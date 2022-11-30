187 New Cases in Shanghai, Strange Goings-On in Guangzhou

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 176 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, November 30.

Of the 187 new cases reported, 175 tested positive in central quarantine, while 12 tested positive during regular screening.

That is 9 more cases than yesterday's 178 – an increase of 5%.

Community cases also doubled to 12 (twelve) – and they're a social bunch today.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 7 local cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Xuhui

1 in Minhang

1 in Pudong

1 in Putuo

1 in Qingpu

1 in Songjiang

The 4 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



2 in Pudong

1 in Changning

1 in Xuhui

The 5 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

1 in Baoshan

1 in Huangpu

1 in Minhang



1 in Qingpu

1 in Songjiang



The 171 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



41 in Pudong

24 in Minhang

19 in Songjiang

15 in Putuo

10 in Xuhui

9 in Qingpu

8 in Jiading

7 in Changning

7 in Huangpu

6 in Fengxian

6 in Hongkou

6 in Jing'an

5 in Baoshan

5 in Yangpu

2 in Chongming

1 in Jinshan

12 new community cases...

The twelve new COVID-19 community cases live in Baoshan, Huangpu, Minhang, Pudong, Putuo, Qingpu, Songjiang and Xuhui districts.

Suffice to say, aside from their accommodations, they had been to just about every type of venue in just about every district in the city – there are a dozen of them, goddamnit.

So we've been hearing about a whole load more red code and CDC SMS action.

One of the cases had certainly been on a noble and impressive bender, taking in Geneva, Specters, Chicken & Egg, Grand Yard, The Shed and, inevitably – the Unluckiest Bar in the Universe – Cages Jing'an.

We do have some good news on the Cages front, though – (all being well) they're back open from midday tomorrow. Get over there and give them some support if you can. Lord knows they could use it right now.

So, what the eff just happened in Guangzhou?!

There were some strange and unexpected goings-on in Guangzhou today.

Firstly, several districts closed nucleic acid testing sites.

Secondly, the city's Panyu and Liwan districts announced that "all temporary control areas for epidemic prevention and control will be lifted, and the preventive measures of 'personal protection and avoid gathering' will be implemented in low-risk areas."

Tianhe District also announced that measures will be lifted in the temporary control areas of Yuancun Street, Changxing Street, Tangxia Street and Zhuji Street.

After Guangzhou’s daily COVID-19 press conference, the city' Haizhu and Baiyun districts followed suit, announcing that they too would be removing all temporary control areas.

As of press time, Guangzhou’s remaining districts have not made such announcements (but we expect them to come soon).

In summary, the aforementioned subdistricts in Tianhe district and the entirety of Haizhu, Panyu, Liwan and Baiyun districts have removed all temporary control areas. However, low- and high-risk areas still remain.

There has been no official announcement as of yet on whether restaurants can reopen (that needs to come from the city's official hygiene department).

But wait, there’s more!

Tianhe and Haizhu districts released the following five epidemic prevention and control measures in line with policies made by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.



Scientifically and accurately delineate risk areas. In principle, the residence of infected persons and areas with a high risk of epidemic transmission are designated as 'high-risk areas,' and high-risk areas should be confined to units and buildings and may not be expanded at will. High-risk areas that meet the conditions for opening should be opened in time and the greatest efforts should be made to reduce the inconvenience caused to people due to epidemic prevention and control. Epidemic investigations shall be carried out in accordance with scientific and accurate principles, and close contacts shall be determined in a timely and accurate manner. The screening areas shall not be expanded at will, nor shall time and space be used as a criterion for determining close contacts. Implement centralized isolation observation for close contacts. Where possible allow close contacts to isolate at home. Scientific development of nucleic acid testing. For risk areas, key personnel should carry out nucleic acid testing as required but shall not expand the area of nucleic acid testing and should not carry out mass nucleic acid tests by region. Guangzhou will continue to encourage citizens to get vaccinated and to get booster shots, especially the elderly, and "store more COVID-related medicines."

So, the question is, why?

Well firstly, the lifting of temporary control areas and the five points mentioned above are in line with the new anti-epidemic measures made by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council today on November 11.

READ MORE: 8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Another reason could be because the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee decided that the second plenary meeting of the 13th Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China will be held in Guangzhou on December 1 (as in, tomorrow).



In other Guangzhou good news, the city reported 6,995 new cases, a fall of 302 from yesterday's 7,297.

Guangzhou jia you!

China COVID hot spots...

Below is a list of places that reported 1,000 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you would be best advised to avoid like the... like the you know what:

8,754 Guangdong

7,833 Chongqing

4,522 Beijing

2,061 Shanxi

1,411 Sichuan

1,019 Xinjiang

Total China cases fall...

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 37,612, down 809 from the previous day's 38,421.



That's the second day in a row the numbers have fallen.

Now is the winter of our discontent... made glorious summer by falling COVID numbers and the easing of restrictions, starting with Guangzhou?!

It all seems to good to be true...

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]