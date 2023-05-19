  1. home
CONFIRMED! Argentina v Australia in Beijing in June

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 19, 2023

It's confirmed! A date has been set for an international friendly to be played at Beijing Worker’s Stadium (Gongti) between FIFA World Cup 2023 champions Argentina and Australia.

The match will take place on June 15, 2023. Kick-off time is 8pm. 

Rumors about the match first circulated earlier this month when The Sydney Morning Herald quoted an “independent promoter.”

A number of Chinese state-media outlets – including SINA, The Paper and others – published articles which featured an official notice from Beijing Football Association.

The notice – issued on May 17 – confirms the aforementioned time and date and shows the Beijing Football Association chop. 

49181684486086_.pic.jpg

The official notice from Beijing Football Association. Image via Weibo/@咪咕体育

The news has circulated on Chinese social media platform Weibo, with a related hashtag receiving more than 3 million views, as of press time.

[Cover image via Wikipedia]

This Day in History: Haicheng Earthquake Prediction World First

On February 4, 1975, Chinese authorities claim to be the first to successfully predict an earthquake.

