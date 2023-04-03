40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Sunday & Monday



Cheat Day @ Cuivre

Every Sunday and Monday from 5.30pm at Cuivre get any burger from the menu with gourmet fries and a drink for just RMB98.



Every Sun & Mon, from 5.30pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Sunday-Thursday



¥688 Tomahawk @ Cuivre



Tomahawks are flying across the room. Above is an actual picture of one of the numerous 1,200g bad boys Cuivre is proposing you to dine with – it will cost you RMB688 only, service and truffle sauce included.

But there is a CATCH: only six are available everyday, so BOOK in advance and call a few carnivorous friends to enjoy this delicacy the next day.



Sun-Thu, from 5.30pm.



Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

Monday



Prime Rib Mondays @ Anokhi

Enjoy two free sides and a bottle of wine with Anokhi's RMB888 1kg M4 Black Angus Bone-In Prime Rib each Monday.



Every Mon, 11am-10pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

¥25 Tacos @ El Santo



Mondays at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB25 until 10pm. Details on the poster above if you don't believe us.

Every Mon, 5pm-Late; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Get Smashed @ Cages



Each Monday Cages are bringing back their Extended Burger Menu, with old school favorite burgers. Whether it’s the Mushroom Swiss, the Bacon Blue Cheese, or the BBQ Burger, Cages is bringing the 100% Australian Beef burgers back for you every Monday with prices starting at 58 RMB!

Every Mon, 4pm-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Taco Deal & All Day Happy Hour @ Tacolicious



Mondays at Tacolicious sees a set of two tacos for just RMB40, plus happy hour all day. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Lobster & Prawn Roll @ The Bull & Claw



Lobster & Prawn Rolls are just RMB98 every Monday at The Bull & Claw. Scan the QR to book now.

Every Mon, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Tuesday



Winner Winner Chicken Dinner @ Viva!

Enjoy any chicken rolade dish at Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood for just RMB50 each Tuesday. Check out your options on the poster above.

Every Tue, 6-9pm.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Oyster Tuesdays @ Flair



It's all about the oysters at Flair each Tuesday. From 5.30-7.30pm a bottle of Cloudy Bay white wine and half a dozen oysters is RMB588, while a bottle of Veuve Cliquot Champagne and half a dozen oysters is RMB888. And all night long buy 6 oysters for RMB348 and get four free, or buy a dozen oysters for RMB696 and get another dozen free!

Every Tue, from 5.30pm.

Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Ritz-Carlton Pudong 58/F, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号, 上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店58楼 近陆家嘴环路.

Catch of the Day @ Anokhi



Enjoy two free glasses of wine with the purchase of any seafood dish from Anokhi's Catch of the Day menu each Tuesday.



Every Tue, 11am-10pm.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Tuesday's Got Wings @ Lounge by Topgolf



Head on over to the Lounge by Topgolf on Tuesdays to enjoy eight different types of wing for just RMB5 each, with everything from Honey Mustard to Thai-Style Red Curry, Korean Sweet & Spicy to Malaysian Belacan Shrimp-Paste Fried Chicken.

Every Tue, from 6pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

¥20 Taco Tuesday @ El Santo



Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20, including Corona, house wine and frozen margs.

Every Tue, 5pm-10pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious Chef Thijs Oomens is famous for his creative tacos, and Tuesdays are his time to shine. Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while Logan comes up with a cocktail to match, and the combo is yours to enjoy for just RMB95.

Check out this week's offerings on the poster above!

Tue Nov 1, 6pm-Close.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Pork Skewers @ Yugo Grill



Tuesdays at Yugo Grill sees their famous Pork Skewers just RMB108, and that comes with your choice of drink.



Every Tue, 11.30am-Late.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Taco Tuesday @ Cantina Agave



How is this for an unbeatable Taco Tuesday deal – RMB100 all-you-can-eat tacos at Cantina Agave from 5-10.30pm.

Every Tue, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Taquiza Tuesday @ Tacos El Paisa



Taquiza Tuesday at El Paisa sees three hours of all-you-can-eat on all tacos for just RMB168 – mix and match your favorites from the full menu. As if that was not enough, it is also buy-one-get-one on Frozen Mezcal Margaritas!

Every Tue, 5.30-8.30pm.

Tacos El Paisa, 2/F, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Hot Tuesday @ Cages



Hot Tuesdays sees six wings with any Cages signature sauce yours for just RMB30.



Every Tue, 4pm-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

BBQ Burger & Beer @ Cotton's



Every Tuesday sees Cotton's famous BBQ Burger plus an Asahi Beer going for just RMB100 at their stunning Xinhua Lu villa venue.

Every Tue, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Steak Fries @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw is slinging steak fries for just RMB138 every Tuesday. Scan the QR to get yer meat fix.

Every Tue, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Wednesday



¥10 Wednesday Snacks @ Viva!

A selection of snacks run for just RMB10 each at Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood each Wendesday. Choose from Tune Frites, Lemon Rice Croquettes, Sardine Rice Croquettes or Fries.

Every Tue, 6-9pm.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

50% Off @ El Santo



Wednesday night at El Santo sees 50% off food to 10pm (and 50% of drinks until 8pm), plus they throw in a quiz absolutely free! This week's theme is a We Love Disney Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Wed, from 5pm. Quiz from 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Wednesday Wellington @ Cuivre



Wednesday from 5.30pm Cuivre offer Chef Michael Wendling's infamous Beef Wellington with truffle sauce at 30% off.

Every Wed, from 5.30pm.

Cuivre, 1502 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu 淮海中路1502号，近乌鲁木齐路.

All You Can Eat Kebabs @ Yugo Grill



This is one you really want to take advantage of at Yugo Grill. Every Wednesday their Cevapi and Valter Kebabs are all you can eat from 5-11pm for just RMB88 – and they stake a very serious claim to being the finest kebabs in the city.



Every Wed, 5-11pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Oyster Wednesday @ Cotton's



It's Oyster Wednesday at Cotton's with half a dozen Tarbouriech going for RMB280, half a dozen Krystale for RMB180 and half a dozen Fanny Bay for RMB120.

Every Wed, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路;

Buy One Pizza Get One for ¥8 @ Cages



Buy a pizza at Cages on a Wednesday and get a second one of equal or less value for just RMB8.



Every Wed, 4pm-2am Jing'an, 10am-10pm Huangpu.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Burrito Wednesday @ Cantina Agave



Wednesday evenings at Cantina Agave sees any Burrito for just RMB55.

Every Wed, 5-10.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Wednesday House of Wellington @ The Bull & Claw



It's Wednesday House of Wellington every hump day with beef or salmon just RMB148 and coming with your choice of side. Be sure reserve your Wellington in advance when you make your booking to avoid missing out.

Every Wed, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

All You Can Eat Schnitzel @ Abbey Road



From 4pm each Wednesday at Abbey Road it is all you can eat schnitzel and potato salad for the absolute bargain price of RMB88.

Wed, from 4pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Thursday



Taco Thursday @ Lounge by Topgolf

In a dramatic, devil-may-care break from convention, Lounge by Topgolf celebrate Taco Thursday rather than the traditional Tuesday. It's crazy. But we like it. Enjoy said tacos for RMB25 each, with five types to choose from.

Every Thu, from 6pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Chicken Skewers @ Yugo Grill



Thursdays sees Chicken Skewers – marinated chicken breast rolled in bacon and grilled to perfection – and a drink just RMB80 at the ever-popular Yugo Grill.



Every Thu, 11.30am-Late.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

BBQ Thursday @ Cages



Every Thursday, Cages Huangpu rolls out its award-winning southern style BBQ. From noon until they sell out, treat yourself to an authentic Southern BBQ platter for only RMB188!

Every Thu, 12 noon until they sell out.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.



Tomahawk Night @ Cotton's



Thursdays are Tomahawk Night at Cotton's, with a Tomahawk and Bottle of Wine going for RMB868.

Every Thu, 11am-Late.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Friday



Freaky Fryday @ Tacolicious



Henceforth, Friday shall be known as Freaky Fryday at Tacolicious, with any loaded fries plus two beers for RMB88 and any loaded fries plus two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Fri, from 8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Saturday



Iberian Atlantic Coast Style Seafood Platter @ Viva!

Enjoy an award winning Saturday Seafood Brunch at Viva! Portuguese Grill & Seafood with an Iberian Atlantic Coast Style Seafood Platter good for sharing for RMB380 every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm. You can also add free flow for just RMB198.

Every Sat, 12.30-4pm.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Saturday & Sunday



Home Cooked Meals @ Yugo Grill

Yugo Grill is where all our Balkan comfort food dreams come true, and they certainly don't let us down on the weekend. Each Saturday and Sunday, Chef Milos Djordjevic serves a different home cooked dishes for lunch. Check out this weekend's offering above.

Service starts at 11.30am and goes until they run out, so we'd strongly suggest booking ahead via WeChat or phone on 130 2322 7256.

Sat & Sun, 11.30am until sold out.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday



Swiss Fondue Sunday @ Abbey Road

Order any fondue at Abbey Road on a Sunday and get two glasses of house wine on the house..

Sun, all day.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Domingo e Dia de Churrasco @ Viva!



Every Sunday at Viva! enjoy an open grilled piri-piri chicken for RMB108, Iberian pork chops for RMB148, chorizo sausage for RMB28 or the whole lot for RMB150. And throw in free flow for RMB198.

Every Sun, 12-4pm.



Viva!, 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

And for the Yuletide season they have added roast turkey - get your first Christmas dinner in this weekend!

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Looking for More?



Want to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

