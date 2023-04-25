  1. home
Shenzhen-Kaohsiung Direct Passenger Air Route Resumes

By Billy Jiang, April 25, 2023

Shenzhen and Kaohsiung are now connected with a direct passenger air route, as China Airlines resumed service on April 20.

This is the second direct passenger air route to Taiwan that Shenzhen Airport has resumed since the pandemic, following the resumption of the Shenzhen-Taipei direct flight at the end of March.

The Shenzhen-Kaohsiung route will operate one flight on both Thursday and Sunday each week. The resumption of this route brings the total number of weekly direct flights to Taiwan from Shenzhen Airport to 23, more than 80% of the pre-pandemic level.

In 2019, the number of flights and passengers between Shenzhen and Taiwan ranked fourth in the country, making it an important channel for cross-strait exchanges.

On March 26 of this year, Shenzhen Airport became the first mainland Chinese airport to resume direct flights to Taiwan.

The resumption of the Shenzhen-Kaohsiung direct flight route is significant as it enhances connectivity between Shenzhen and the southern region of Taiwan. Kaohsiung is the second-largest city in Taiwan, and this new route will greatly facilitate cultural exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between the two places.

This direct air route will also benefit tourists, as they will no longer need to make stopovers or transfer flights to reach their destinations. This will lead to a boost in tourism, benefiting businesses in both cities.

