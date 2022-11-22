  1. home
Small Rise in Cases, Some Areas Adjust COVID Measures

By That's Guangzhou, November 22, 2022

Guangzhou reported 8,210 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, a slight increase of 29 from yesterday's 8,181.

The slight increase puts an end to the three-day streak of cases falling in the city.

Let’s hope this is just a minor blip on the road to recovery. 

Of the total cases reported this morning, 253 were symptomatic and 7,597 were asymptomatic.

Here's a brief rundown of new and updated epidemic prevention and control measures in the city.  

  • Today, Panyu, Tianhe, Haizhu, Yuexiu, Liwan and Baiyun districts will roll out mass nucleic acid testing on all residents.

  • Panyu District: adjusted some risk management measures.

  • Haizhu District: adjusted the level of risk areas, delimited risk areas, implemented temporary management and control in some areas and lifted temporary management and control measures in some areas.

  • Nansha District: adjusted temporary control measures in some areas of Dongchung Town.

  • Yuexiu District: delimited the high-risk area of Kuangquan Street, delimited the risk area of Renmin Street, Meihuacun Street, Huanghuagang Street and Huale Street.

  • Liwan district: delimited risk areas, adjusted part of the risk area management measures, and adjusted some regional risk levels.

  • Conghua District: Dine-in services are restricted in some areas. 

  • Zengcheng District: key areas announced, new and adjusted risk areas.

  • Huadu District: adjusted risk areas and delimited other risk areas.

  • Huangpu District: parts of the district is under temporary control.

  • Baiyun District: key areas announced, new high-risk areas and new temporary control areas. 

Stay safe!



Guangzhou Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

