-pumping "2023 Netherlands Film Festival" is about to rock Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan! 

Brace yourselves for an explosion of 11 mind-blowing films, each one a masterpiece crafted in recent years. 

Guangzhou

WeChat-Image_20230619133757.jpg

Cinema Palace, 4/F, IGC, 222 Xingmin Lu, Tianhde

BROADWAY CINEMA Capitamall SKY+Guangzhou, Shop L501, Yunshang 5th Floor, Kaide Plaza, No. 890 Yuncheng West Road, Baiyun

Shenzhen

WeChat-Image_20230619133752.jpg

Broadway Cinematheque Shenzhen, L5, MixC, Yuehai Street, Nanshan

Palace Cinema, L4-9,  Raffles City Shenzhen, Nanhai Ave., Nanshan

Foshan

WeChat-Image_20230619133802.jpg

Broadway Cinema Foshan, 5/F, UniPark, Guicheng, Nanhai

Films

De Vogelwachter / The Warden

Dutch-File-Title---01.png

Year: 2020

Genre: Drama

Country: Netherlands

Languages: English/Dutch

For almost half a century an old man has been the warden of a bird sanctuary on a tiny island in the middle of the ocean. One day he receives notice that his posting will be discontinued. His happy life alongside nature is about to come to an abrupt end. But the warden refuses to accept his dismissal. Determined not to leave, he decides to fight back in his own way.

Kapsalon Romy / Romy’s Salon

Dutch-File-Title---02.png

Year: 2019

Genre: Drama

Country: Netherlands

Languages: Dutch/Danish

Grandma Stine (Beppie Melissen) reluctantly agrees to look after granddaughter Romy (Vita Heijmen) when daughter Margot (Noortje Herlaar), who recently got divorced, is at work. Grandma, who is still actively working as a hairdresser, is struggling with the early stages of Alzheimer's. Romy doesn't like having to go to the hairdressing salon every day, but this changes when grandma Stine confides in her granddaughter, telling her about her increasing confusion. Romy realizes that grandma is not only taking care of her, she will have to take care of her grandma in return. The bond between grandmother and granddaughter grows stronger as grandma seems to change more and more: she is sweeter than before, easier, and she recounts tales of her childhood in Denmark. Romy helps grandma run the salon the best she can, but when they can no longer manage together, Romy comes up with a plan. She decides to make grandma's dearest wish come true.

De Veroordeling / The Judgement

202306/Dutch-File-Title---03.png

Year: 2021

Genres: Drama/Thriller/Biography/Crime

Country: Netherlands

Language: Dutch

A Dutch TV journalist finds himself challenging the police, courts and media as he attempts to uncover the truth about the controversial Deventer murder case.

Where is Anne Frank

Dutch-File-Title---04.png

Year：2021

Genres: Drama/Animation/Historical

Countries: Belgium/Luxembourg/France/Netherlands/Israel

Languge: English

The film follows the journey of Kitty, the imaginary friend to whom Anne Frank dedicated her diary. A fiery teenager, Kitty wakes up in the near future in Anne Frank's house in Amsterdam and embarks on a journey to find Anne, who she believes is still alive, in today's Europe. While the young girl is shocked by the modern world, she also comes across Anne's legacy.

 Porcelain

Dutch-File-Title---05.png

Year: 2019

Genre: Drama

Countries: Italy/Belgium/Netherlands

Languages: Dutch/Italian/English

Paul and Anna live an apparently happy and successful life. But when their son inexplicably falls ill, the facade of a seemingly happy family life crumbles completely, like brittle porcelain that can no longer be glued.

Foodies

Dutch-File-Title---06.png

Year: 2022

Genres: Drama/Comedy/Romance

Country: Netherlands

Language: Dutch

When a popular food blogger falls in love with a passionate chef, she accidentally leaves a scathing review for his new restaurant.

Drijf zand / Quicksand

Dutch-File-Title---07.png

Year: 2021

Genre: Drama

Countries: Netherlands/Estonia/Greece

Languages: Dutch/English/Estonian

When Suze's colorful and extravagant mother Helena pays a surprise visit to inform her daughter that she's ill, Suze slowly relapses into severe compulsive behavior.

Mi Vida

Dutch-File-Title---08.png

Year: 2019

Genres: Drama/Comedy

Country: Netherlands

Languages: Dutch/Spanish/English

Recently retired hairdresser Lou decides it is time to make a longtime dream come true. She sold her hair salon and is off to Spain to learn the language. Inspired by a new sense of freedom and encouraged by her teacher and new friend Andrea, she decides to permanently move to the seaside town of Cádiz. Just when Lou begins to believe that this new adventure is within her reach, her pregnant daughter Barbara shows up unannounced.

Marokkaanse bruiloft / Yasmine’s Wedding

Dutch-File-Title---09.png

Year: 2022

Genres: Comedy/Romance

Country: Netherlands

Language: Dutch

It tells the story of Yasmine, a young and ambitious lawyer who juggles her different identities.

God Only Knows

Dutch-File-Title---10.png

Year: 2019

Genre: Drama

Country: Netherlands

Languages: English/Dutch

Thomas lives in the ancestral home, but regularly suffers psychotic episodes. His sisters bicker how to handle things, bossing him or trying to respect his independence, but also who sacrifices their time while juggling their professional careers and love life. It culminates over an Easter holiday, when Thomas is planned to move out, but not prepared, and standing up to the bossing.

Mitra

Dutch-File-Title---11.png

Year: 2021

Genre: Drama

Countries: Netherlands/Germany/Denmark

Languages: Persian/DutchEnglish

37 years after her daughter was executed in Iran, Haleh finds the woman who betrayed her. The traitor, now a loving mother herself and just arrived in the Netherlands, does not recognize Haleh and trusts her as an older and wiser countryman. While Haleh is plotting her revenge, she gets to know the perpetrator better than she would like to.

Film Festival Guangzhou Foshan Shenzhen Event Guide

