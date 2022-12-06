577 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Code Checking Eased (Again)

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 41 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 536 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, December 6.

That is a total of 577 new cases, 12 more than yesterday's 565 – an increase of just 2.1%.



Of the 577 new cases reported, 563 tested positive in central quarantine, while 14 tested positive during regular screening – 12 local and 2 asymptomatic.

New Shanghai community cases by district...

The 12 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

3 in Putuo

2 in Minhang

2 in Pudong

2 in Qingpu

1 in Changning

1 in Fengxian

1 in Jiading



The 2 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Songjiang

1 in Xuhui



Where had they been?

We would tell you, but we can't – the government has stopped publishing that information.

An interesting development.

Shanghai code checking eased (again)...

Yesterday, we reported that there would be no more test report checking for public transport or outdoor venues in Shanghai.

Well, even more public venues have scrapped nucleic acid testing requirements in a further relaxation of the city's COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

These are the places that still DO require a 48-hour negative PCR test report:

Old people homes

Medical institutions

Child welfare institutions

Schools & kindergartens

Indoor entertainment venues

Bars & restaurants

Everywhere else just requires a green code (or nothing at all – depends how much of a jobsworth the dullard on the door is).



That said, authorities insist citizens are still required to scan venue codes, should keep wearing masks, maintain social distance and ensure personal sanitation, as well get their COVID vaccines as soon as possible.

PCR test sites to stay...

PCR test sites are to stay... for now, say the powers that be, while taking a test will also remain free... for now.

Great news for all of us who love it up the nose!

No more 7 day yellow code...

People who fail to receive a PCR test for a week will no longer see their health code turn yellow.

Never actually heard of it happening to anyone. Not sure if it was ever really a thing, or whether they just said it would turn yellow to get people to test. Didn't want to say anything before in case we gave someone a bum steer, but we maintain a healthy skepticism on that front.

Anyway – now we'll never know. Just another mystery lost to the depths of time...

5 day Shanghai returnee rule remains...

People traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces are still banned from entering anywhere fun for five days.

Which slightly takes the shine off the next item on the agenda...

Sanya scraps 'no fun' rule...

No such bah humbug rules for travelers or returnees to Sanya though. Scrap that. The tropical hotspot relies on tourists, so everyone is once again welcome with open arms, and will be given a clean bill of health on arrival.

Christmas on the beach, anyone?

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the pathogenicity decreased Omicron strain:

5,541 Guangdong

4,168 Chongqing

4,666 Beijing

1,624 Shanxi

1,347 Heilongjiang

1,141 Sichuan

1,043 Shaanxi

Total China cases fall again...

The total cases reported in China yesterday was 27,847, down 1,877 from the previous day's 29,724.



Bizarrely, cases fell by exactly 1,877 yesterday too. Hmmm...

