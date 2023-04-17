20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Every Day



¥188 Free Flow @ The Ritz Bar & Lounge





Images courtesy of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

One of Shanghai’s most beloved places to meet, The Ritz Bar & Lounge recently rolled out a Japanese-inspired snack menu to be enjoyed daily from late afternoon into evening.

Served in mid-size portions, diners can enjoy a wide variety of Japanese delights by Sous Chef Felix Liu, who has worked in established Japanese restaurants for more than 10 years.



Images courtesy of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

And you can enjoy that with Two-Hours Free Flow at the Ritz Bar & Lounge for just RMB188, including House Sparkling Wine, Red & White Wine, Tsingtao Beer, Draft Beer and Cocktails.

Scan the QR code to purchase that deal right now:

Daily, 5.30-10.30pm; RMB188.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Monday



Free Games @ Cages



Cages is making all games free each Monday from now through April when you purchase any food item. Head on down to play at either Jing’an or Huangpu locations.

Every Mon, from 11am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Monday Night Games @ Lounge by Topgolf



Every Monday, enjoy a whole night of gaming at Lounge by Topgolf for just one hour rental fee. What's not to love?

Every Mon, from 7pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Tuesday



Weekly Themed Quiz @ El Santo

There is a themed quiz at El Santo every Tuesday, with everything from Disney to Harry Potter to Sci-Fi to Sitcoms having been featured in the past... scan the QR above to enquire what this week's theme is.

Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Tue, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake



Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Shishaaah & Movie Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill

Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails. There are two films each week, the first starting at 8pm and the second at 10pm.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday



Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ladies Night @ La Suite



La Suite Ladies Night is on every Wednesday, with the fairer sex enjoying complimentary drinks until midnight. For everyone else there are free canapes until 11pm. So roll on up ladies and enjoy the Suite-est midweek!

Every Wed, 9pm-Late.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Milonga del Ayer @ Yugo Bar & Grill



A bi weekly gathering for people who dance tango or want to learn to dance tango from professional dancers. Also takes place each Saturday afternoon (scroll down).

Every Wed 7.30pm-Midnight; RMB80, includes one drink.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Thursday



Thursday Teacher's Day @ Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood

Teachers, that most noble of professions, enjoy 20% off drinks and 10% of food every Thursday at Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood.

Every Thu, 12 midday-9pm.



Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Pub Quiz @ El Santo

Head along to El Santo for their Thursday Quiz and enjoy 20% off food and RMB25 on Corona, house wine and basic spirits. This one always has loads of good prizes on off too!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Thu, 7.30pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Get ready for the ultimate comedy challenge! Yugo Bar invite you to take the stage and show off your comedic chops at their comedy night.

You'll have 60 seconds to impress the audience with your best jokes, one-liners, and stories. But the fun doesn't stop there; after your set, you'll have another shot at being funny in a hilarious and entertaining interview with their senior comedians.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time performer, this is your chance to showcase your talents in front of a live audience.



So come on out and join Yugo for a night of laughter, camaraderie, and good times. Who knows, you might even discover your inner comedian and become the next big thing in comedy.

Scan the QR codes on the posters above to book your... or sign up for a shot at performing!

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Fuego Latino @ La Suite



Enjoy a hot, sizzling Fuego Latino party every Thursday at La Suite. Warm it up before the weekend and enjoy tasty cocktails all night long along with salsa moves!



Every Thu, 8pm-Late; RMB60, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday



Quiz Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Karaoke Night @ Abbey Road



Friday night is Karaoke Night at Abbey Road. Head on down to bust out your inner Adele.



Every Fri, from 8.30pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Saturday

Milonga del Ayer @ Yugo Bar & Grill



A bi weekly gathering for people who dance tango or want to learn to dance tango from professional dancers. Also takes place each Wednesday evening (scroll up).

Every Sat, 2-6pm; RMB80, includes one drink.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Every Sat, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

Sunday

Deep Shisha Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Every Sunday at Yugo Bar & Grill is Deep Shiha Night, with shisha buy-one-get-one until midnight, two hours free flow just RMB188 and music by Stefano.

Every Sun, 9pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking for More?



Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

