42 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

¥188 Free Flow @ The Ritz Bar & Lounge





Images courtesy of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

One of Shanghai’s most beloved places to meet, The Ritz Bar & Lounge recently rolled out a Japanese-inspired snack menu to be enjoyed daily from late afternoon into evening.

Served in mid-size portions, diners can enjoy a wide variety of Japanese delights by Sous Chef Felix Liu, who has worked in established Japanese restaurants for more than 10 years.



Images courtesy of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

And you can enjoy that with Two-Hours Free Flow at the Ritz Bar & Lounge for just RMB188, including House Sparkling Wine, Red & White Wine, Tsingtao Beer, Draft Beer and Cocktails.

Scan the QR code to purchase that deal right now:

Daily, 5.30-10.30pm; RMB188.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路.

Thursday



Thursday Teacher's Day @ Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood

Teachers, that most noble of professions, enjoy 20% off drinks and 10% of food every Thursday at Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood.

Every Thu, 12 midday-9pm.



Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl every other Thursday night, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman, all performed live and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: RedBox Broadway Cabaret Dinner Theater at The Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:





Thu Apr 6, 6pm doors, 7.30-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar



Get ready for the ultimate comedy challenge! Yugo Bar invite you to take the stage and show off your comedic chops at their comedy night.

You'll have 60 seconds to impress the audience with your best jokes, one-liners, and stories. But the fun doesn't stop there; after your set, you'll have another shot at being funny in a hilarious and entertaining interview with their senior comedians.

Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time performer, this is your chance to showcase your talents in front of a live audience.



So come on out and join Yugo for a night of laughter, camaraderie, and good times. Who knows, you might even discover your inner comedian and become the next big thing in comedy.

Scan the QR codes on the posters above to book your... or sign up for a shot at performing!

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Fuego Latino @ La Suite



Enjoy a hot, sizzling Fuego Latino party every Thursday at La Suite. Warm it up before the weekend and enjoy tasty cocktails all night long along with salsa moves!

Every Thu, 8pm-Late; RMB60, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Stars & Stripes & The Best of American Rock @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Apr 6, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Friday



Quiz Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Karaoke Night @ Abbey Road



Friday night is Karaoke Night at Abbey Road. Head on down to bust out your inner Adele.



Every Fri, from 8.30pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Tribute series just keeps getting bigger! After sold-out series for Queen, Adele & Ed Sheeran and Linkin Park, The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be getting into the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:





Fri Apr 7, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

DJ Flo @ La Mezcaleria



Enjoy a mix of mezcal at and music at La Mezcaleria this Friday night, where DJ Flo will be on site to bring you original vinyl music.

Fri Mar 24, 10pm-1am; Free.

La Mezcaleria, #201-2, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Cotton Blues @ JZ Club



This Friday, the legendary Cotton Club Band lineup host a night of blues at JZ Club.

Fri Apr 7, 10pm-1am; RMB198.

JZ Club, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 地址 巨鹿路158号, 近瑞金一路.

Electric Nights After Party @ Celia Academy



Its become Celia's tradition to host two events in one night! This Friday is no exception, as they welcome the Crazy Music Crew for a techno party that will start at 10pm and go until 1.30am. Get ready to dance the night away and see how crazy things can get!

But the party doesn't end there – after 1.30am, Mulan and Lina K will be taking over the decks with some melodic techno and progressive beats that will keep you going until the sunrise. It's the perfect way to keep the energy high and the party going all night long.



Fri Apr 7, 10pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

YUGOSSR @ Yugo Bar & Grill



This week's Friday party at Yugo Bar is YUGOSSR with music from Lina K and Stefano. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight - six shots of plum rakija or vodka for RMB150.

Fri Apr 7, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Friday & Saturday



Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show brought to you by... the Greatest Showman, inspired by the major motion picture.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat Apr 7 & 8, 6pm doors, 7-9pm show; RMB200 presale, RMB250 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Under the Sea @ La Suite



Step into a world Under the Sea this weekend! Expect an extraordinary party with lots of surprises during the night. It is free entry before 11pm with drinks and canapes, then RMB100 after which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Apr 7 & 8, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Go Green Market @ The Inlet



Go Green Market is an interactive collection of small steps to #gogreeneveryday. Visitors will learn that there is an “eco swap” or alternative for almost everything in their home.

Enjoy wandering around the historical laneways and exploring unique stalls, eco-friendly products and fresh organic produce. Grab some plant-based snacks while the kids are engaged in hands-on workshops and decorating their eco eggs. Don’t forget to bring your second hand clothing for the Circular Living Swap or join in on a fitness session run by STAY.

Go Zero Waste. Go Plant-Based. Shop Locally.

Fri-Sun April 7-9, from 11am-8pm (starts 1pm Fri Apr 7).

The Inlet, 989 Sichuan Bei Lu, by Wujin Lu 四川北路989号, 近武进路.

Brown Box presents Flavor Fest @ Wuyi MIX 320



BrownBox joins forces with Postwave, TapThat, IGC International Gourmet Club, HUB Connect, SHBJJ Shanghai Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Mandinga Brazilian Dance Center and more, to bring you FlavorFest in Wuyi MIX | 320. Enjoy martial arts performances, a craft beer festival with gourmet treat tastings, and outdoor activities!

Fri-Sun April 7-9, from 3-10pm.

Wuyi MIX 320, 320 Wuyi Lu, by Anxi Lu 武夷路320号, 近安西路.

Freshly Baked Hot Cross Buns @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Is it really Easter without a Hot Cross Bun or six? No. No it is not.

Order yours now and pick them up freshly baked by D.O.C. at the weekend.

Order now, pick up dates Apr 7-9; RMB88-280.



D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Saturday



Rooftop BBQ Party & 521/SH Pop Up @ 100 Yejiazhai Lu

Huge rooftop with great view, BBQ from Yingos, drinks, music, lucky draws from ANK, social, clown, magic show…

Sat Apr 8, 1-6pm; RMB59-99.

4/F, Building 1, No.100 Yejiazhai Lu 普陀区叶家宅路100号1号楼4楼.

MET DREAM – Rooftop Opening @ The Bellagio



After three years, the legendary Shanghai rooftop party is back! The first rooftop event for the summer will bring the MET festival vibe to the The Bellagio and the hottest party in the city with spectacular views of the Bund. Music all day from sunset into the night view. Dress in floral, with color for a music festival. Together, keep the flames of Shanghai going!

Early birdt tickets are RMB88, including one drink, until Sunday, April 2, or three for RMB222. They'll be RMB148 presale or RMB188 on the door, so get yours now.

Sat Apr 8, 2-10pm; RMB88-188, includes one drink.

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai, 188 Bei Suzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路.

Milonga del Ayer @ Yugo Bar & Grill



A bi weekly gathering for people who dance tango or want to learn to dance tango from professional dancers. Also takes place each Wednesday evening.

Every Sat, 2-6pm, Every Wed 7.30pm-Midnight; RMB80, includes one drink.

Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Kids' Pizza Making Class @ Geneva



Turn your kids into pizza chefs at Geneva's Kids' Pizza Making Class. Just RMB88 and they'll learn Italy's finest culinary secrets.



Sat Apr 8, 3pm; RMB88.



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Grown & Sexy @ Corner House

DJ BO, Shanghai's #2 DJ, comes to Corner House for the first time this Saturday with Grown & Sexy. He'll be spinning R&B music while you can shake or sip it up with the help of happy hour specials.

DJ BO has spun tunes for The Motor City Soul Club in Detroit, been on radio in Memphis, and attended an Al Green church service. His vintage soul credentials are to the brim, and you'll hear plenty of classics when he spins.

He's also played R&B in many of the 29 countries he's DJed in, and you can expect to hear plenty of Korean funk, Spanish disco, Japanese slow jams, and more that he's picked up along the way.

Sat Apr 8, 4-8pm.

Corner House, 358 Kangding Lu 康定路358号.

Tropicaliente @ Havana Bar



It’s time to rediscover the beauty of Havana and Latino magic right here in Shanghai. Nova Events debuts a new series of Latin parties called Tropicaliente at The Grand Kempinski Hotel. Party on the 30th floor with magnificent view of the Pearl TV Tower.

All the guests will be welcomed by tropical style garlands and hats. The four Latin DJ’s will heat up the night with an explosive music set of Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Afro Beats, Reggaeton, Latin Pop and Latin House all night long.

For VIP Table booking call 15221472779.

Sat Apr 8, 8pm-2am.



Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, Lujiazui Huan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店30楼.

Metallica vs AC/DC: Monsters of Rock @ The Pearl



Metal on metal. It's what we crave. The louder the better. I'll turn in my grave. Two monsters of rock do battle as Metallica takes on Aussie legends AC/DC.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat JApr 8, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Every Sat, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

Future Euphoria @ La Barra



Head along to La Barra for Future Euphoria, an unforgettable night of non-stop dancing and mind-bending music. A thrilling and immersive experience with Techno and Minimal that will transport you to a futuristic and otherworldly realm of sound and motion. DJ lineup is Goga and Tom William.

Scan the QR on the poster above for tickets, or add LaBarraShanghai on WeChat for VIP Table booking.

Sat Apr 8, 10pm-Late; RMB120 presale, includes three drinks; RMB150 on the door, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar & Grill



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way. Party starts at 10.30pm, with drink deals until midnight: house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Apr 8, 10.30pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

MET Official After Party @ Celia Academy



Awaken the DNA of Shanghai with the magic of spring and light it up again!

Join the MET Official After Party at Celia Academy, an invitation to immerse yourself in the captivating world of music and experience its enchanting power in full force.

Sat Apr 8, 10.30pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.



Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Sunday



Easter Market @ Ambassy



Ambassy Easter Market will deliver just about everything you want in a shoppers emporium: street foods from all over the world, artisan foods to enjoy at home, fine wine and spirits, arts and crafts for your kids, your pets, your home, and for you.

There will also be live music by Alven, while guest artist Li Xionggang will demonstrate his unique craft of turning aluminium cans into works of art.

Sun Apr 9, 11am-5pm; Free.

Ambassy Court, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Jazz Brunch @ Cotton's



Enjoy Easter Brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or heated garden, and enjoy three hours Beer Free Flow for RMB168, or go classy with Wine, Aperol or Sparkling for RMB268. There will be eggs hidden around the garden and plenty of fun things for the kids to do.

Meanwhile, Mama Nai, a roots-based trio formed in Guangzhou, China, will play music featuring elements of Blues, Country, Rock, and Jazz. Original compositions are featured along with some of their favorite songs by artists, with an eye and ear towards improvisation and elements of musical surprise. Featuring Chris Martin on guitar and vocals, and Tony Bott on keys and vocals, they look to play music that best represents the 'Americana' sound and spirit.



Sun Apr 9, 11am-4pm, Jazz 1-4pm; Free Entry.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Deep Shisha Night @ Yugo Bar & Grill



Every Sunday at Yugo Bar & Grill is Deep Shiha Night, with shisha buy-one-get-one until midnight, two hours free flow just RMB188 and music by Stefano.

Every Sun, 9pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Monday



Free Games @ Cages



Cages is making all games free each Monday from now through April when you purchase any food item. Head on down to play at either Jing’an or Huangpu locations.

Every Mon, from 11am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Monday Night Games @ Lounge by Topgolf



Every Monday, enjoy a whole night of gaming at Lounge by Topgolf for just one hour rental fee. What's not to love?

Every Mon, from 7pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Tuesday



We Love Movies Quiz @ El Santo

This weeks' themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Movies Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Apr 11, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake



Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Shishaaah & Movie Night @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Shishaaah & Movie Night at Yugo Grill, with premium imported tobacco available in three strengths, as well as buy-one-get-one on highballs and selected cocktails.

This week's movies are Being There at 8pm and Julius Caesar at 10pm.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Wednesday



2000s Bling! Bling! @ The Pearl

The 2000s, eh? Don't cha just miss 'em? Well here's your chance to re-live them, with the music of Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Shakira and, of course, Britney.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Apr 12, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

New Quiz Season Kick Off @ El Santo



This Wednesday sees the start of a New Quiz Season at El Santo – with all teams back to zero points and everything to play for. In other words, there is no better time to join!



Shanghai's longest running quiz night – and absolutely free to enter – the evening features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more.

There are El Santo Vouchers, 3 Bottles of Prosecco and Rounds of Shots up for grabs. And, if all that was not enough, drinks are half price until 8pm, while food is half price until 10pm!

The quiz kicks off at 7pm and is all wrapped up before 10pm, so everyone can be fresh the next day.

Finally, at the end of each quarterly season, the winners receive a whopping RMB2,000 Voucher.

Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ladies Night @ La Suite



La Suite Ladies Night is on every Wednesday, with the fairer sex enjoying complimentary drinks until midnight. For everyone else there are free canapes until 11pm. Some roll on up ladies and enjoy the mid of the week at La Suite!

Every Wed, 9pm-Late.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.



Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; RMB48, includes one drink.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead



Apr 15: Chi Fan for Charity Shanghai



One of the most significant city-wide charity events, Chi Fan For Charity is back!



On April 15, some of the most popular restaurants in the city, including Bombana, Mr. & Mrs. Bund, New Wave by Da Vittorio, Frasca, Genesis Restaurant, ØSP and Bonica, are joining hands for the annual charity event.

The event also gathers the city’s most well-known personalities to be table hosts, who each invite nine friends to book seats at their tables.

After dinner, all guests and supporters will get exclusive access to the After Party, where they will dance and win raffle prizes.

This innovative twist on the standard dining concept makes CCFC night the talk around the city.



Founded in 2009, CFFC has organized events in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin and Hong Kong in the past 14 years, raising over RMB8 million support 30+ charities and people in need.

May 20-21: Sport, Entertainment & Carnival: Annual Family Festival



After a one year hiatus, it is that time of year again when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This years theme will be Sport, Entertainment & Carnival!

It will all take place on the weekend of May 20-21, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area, the field covers cover some 15,000 square meters next to Green City Sports Leisure Center and Carrefour Supermarket, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

At our last Sound of Spring weekend in 2021, more than 5,000 families turned up to experience glorious sunshine and enjoy the festivities, with bouncy castles, trampolines, a carousel, arts & crafts, a football tournament and some fantastic musical performances.

Want to Join This Year's Fun?

Whether you're a...

Restaurant



Food delivery service

Talented chef

Sports company

Host of family-friendly games

AI robot experience

Healthcare provider

Relocation service

Toy seller

Creative artist

Local artisan or entrepreneur



Or anyone else who wants to reach thousands of Shanghai families – both expat and local – we're looking for vendors!

For more information please contact us by email on christycai@t hatsmags.com or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

