3 Fantastic Allelique Box Sets for the Year of the Rabbit

Allelique’s secrets have been found in many different cultures and ethnicities around the globe, gathered from decades spent scouting Europe, Asia and America in search of the very best ingredients and magical formulations.

Allelique is a pioneering brand, uniting diverse cultures, beliefs, ethnicities and needs to ensure that every person – including you – can find a product perfectly suitable.

Awarded GOGOSHANGHAI 2023 'Best Revelation Brand of the Year'

Awarded That's Hospitality Awards 2023 'Hotel Beauty Care Products of the Year'

Awarded Rayli 2021 'Beauty Award of the Year'

Allelique Institute was founded in Paris, backed by an intention to research the epigenetic foundations that lead to the best results in the formulation of products for improving, regenerating and maintaining healthy skin.



Allelique Natural & Spa Collection – Energy in a Bottle



Allelique’s Natural & Spa Collection is made with natural ingredients and aromatic essences, including skin-soothing emollients like shea butter, sweet almond oil and olive oil. All are gluten-free, soy-free and not tested on animals.

You’ll enjoy the fragrance of almonds and flowers, as well as a smooth amber fragrance to give you the feel of a fresh start.

For the coming 2023 Chinese New Year, Allelique brings the following fantastic box sets for you, your family and friends to share and enjoy a Happy Year of the Rabbit.

Allelique Luxury Box 1

Spend RMB469 and enjoy RMB965 worth of products

Luxury Box 1 contains:



Allelique Fragrance Shower Gel x1

Rose Water Repair Toner x1

Sodium Hyaluronate Moisturizing Cream x1

Plus Special Gifts:

Skincare Product Sample x8

Allelique Black Velvet Cosmetic Bag x1





Scan the QR to Purchase



Allelique Luxury Box 2

Spend RMB469 and enjoy RMB965 worth of products

Luxury Box 2 contains:

Allelique Shampoo x1

Rose Water Repair Toner x1

Retinol Cream x1

Plus Special Gifts:

Skincare Product Sample x8

Allelique Black Velvet Cosmetic Bag x1

Scan the QR to Purchase



Allelique Chinese New Year Gift Box

Spend RMB298 and enjoy RMB512 worth of products

Chinese New Year Gift Box contains:

Allelique Fragrance Shower Gel x1

Allelique Moisturizing Body Lotion x1

Allelique Skincare Product x1*

*Enjoy one of these bottles, selected randomly: Rose Water / Rejuvenating and Firming Eye Serum / Moisture Cleansing Balm

Note: Body-care package (shower gel + body lotion) can be replaced by the hair-care package (shampoo + conditioner) or hand-care package (hand lotion + hand soap)

Plus Special Gifts:

Skincare Product Samples x8

Travel Kit x1

Scan the QR to Purchase



For after-sale service, to replace the gift box of toiletries or cosmetics, to change products in the gift box, or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service:

