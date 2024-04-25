18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Shenzhen Health & Wellness Fair



This vibrant community event features leading Shenzhen wellness, nutrition, beauty and fitness businesses and organizations, all represented on April 27 at Vista-SK. There will be free activities, classes & workshops held throughout the day, vendors with products to support your healthy lifestyle, delicious food, great coffee and smoothies and loads of activities for kids.



At our Vista "POP-UP" Wellness Center, you can experience Traditional Chinese Medicine therapy and try therapeutic herbal tea, do a mini health checkup or dental exam, or join one of our wellbeing activities—all for free! When you arrive, you can pick up your Wellness Passport, get your "passport stamps" from participating vendors and activity providers, and then enter the prize draw and get a bonus gift!

April 27, 10am - 4pm

For Details: +86755-3689 9688

Vista-SK International Medical Center, Level 4, Building 4C, Shenzhen Software Industry Base, Xuefu Road, Nanshan

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.



Until December 2024

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

Food & Drink

3 Top Tea Concept Bars in Asia

Get ready for the biggest event before May Day at Bar Choice! We're honored to welcome renowned "Tea" cocktail bars from Tokyo and Hong Kong as guest bartenders. Don't miss out on the excitement! April 25 and 26, see you at Bar Choice!



April 25 - 26, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-19925259260

Bar Choice, L1-14 Meiyou Park, No.3 Antuoshan Road, Xiangmihu, Futian

South African Freedom Day



Join us from 5.30pm until midnight for an unforgettable evening! Ticket price at RMB188, including your choice of Lamb Curry Bunny Chow or Vegetable Curry with Salads, 3 mixed drinks (house rum, gin, whiskey, or SA brandy) or a 500ml Beck's beer. Drink coupons are valid until 9.30pm. Experience a live performance by TAS at GPM and soak in the sunset on our terrace amidst special drinks and awesome vibes! Stay for the guest DJ from 9pm until midnight, spinning Afrobeat and Amapiano hits. Don't miss out on this fantastic night out!



April 27, 5.30pm - midnight

For Reservations: +86755-2682 9105

The Terrace Restaurant & Bar, Unit 201, Sea World Plaza, No.32 Taizi Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Birol Bistronomy Special Offer



Enjoy a special buy one get one free offer on Turkish ice cream + Bakehouse + Dessert combo!



Until April 30, 2024

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Music

Private Room 001

German Hard Techno Pop star arrives! Let the party begin!



April 26, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13265401741

CLUBWHY, Atrium, Shenzhen Wenheyou, No.3002 Jiefang Road, Luohu

Carmen



Experience the legendary tale of love and passion as Spain's iconic dance troupe celebrates its 22nd anniversary with the mesmerizing performance of "Carmen".



April 27, 2024

Theaters Orange, No.2106-3 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Located in Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center

The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires



The "Four Seasons of Buenos Aires" is a masterpiece by the "Father of Argentine Tango," Astor Piazzolla. Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, translates to "good air" in Spanish and is often referred to as the "Paris of South America." The composition goes beyond depicting the four seasons in Buenos Aires; it captures the unique lifestyle of the locals, setting them apart from people in other cities.



April 27, from 3pm

For Reservations: +86755-2590 6000

Shenzhen Grand Theater, No.5018 Shennan Dong Road, Luohu

Poetry Slam & 90s Jam



Open-air vibes on a stunning rooftop downtown! Soak up the sunset and creative energy while having dinner and cocktails from 6pm, followed by powerful poetry performances at 7pm and all the 90s jams afterwards.



April 27, from 6pm

For Reservations: +86755-8326 8333

Morton's Grille, N901 PAFC Mall, Ping An Finance Center, No.5033 Yitian Road, Futian

Black Magic in Queens



LONG PLAY Jazz Theater Vol.17 presents Black Magic in Queens, Dizzy Gillespie!



April 27, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18681535010

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

Ballet of Bordeaux State Opera House



The performance will end with the third act of Don Quixote. This ballet troupe was created by Marius Petipa of Marseille in 1869, inspired by the masterpiece of Cervantes. Choreographed by Jos é Martinez, we have discovered the personal style and Spanish roots of the dance director at the Paris Opera House since the end of 2022.



April 27 - 28, 2024

For Tickets, email marketing@szbo.com.cn

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No.16 OH Bay, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Synth Crush 10th Anniv. Pres. Legowelt



A god-level figure is parachuted! The 10th Anniversary of Synth Crush presents a masterpiece in the universe: Legowelt, an electronic music legend from The Hague, the Netherlands, a wizard in the synthesizer palace, and an Electro/Techno madman.



April 30, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-18617150566

OIL, 11A Ground Floor, Tairan Building, Tairan 8th Road, Futian

Arts

The 7th Shenzhen International Photography Exhibition

The Shenzhen International Photography Exhibition is a nationally and internationally renowned photography event co-organized by the China Photographers Association and the Shenzhen Federation of Literary and Art Circles. Held annually, it stands as the largest comprehensive photography event since Shenzhen's establishment.



April 26 - May 9, 2024

OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT), Bldg. F2, Enping Jie, OCT Loft, Nanshan

The Moment



In the works of Egon Schiele, the portrayal of the human body's parts, much like his portraits, exudes power and dignity due to their indelible symbolic significance. They seem to flourish only when hidden and kept silent, maintaining an aura of strength and dignity. The artist has always explored the timing of when a figure's appearance can be simply replicated and when it needs to be presented as an independent entity, with features never pointing to any specific individual.



Until May 19, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Royal Screen of Empire



This exhibition, centered around the Ming Dynasty princes of Hubei Province, brings together 250 artifacts from various cultural and heritage institutions in Hubei. These artifacts include imperial seals, gold and jade ornaments, precious metalware, ceramics, epitaphs, stone carvings, and more.



April 26 - July 28, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, No.3 Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Lifestyle

Amazing China International Education Job Fair

2024, Amazing China International Education Job Fair - SHENZHEN Grand OPEN!



April 27, from 9.30am

Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan, No.4088 Liuxian Avenue, Nanshan

Sino-German Spring Market



Spring is in full bloom. The 2024 Sino-German Spring Market will be held from April 30 to May 4 at UpperHills and the adjacent Beacon Hill Park in Shenzhen. High-quality German (and European) goods, authentic food and beverages, kid's balance bike experience workshop, football carnival, German wine tasting... Let us unlock the full potential of spring and create goodness together!



April 30 - May 4, 2024

UpperHills, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Bijiashan Park, No.12 Meigang Road, Futian

