Visa-Free Travel to Hainan is Back! Here’s What You Need To Know

As announced yesterday, Tuesday, March 14, China visas for foreigners are essentially back to normal following restrictions due to COVID-19.

In addition, visa-free travel with certain conditions has also been restored, including travel to China’s Hainan province.

According to The People’s Government of Hainan Province, those from the following countries are eligible for visa-free travel to Hainan:

Albania

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgari

Canada

Chile

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Holland

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Monaco

Montenegro

Norway

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

South Korea

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

United States

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Ukraine

Those who intend to travel visa-free to Hainan must:

Arrive in Hainan via a flight from anywhere outside of the Chinese mainland

Stay no longer than 30 days

Register with a Hainan travel agency before arriving (recommended to register at least 48 hours prior to departure)

Those who wish to travel to other parts of China, or stay longer than 30 days in Hainan, must apply for a visa.

The visa-free policy was launched in 2018, but has been suspended for almost three years due to COVID-19.

Despite being closed to international travelers, Hainan has remained a popular destination for domestic tourists.

As well as soaking in the tropical paradise, especially in the city of Sanya on the southern coast of Hainan island, many travelers also enjoy the province’s many duty-free shopping malls; the world’s largest stand-alone duty-free shopping facility opened in October, 2022 in provincial capital Haikou, reports China Daily.

With domestic tourism in China getting back to normal following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, Hainan saw a total of 6.39 million trips to the island during the Spring Festival holiday, 2023 – a year-on-year increase of 18.2%, according to the province’s Department for Tourism and Culture.

With visa- and visa-free travel now back to normal, the island can likely expect a big boost from international travelers.

