Over 1000 Symptomatic Cases but New Daily Infection Total Falls

By That's GBA, December 6, 2022

Today, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Guangdong province reported 1,689 symptomatic cases and 3,421 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19, a total of 5,110 confirmed new daily infections. 

The new cases per city are as follows:

  • Guangzhou 3,371

  • Shenzhen 223

  • Foshan 183

  • Jiangmen 169

  • Zhangjiang 147

  • Zhongshan 126

  • Huizhou 112

  • Jieyang 112

  • Maoming 97

  • Dongguan 90

  • Shantou 89

  • Qingyuan 87

  • Shaoguan 66

  • Zhaoqing 64

  • Heyuan 48

  • Meizhou 46

  • Shanwei 43

  • Zhuhai 40

  • Yangjiang 39

  • Yunfu 33

  • Chaozhou 25

Guangzhou reported 1,109 new symptomatic cases, an increase of more than 300 patients that were classified as having symptoms yesterday. There were also 2,262 asymptomatic patients, bringing the total number of daily infections to 3,371, a decrease of 1,045 from yesterday’s numbers. 

No more test checking for public transport or outdoor venues in Shangai...

You are no longer required to show a PCR test report to take the Metro, buses, ferries and public transportation in Shanghai, nor to enter local parks and other outdoor public venues, city authorities have announced.

A 48-hour negative PCR test report will, however, still be required to enter restaurants, bars, malls, shops, supermarkets, wet markets, beauty parlors, hair salons, massage parlors and other commercial venues.

Citizens are still required to scan venue codes, and should keep wearing masks, maintain social distance and ensure personal sanitation, as well get their COVID vaccines as soon as possible, authorities added.

Home quarantine in Beijing?

News outlet, 南都 (nandu) reports that some Beijing residential communities now allow certain groups of individuals, including the elderly and pregnant women, to do home quarantine should they test positive for COVID-19. 

成都商报 (Chengdu Shangbao) reports that Times Courtyard (时代庄园) – a residential community located in Beijing's Chaoyang district – recently reported a positive case of COVID-19.

However, the building in which the case was reported has not been declared a high-risk area, and the individual infected with COVID-19 has been allowed to quarantine at home. 

Furthermore, That’s spoke to Sophie Wang who works in Haidian district. She told us that a colleague of hers tested positive for COVID-19, and has also been allowed to undergo home quarantine. Her colleague's symptoms have so far included a fever.

At the moment, it seems that home quarantine for positive cases is becoming ever more common in the capital. However, we can’t yet say for sure that this will become standard across the city (or country). 

As always, we’ll keep you updated with the latest information. 

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the pathogenicity decreased Omicron strain:

  • 6,502 Guangdong

  • 4,822 Chongqing

  • 3,752 Beijing

  • 1,284 Heilongjiang

  • 1,419 Shanxi

  • 1,061 Sichuan

  • 1,045 Shaanxi

Total China cases fall 5.9%...

The total cases reported in China yesterday was 29,724, down 1,877 from the previous day's 31,601.

That's a decrease of 5.9%, and the fifth day in a row the numbers have fallen.



Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant Guangzhou

