Small Rise in Cases, Some Areas Adjust COVID Measures

Guangzhou reported 8,210 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, a slight increase of 29 from yesterday's 8,181.

The slight increase puts an end to the three-day streak of cases falling in the city.



Let’s hope this is just a minor blip on the road to recovery.



Of the total cases reported this morning, 253 were symptomatic and 7,597 were asymptomatic.

Here's a brief rundown of new and updated epidemic prevention and control measures in the city.



Today, Panyu, Tianhe, Haizhu, Yuexiu, Liwan and Baiyun districts will roll out mass nucleic acid testing on all residents.



Panyu District: adjusted some risk management measures.



Haizhu District: adjusted the level of risk areas, delimited risk areas, implemented temporary management and control in some areas and lifted temporary management and control measures in some areas.



Nansha District: adjusted temporary control measures in some areas of Dongchung Town.



Yuexiu District: delimited the high-risk area of Kuangquan Street, delimited the risk area of Renmin Street, Meihuacun Street, Huanghuagang Street and Huale Street.



Liwan district: delimited risk areas, adjusted part of the risk area management measures, and adjusted some regional risk levels.



Conghua District: Dine-in services are restricted in some areas.



Zengcheng District: key areas announced, new and adjusted risk areas.



Huadu District: adjusted risk areas and delimited other risk areas.



Huangpu District: parts of the district is under temporary control.



Baiyun District: key areas announced, new high-risk areas and new temporary control areas.



Stay safe!








