COVID-19 Cases Increase, Areas Strengthen Pandemic Control

Guangzhou has reported 2,583 new cases of COVID-19, 225 of which were symptomatic and 2,358 of which are asymptomatic.

Cases in the provincial capital have increased by 28 from the day previous, but yesterday's numbers were a decrease from those reported on Thursday, November 9. With only a small increase in infections today and a slight decrease the day before, is Guangzhou turning the corner? We only hope so.

Yesterday, eight districts in Guangzhou suspended offline teaching.

Breakdown of cases...



225 symptomatic cases in the city.

195 were found in centralized quarantine.

28 were found in home isolation.

1 was found a high-risk area.

1 was found in community screening.

2358 asymptomatic cases in the city.

705 were found in centralized quarantine.

1,590 were found in home isolation.

32 were found in high-risk areas.

17 were found in community screening.

6 were found via active screening.

3 were found via the screening of close contacts.

2 were found in mid-risk areas.

2 were found in the investigation of key personnel in closed-loop management.

1 was found in the screening of key personnel.

An important message to Guangzhou residents...



Unless you are in a mid-risk area, high-risk area or temporary control area, it is still possible to leave your house but you should only do so if absolutely necessary.

To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

If you're lucky enough to be able to leave your house or just want to get some waimai, why not help Guangzhou's local businesses during this difficult time?



The following districts have updated control measures in some areas...



Yuexiu District implements temporary control measures in some areas of Liurong Street, Datang Street and Huale Street, and strengthens social epidemic prevention and control measures in some areas.

Haizhu implements district-wide pandemic prevention and control measures, and answers questions about transportation, materials, medical security and other issues that people are concerned about.

Liwan District adds and adjusts risk areas, announces key places and issues answers to questions of concern to residents in temporary control areas;

Announcement of key areas in Tianhe District.

Huangpu District implements temporary control of Hongshan Street and parts of Longhu Street,and announces key epidemic-related sites.

Huadu District temporarily adjusts cross-district bus routes, and adjusts and delimits risk areas.

Panyu District adjusts the risk level of some areas;

Nansha District implements temporary control measures in some areas.

Zengcheng District lifts some temporary control area prevention and control measures.

More info on those measures in Haizhu district...

Guangzhou News Radio announced today that in Haizhu "In principle, all citizens should stay at home. Under the premise of strictly implementing personal protection, one person can be arranged for each household every day to buy basic daily necessities."

If you are in Haizhu District and need medical services you should go to your community's prevention and control office, which will issue you a certificate permitting you to leave.

In terms of transport in the district, metros, buses, taxis and car-hailing services are suspended.

The Inner Ring Road, South China Expressway, South Ring Expressway and Nansha Port Expressway are operating as cross-district channels.

Yesterday, several images were circulating on Weibo of blockades on bridges around the city.

An empty Liede Bridge this morning. Image via Weibo





[Cover image via NIAID-RML]