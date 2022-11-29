  1. home
4 Takeaways From China’s Latest COVID Press Conference

By That's, November 29, 2022

Another month, and another press conference by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council regarding COVID-19. 

Read below to see what was covered.

High-Risk Areas 

During the press conference, it was emphasized that high-risk areas should, in so far as possible, be confined to individual buildings. A larger area can only be designated as high-risk if the chain of infection is unclear, and only after a thorough assessment. 

If no new infections are found within a high-risk area after five consecutive days and all individuals in said high-risk area complete a nucleic acid test on the fifth day, the area can be reduced to low-risk once all test results come back negative. 

Testing

The State Council stressed that authorities would strengthen the supervision of nucleic acid testing sites. 

This comes after some areas launched a system of nucleic acid testing in which residents can collect test samples by themselves. 

Some areas – including in Guangzhou’s Haizhu district – have already announced that certain groups of people do not need to take part in mass nucleic acid testing. 

Vaccines

The State Council stressed that vaccines are effective at reducing the risk of severe illness and death against the currently dominant Omicron strain of COVID-19. 

Furthermore, it was emphasized that those aged over 60 years old, as well as those with underlying health conditions, should get vaccinated as soon as possible. 

‘Studying and Constantly Adjusting Prevention and Control Measures’

When asked if a change in policy was being considered, State Council spokesperson, Mi Feng said this: 

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese government has undertaken prevention and control, research, summary and policy adjustments according to the characteristics of virus variants and a practical understanding of clinical treatment. 

“In view of the transmissibility of the Omicron variant – as well as the severity rate and mortality rate – at home and abroad, we have been studying and constantly adjusting the prevention and control measures to maximize the protection of people's interests and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development.”

