39 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, November 20, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 35 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, November 20.

Of the 39 new cases reported, 37 tested positive in central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That is an increase of 11 from yesterday's 28, as well as adding two new community cases.

Now is the winter of our discontent?

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 4 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Pudong

  • 2 in Songjiang

The 2 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive outside central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Jiading

The 33 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 9 in Pudong

  • 7 in Putuo

  • 4 in Songjiang

  • 3 in Baoshan

  • 3 in Jing'an

  • 2 in Jiading

  • 2 in Jinshan

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Yangpu

2 new community cases...

The first new community case, a 55-year-old woman, lives in Liuxiang Village in Nanxiang Town of Jiading District.

Apart from her accommodation, she had been to a grocery store, a fruit store and two waste-recycling stations, all in Jiading, as well as a neighborhood in Minhang District and an apartment for seniors in Yangpu District.

The second new community case, a 66-year-old man, lives in Chenjiahang Village of Gucun Town, Baoshan District.

Apart from his accommodation, he had been to an office park at 898 Zhenchen Lu in Baoshan.

Guangzhou cases fall for second day in a row...

Guangzhou reported 8,434 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Sunday, November 20, a fall of 279 from yesterday's 8,713.

It marks the second day in a row that cases have decreased in the city.

Surprising good news.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

