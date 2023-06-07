31 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl

An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed June 7, 6pm doors, 830pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday

Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Thu June 8, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday-Sunday



Shanghai Affordable Art Fair @ Shanghai Exhibition Centre

After successfully opening in 10 art cities around the world, including London, New York, and Amsterdam, London-originated brand Affordable Art Fair is finally coming to Shanghai.

Expect 47 domestic and overseas galleries bringing a wide variety of art. There will also be inspiring special projects with young and established artists, talks, and guided tours to sign up for.

The fair aims to allow more people to discover the joy of collecting art at affordable prices!

Collector Preview: June 8, 2-8pm

VIP Preview: June 9, 12-8pm

Public Viewing: June 10, 12-8pm

Public Viewing: June 11, 12-6pm

Collector Preview 4-Days Pass RMB200; VIP Preview 3-Days Pass RMB150; Public Day Single Day Pass RMB100; Early Bird Public Day Single Day Pass RMB85.

Thu-Sun June 8-11; RMB85-200.

Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1000 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1000号, 近铜仁路.

Friday

Green Day Tribute Party @ Jade on 36 Bar

Green Day was one of the leading bands in the American punk music renaissance after the 1990s. Their single 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' won the Record of the Year at the 48th Grammy Awards.

Enjoy a tribute to the at Jade on 36 Bar this Friday. Ticket includes a selected drink, choose from Champagne, Beefater 24 Gin & Tonic, Vodka & Soda or Corona. Dining packages are available.

Fri June 9, 9.30pm-Midnight; RMB200 presale, RMB258 on the door.

Jade on 36 Bar, 36F, Grand Tower, Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉大酒店紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Fri June 9, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB150 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Enchanted Oasis Lounge @ La Barra



Step into Enchanted Oasis Lounge where lush rhythms of the jungle meet the soothing melodies of lounge and chill music. Sip on handcrafted cocktails expertly mixed by skilled bartenders as you indulge in delectable bites inspired by global flavors. DJ Tom William will guide you on a journey, seamlessly blending deep house and chilled-out rhythms to serenade your senses.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.



Fri June 9, 6pm-1am; Free.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Friday Diskoteka @ Yugo Bar & Grill



It's Friday Diskoteka at Yugo Bar & Grill, with DJ Arya. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

For table reservations call 130 2322 7256.

Fri June 9, 10pm-Late; Free Entry.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday

Summer Breeze @ La Suite



Feel the Summer Breeze this weekend! Enjoy the wamer nights to great music and cocktails. Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat June 9 & 10, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday-Sunday

Craft Beer Festival @ The BREW

Kerry Hotel Pudong hosted its first Kerry Beer Festival in 2011. To bring an exceptional experience to beer enthusiasts, the hotel has made Kerry Beer Festival a yearly industrial sensation.

This year, The BREW’s brewing team is proud to introduce once again its award-winning beers, as well as hosting more than 20 guest beer vendors.

Fri-Sun June 9-11, 11am-9pm; Free entry.

The BREW, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.



Saturday

Brunch Tapas Launch @ El Santo

El Santo has revamped it's brunch, with a focus on tapas style eating and the longest(?) free flow deal in the city.

First up, that five-hour free flow marathon. Enjoy everything from their classic margaritas to a refreshing Aperol from 11am-4pm from just RMB198!

Pair that with Mexican-influenced tapas style that allow you to try numerous dishes – choose from chilaquiles duo, chorizo brekkie, al pastor taco and mexican eggs benny.

Those are priced to share, and this Saturday they have a special launch price of three for RMB68, four for RMB98 and five for RMB128.

DJ TK will be playing from 1pm, and if you are still standing after that five-hour free flow, tacos, tequila shots, frozen margaritas, house wine and Coronas are RMB20 from 5-7pm.

Sat June 10, 11am-7pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Dragon Boat Market @ Ambassy Club



You'll find JS Markets at Dragon Boat Market at Ambassy Club on Saturday. Over 70 vendors will greet you under the cool shade trees lining the internal road of regal Ambassy Court with unique gift ideas from Shanghai’s best artists, craftmasters, and designers.



Pamper yourself with health and beauty products or dress up your home for the summer with tasteful accent pieces. Grab a bite to eat from a selection of international street foods and beverages. Linger in the park-like grounds to listen to Nadezhda on the violin, and to Ricky Zo & friends.

Ambassy Club has prepared traditional dragon boat crafts for kids, their annual children’s dragon boat races and swimming competition (both competitive and parent-child games) in the indoor swimming pool.

Great family fun for members and non-members alike, just be sure to sign up before June 8 or space runs out using the QR code on the poster above.



The market will break for the summer, so this will be the last one until September.

Sat June 10, 11-5pm.

Ambassy Club, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 地址 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

DAYLIGHT Secret Garden Party @ The Sukhothai Shanghai

Space Panda nvitees you to escape the hustle and bustle of city life for an unforgettable secret garden party at the Sukhothai Hotel in the heart of Jing’an. This open-air music event promises to be the perfect getaway from the stresses of everyday life.

Experience this magical outdoor oasis and stunning views of lush gardens. Bask in the beauty of the sunset as you dance to deep & tech house sounds by seven DJs. Whether you're in the mood for an afternoon of socializing or an evening of dancing, there will be something for everyone.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo.



Sat June 10, 3pm-Late; RMB108-158, includes one drink.

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 1/F, 380 Weihai Lu 威海路380号1层.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Sat June 10, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Retro @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for a Retro party! DJs Spada, Goga and Tom William will be spinning the hottest vintage house and disco house tracks all night long, complete with funky bass lines, soulful melodies and catchy beats that will bring on the nostalgia and transport you back to another era.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.



Sat June 10, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Satu-yaay Summer Dance Party @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar & Grill is Satu-yaay Summer Dance Party with DJ Deepsy. Party starts at 10pm, with buy-one-get-one Cuba Libre & Mohitos until midnight.

For table reservations call 130 2322 7256.

Sat June 10, 10pm-Late; Free Entry.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday & Sunday



Commune Market @ Laowaijie

Get ready for another round of Commune Market fun at Laowaijie on Saturday and Sunday!

It's going to be hot, so they start at 2pm and the event goes until 9pm. Cool tunes, street food, beer and wine, original designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, clothing, toys, and live artists doing what they do best!

Restaurants at Laowaijie are open through 11pm, and bars until midnight.



Commune Market is Shanghai's original designer market since 2016. Their events are free entry and pet-friendly. All welcome!



Sat & Sun June 10 & 11, 2023, 2pm to 9pm.

Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Shanghai Calling @ YYT Park & YYT Kaixuan

Shanghai Calling brings together 27 of the best alternative bands in China, based in Shanghai, Beijing, Wenzhou, Hanzhou, Suzhou, with musicians from all over the world.

Chill with a beer in YYT Park’s shady courtyard on Saturday, or picnic and throw a frisbee in the beautiful Tianshan Park between acts on Sunday.

It’s time to start summer with a musical heatwave of the best of both Mandarin and English language bands to satisfy the most discerning musical palates.



Tickets are fast selling out for Shanghai’s greatest alternative music festival – so buy now! At RMB240 for a full weekend ticket, or RMB150 per day presale, that’s less than RMB10 per band!

Sat June 10 YYT Park, 2pm-Late; Sun June 11 YYT Kaixuan, 2pm-Late; RMB150-240.

YYT Park, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Changning Lu 愚园路1398号, 近长宁路.

YYT Kaixuan, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Very Early Sunday Morning



Champions League Final @ Abbey Road





Club football's biggest game of the season will be screened live at Abbey Road from 3am, as Italian giants Inter Milan take on perennial Champions League bottle merchants Manchester City.

Sun June 11, from 3am; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Champions League Final @ El Santo



Down in Found 158, El Santo will also be screening the big game.

Sun June 11, from 3am; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Champions League Final @ Cages



And, of course, Cages will be screening it!

Entrance is RMB100 on the door only (no presale) which includes six F&B tickets, so head there early and get fed and well watered pre match.

Sun June 11, from 3am; RMB100.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Sunday



UFC 289 @ Cages



Both Cages will be screening UFC 289 this Sunday, with title fight Nunes vs Aldana in the offing.

Cages Jing'an also offers a brunch not to be missed. From an Asian Noodle bar to Cheese McMuffins to Breakfast Burritos, enjoy over 30 dishes from around the world.

The brunch deal is just RMB188 per adult, while kids below 1.4 meters enjoy 50% off and below 1.1 meters eat for free. And get your booze on with free flow for just RMB88!

As well as numerous big screens showing the fights, Cages is also the perfect place for families, with its myriad of entertainment options designed for hours of fun for all ages.

Sun June 11, from 8am; Jing'an: breakfast sandwiches 8-10am, brunch 10am-2pm, Huangpu: breakfast sandwiches 8-10am, regular menu from 10am.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 黄浦区中山南一路788号B1-18.

The New Romantics: Taylor Swift 1989 @ The Pearl



The Pearl is excited to announce a new and original immersive dance musical experience, The New Romantics, based on Taylor Swift’s hit album 1989.

Consummate Pearl entertainer, Trenton, from their Queen and ABBA Tribute Concerts and many Broadway cabarets, writes, directs and stars in this nostalgic pop musical – one he has been dreaming of for more years than he cares to admit.

Twisting traditional musical theater performance into an active, one of a kind experience, The New Romantics is sure to be a show you’ll never forget.



Sun May 21, 11am doors, 12-2pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

El Matador Table Read @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Shanghai Indie Film Meetups and Inkwell Screenwriting present a table read of El Matador, a crime saga by Thomas Oliver Hand.

Sun June 11, 3-5pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Tuesday

We Love Movies Quiz @ El Santo



This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Movies Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue June 13, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Movie Night: Renfield @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Tuesday is Shishah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails. This week's film is Renfield, starting at 8pm.

Tue Apr 6, from 8pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead

June 16 & 17: Eden – Rooftop Summer Party @ W Shanghai – The Bund

Step into an enchanted wonderland and reignite your belief in a great future!

W Shanghai – The Bund WET® BAR brings to life The Garden of Eden, celebrating the start of summer and embracing the re-boot of this electrifying city!

In collaboration with Budweiser, W Shanghai – The Bund presents two days of DJs and entertainment on the city’s favorite rooftop bar. Get ready to strike your pose and groove to the vibe in an energy-filled garden.

Fri June 16, 5pm-Midnight; Sat June 17, 3pm-Midnight.

W Shanghai – The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路.

June 17: Aqua Baila Pool Party @ Handwritten Collection Hotel



Experience Aqua Baila, the ultimate pool party at Handwritten Collection Hotel (formerly Sofitel Sheshan) on Saturday, June 17. Dive into a stunning 4,400 m² outdoor swimming pool oasis with a man-made beach, and enjoy Latin beats, Aqua Zumba, and inflatable games. Groove to Latin beats while enjoying affordable drinks and delicious food!

Tickets for all the above fun are RMB148 early bird before June 8, or RMB188 pre-sale before June 16. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sat June 17, 12 midday-10pm; RMB148 before June 8, RMB188 before June 16.

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gonglu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄东方佘山索菲特大酒店, 近嘉松中路.

June 17: Sundown – Rooftop Opening Partry @ CHAR Bar

Sundown is a celebration of life, love, and the beauty of the urban landscape. Nova Events & Paramount Events presents you with the most anticipated rooftop opening party, Sundown at CHAR Bar.

Welcome to Sundown, the ultimate rooftop party experience where the sky meets the city in a breath-taking fusion of lights, music, and ambiance.

Picture yourself on a vibrant rooftop, overlooking a mesmerizing skyline, as the sun gently sets, casting hues of orange, pink, and purple across the horizon.

As you ascend to the rooftop, you're greeted by a pulsating atmosphere, with beats curated by seven top DJs with over eight hours of music on two stages, electrifying the air. Both the East and West Side Terrace will have different music genre so you can easily switch.

The panoramic views are simply awe-inspiring, showcasing towering skyscrapers, iconic landmarks, and the twinkling city lights that transform the urban landscape into a magical wonderland.

Mix and mingle with a diverse crowd of fellow party-goers, united by their love for great music, captivating vistas, and an unforgettable night.

Get ready to elevate your evening and make memories to last a lifetime at Sundown! For VIP Table booking call 152 2147 2779

Sat June 17, 5pm-Midnight.

CHAR Bar, Indigo Hotel on the Bund, 29-31/F, 585 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Dongmen Lu 外滩英迪格酒店中山东二路585号29-31楼, 近东门路.

Father's Day @ Azul Group

Take your dad to any Azul Group restaurant on Father's Day and enjoy RMB61.8 off any bill over RMB200. There are five concepts across seven venues to choose from!

Sun June 18, various venues - see poster above.

June 18: Luke & OJ on Father's Day @ Cotton's



Head along to Cotton's, where you can celebrate Father's Day with music from Luke & OJ, and also have brunch in the beautiful villa garden; enjoy three hours beer free flow for RMB168, or go classy with wine, Aperol or sparkling for RMB268.

Sun June 18, brunch 11am-4pm, Music 1-4pm; Free Entry.



Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

June 18: My Dear Father: Soprana Linxiao Zhang’s Ode to Father's Day @ Shanghai Symphony Hall



If "Music is the Science of the Soul," as Yo-Yo Ma once said, then vocal music should be the most direct way of performing music that can strike the heart.

Linxiao Zhang, a young Soprano and the leading vocal artist of this concert, will bring us an 'Ode to Father's Day,' touching the heart of attendees with her wonderful voice.

Sun June 18, 7.15pm; RMB89-989.

Shanghai Symphony Hall, 1380 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 复兴中路1380号, 近宝庆路.

