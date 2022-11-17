That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C

Welcome to the ‘That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.’

Throughout the week That’s will be publishing a series of articles highlighting everything you need to know about the tournament. Here's your guide to Group C.





Argentina

Another player likely to be playing his last World Cup this year is none other than Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer to have ever lived.

As both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo reach the end of their career, the debate as to who is best will surely be settled if one wins the World Cup.

Argentina goes into the tournament as one of the favorites having won the COPA America in 2021 and they proudly sit third in the world rankings. They have world-class talent all over the pitch, so don’t be surprised if they progress to the latter stages.





Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabia national football team, AKA Al-Saqour, which means 'The Falcons,' is one of the most successful football teams in Asia, winning the Asian Championship three times and qualifying for the World Cup six times (1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, and 2022).

However, that doesn’t mean they are any good. They last won the Asian Cup in 1996, after back-to-back wins in 1984 and 1988. In terms of World Cup performances, it would be harsh to say they just make up the numbers (there are worse teams) but having only won three out of a possible 16 World Cup games, don’t expect them to pull any trees in this difficult group.





Mexico

In the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Mexico fans came under fire after the repeated use of a homophobic chant. When the opposition goalkeeper is about to take a goal kick, Mexico fans shout "¡eeeh puto!"

The word puto is a vulgar Mexican Spanish word for a male prostitute. Mexico fans continued using the slur and FIFA ultimately dropped their investigation into the matter saying that it was “not insulting given the context.”

Mexico has an exciting team of players on the pitch and plays quick attacking football, but they have only progressed past the Round of 16 on two occasions.





Poland

After enjoying a golden era of Polish football in the 1970s and 1980s, Poland failed to qualify for any of the three World Cups or two European Championships in the 1990s.

Things slowly began to improve in the early 2000s; Poland qualified for the 2002 and 2006 tournaments but didn’t make it past the group stages. In 2008 they qualified for their first-ever European Championships and have been ever present ever since.

This year, Poland will be hoping to progress past the group stages and victories against Mexico and Saudi Arabia should be enough to do so.





