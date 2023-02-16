35 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Every Day



23 for 23 Sale @ The Camel Group Venues



A whole load of ridiculously good RMB23 deals going on at The Camel Group venues for the entire month of February. Check them out above.



Daily until Feb 28.

Various venues.

Rink on the Bund @ BFC

The Bund Finance Center (BFC) Ice Skating Rink, known as 'Rink on the Bund,' is hugely popular for all ages, and bigger and better than ever before.

This brand new and upgraded 300-square-meter professional ice rink is the perfect way to enjoy the magical winter season, be it in sunshine or under the sparkling evening lights, and is open every day until February 26.

Daily until Feb 26, 10am-10pm.

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Until Sunday



50% Off @ Xouk by Azul Pudong



To celebrate its opening east of the river, Xouk by Azul in Pudong is offering 50% off on all food items from Wednesday through Sunday. Check out their new venue and enjoy a great deal. Win-win.

READ MORE: 50% Off Food at Newly Opened Xouk by Azul in Pudong!

Wed-Sun, Feb 15-19, 11am-10pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu 82号 潍坊西路.

Thursday

Quiz Night @ Abbey Road



Thursday night is Quiz Night at Abbey Road. Head on down for happy hour all night and the chance to win some great prizes.



Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Comedy Jam @ Yugo Bar



Thursdays are Comedy Jam Night at Yugo Bar, with comics running their weekend sets with a featured host. Expect a crowd, laughs, drinks and food from Yugo. Starts 8pm, scan the QR above to book your seat.

Every Thu, 8pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

World Wide Beats @ Yugo Bar

Following on from the comedy every Thursday, Yugo Bar hosts a live world wide beats music and dance party with Veronica and Colombian human music box, Gaston Blue. And there is a complimentary glass of prosecco for the ladies!

Every Thu, from 9pm; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Feb 16, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB120 presale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

The Same As It Ever Was @ Dada Bar

After a five-year break from deejaying, Santo Chino and his The Same As It Ever Was party are back. It's not exactly The Same As It Ever Was — in a manic panic, Santo Chino sold all of his precious records and his special rotary mixer in 2017, and stopped listening to music for four years.



Now he's refreshed, with all-new music and the same great taste: everything from early dancehall reggae to Brazilian guitar to Chicago house classics and post-punk originals (but no disco this time).



It's still nothing too precious, nothing too special — great songs and originals, played loud and in full one after the other after the other. Pretty much (almost) The Same As It Ever Was.

Fri Feb 17, doors 9pm, DJ from 10pm; RMB60.

Dada Bar, 1303 Yanan Xi Lu, by Anxi Lu 地址 延安西路1303号近安西路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Feb 17, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Out of Space @ Celia Academy

This Friday, Chewie & Friends will surprise you with their best selection of progressive, melodic techno tracks. They will fire up Celia and will take you on a pleasant journey right to the universe of hypnotic sounds to create layers of music-woven meditation space



Fri Feb 17, 11pm-Late, RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Fridays Impulse @ Yugo Bar



This week's Fridays Impulse party at Yugo Bar features music by Maria Ten. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight - house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Fri Feb 17, 10pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday



Paal Cocktail Launch @ La Matcha

Paal cocktail bar is doing a cocktail pop up at La Matcha, with matcha-themed cocktails from Crawford, one of the superstar bartenders from Paal.

Sat Feb 18, 6pm-10.30pm.

La Matcha, 210 Jinxian Lu 黄浦区进贤路210号.

Karneval @ Zeitgeist



Kölle Alaaf! Ov krüzz oder quer! Its time again to dress up and head over to Zeitgeist for the one-and-only Cologne Karnival Party in Shanghai!

This time, special guest DJ Thomas Paninaro will bring you the best hits to move your hips! And there will be RMB40 drinks deals all night long for selected drinks: all draft beers, house pours, house wines, Aperol / Campari spritz and prosecco.

Presale tickets are RMB150 including one drink and finger food buffet plus midnight goulash soup to keep the party going.

If not sold out it will be RMB180 on the door, so get your tickets now to avoid disappointment.

Dress-code: Be who you always wanted to be... no limits!

Sat Feb 18, 7pm-Late.

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路.

Anti Valentine’s Day Party @ Ruiku, Wanda Reign on the Bund

Valentine’s Day is no longer just for couples. To all the singles out there: let’s party and celebrate the night with friends and a lot of new crushes as Nova Events brings you their Anti Valentine's Party at Wanda Reign Hotel on the Bund.

Expect interactive party games, including a Virtual Tinder Game, as well as a Salsa Dance Session and a captivating mix of powerful beats by DJs setting the mood of love in the dance floor.

So party all night long on top of the Bund!

Presale tickets are just RMB98, which includes a drink. They'll be more on the door so get yours now!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Feb 18, 8pm-2am; RMB98 presale, includes one drink.



Ruiku, Wanda Reign on the Bund, 21/F, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Longtan Lu 中山东二路538号顶楼，近龙潭路.

Love Attack @ The Shanghai EDITION

Space Panda and The Shanghai EDITION present a New Year Valentine's Party on two stages: Electric Circus & Club Room. Line Up: Blanes, Costin, Flauschig, Han Sen, Odd, Simon Adams, Rain - seven DJs play multiple music genres over two floors, pink Valentine's decoration and flashing props, costumed cupid on the dance floor, give away gifts and lollipops. And three lucky draws by EDITION awaits you!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

For table booking and other requests please add WeChat ID: emilboo.

Sat Feb 18, 9pm-Late; RMB128-188, includes one drink.

The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号, 近江西中路.

Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl



Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Feb 18, 9.30pm doors, 10pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 on the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Jorland, Yiko & Greg @ Mojokaya



Vocalist Yiko is backed by legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Mojokaya.

Sat Feb 18, from 9.30pm; Free.

Mojokaya, 1331 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Fenyang Lu 复兴中路1331号, 近汾阳路.

House of Babylon @ La Barra

House of Babylon at La Barra by Tom William and guest Goga.

Sat Feb 18, 10pm-Late.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Paradise Island @ Celia Academy



If you can't get enough positive vibes, Celia has you covered. Saturday is all about friends gathering and meeting new like-minded ones while enjoying tasty drinks. Celia's nights are always surprising and can lead you to discover yourself in a new way. Let your mind and soul free merge in the dance's rhythm to collect the unique beautiful moments of your life



Sat Feb 18, 11pm-Late; RMB100, includes one drink.

Celia Academy, 709 Jiaozhou Lu, by Changping Lu 胶州路709号, 近昌平路.

Let's Dance @ Yugo Bar



The Saturday night party at Yugo Bar is Let's Dance with Latin beats all the way from Charles N Tonic. Party starts at 10pm, with drink deals until midnight - house pours, wine and prosecco all RMB120 for three.

Sat Feb 18, 11pm-Late.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages

This Sunday enjoy your favorite Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas at both Cages, Jing'an and Huangpu. They offer the classics - Meat Lover, Vegetarian, Chicken Parmesan - as well as a monthly special.

There is limited availability, and all pies must be pre-ordered, so place your order by scanning the QR above now!

Sun Feb 19, 10am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees an unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Aperol Spritz Sundays @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious kick off their Aperol Spritz Sundays, with the good stuff going for just RMB35 from 3-8pm.

Every Sun, 3-8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of freeflow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Yiko & Les Hombres @ HeyDay



Vocalist Yiko is backed by Los Hombres, featuring legendary Cotton Club performers Greg Smith and Jorland Paulino at Heyday. This is your second chance to catch these awesome musicians this weekend.

Sun Feb 19, from 9.45pm; RMB80.

HeyDay, 50 Taian Lu, by Xingguo Lu 泰安路50号, 近兴国路.

Tuesday



We Love Sci-Fi Quiz - Part 3 @ El Santo

Back by popular demand, this weeks' Tuesday themed quiz at El Santo is the third installment of the We Love Sci-Fi Quiz. Entry is absolutely free and, as always, there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR below to reserve a spot:

Tue Jan 17, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Cotton Club Band @ Shake

Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 8pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Movie Night: Mystery Men @ Yugo Grill



Tuesday is Movie Night at Yugo Grill, and this week it is Belfast, a 2021 coming-of-age drama film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Every Tue, from 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Comedy Open Mic @ Cotton's



It is Comedy Open Mic night at Cotton's every Tuesday from 8pm, hosted by the Herlarious Club. Head along for laughs, and get up for a routine if you dare!

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Wednesday

Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl

A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Feb 22, 6pm doors, 8pm show; RMB150 presale, RMB180 door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

If that wasn't enough, it is 50% off selected food until 10pm and 50% off selected drinks until 8pm.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Bachata Night @ Yugo Bar



Wednesdays are now Bachata Night at Yugo Bar. Kicking off at 9.30pm, dance the night away to the DJ and enjoy drinks deals until 10.30pm.

Every Wed, 9.30pm-Late; Free.

Yugo Bar, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Looking Ahead

Black Gold @ The Showroom

An evening dedicated to the Dark Lady Cocktail and the truffle, the black gold of the land. Come and try the new cocktails for a different evening.



Sat Feb 25, 9.30pm; RMB98-1,288.

The Showroom, 2/F, 556 Jiaozhou Lu, by Chanping Lu 地址 胶州路556号2楼，近昌平路.

Brazilian Rio Carnival



Don't miss a chance to dip into the atmosphere of a real Brazilian carnival right in Shanghai. Enjoy the performances of Brazilian dancers, drummers, salsa dancer and more. Scan the QR code above to get your tickets now.

Sat Feb 25, 9.30pm; RMB98-988.



YingMengLi Mall, B1, 1118 DongDaMing Lu, Hongkou District 上海市虹口区东大名路1118号，影梦里商业中心B1层.

Holi Festival of Colors



Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the "festival of spring", the "festival of colours", or the "festival of love." The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, and is a great excuse to throw coloured water at friends or strangers!

The festival has many purposes, but most prominently it celebrates the beginning of Spring. Hindus believe it is a time of enjoying spring's abundant colours and saying farewell to winter and we are totally onboard with that!



So get ready for an epic day of colour, food, and fun as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year! They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances!



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, hard/soft drinks, music from star DJ Shri, and DJ Kart, Indian classical dance performances and to top it all off, a free Zumba class!



But that's not all - they'll also be offering up the most popular Indian food in town!

Dress code alert! Wearing white will make things all the more special. And don't worry, there will be plenty of colour flying around once the party gets started!

Ticket includes:



DJs

An Indian lunch buffet

One drink

Organic colors to throw

Performances

Ghujias - sweet deep-fried dumplings

Zumba class!

Early bird tickets are just RMB179, but that is only until February 18, so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 11, 11am-4pm.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

The Power of Breathwork Workshop

Learn about the science behind breathwork, the healing power of the breath, and top breathing techniques to reduce stress, anxiety, and insomnia and to regain clarity, calmness and energy. This two-hour workshop is meant to empower, educate and inspire all those who attend. You will learn accessible tools to use every day. Beginners welcome.

Sat Mar 18, 1.30-4pm, RMB348 before Mar 10, RMB388 after Mar 10.

Limestyle Wellness Center Minhang, #706, 7/F, Bldg 2, Blvd 280 Hongjing Lu, 虹井路280弄2号楼7楼706号.

Looking for More?



Like to Promote an Event?



