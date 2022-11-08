Daily COVID Cases on Chinese Mainland Hit 6-Month High

New locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland have hit a 6-month high.

The latest figures released by China’s National Health Commission show that yesterday, November 7, there were 843 local symptomatic cases and 6,632 local asymptomatic cases – the highest daily figures since May, 2022.

The figures come as China makes clear it will “unswervingly” stick with its ‘dynamic zero-COVID’ policy, which seeks to eliminate the spread of the virus rather than ‘live with it.’ At a press conference on November 5, the State Council insisted that people’s lives must be the priority, reports CCTV.

In Guangdong…

Provincial capital Guangzhou is facing its most complicated outbreak of COVID-19 to date.

On Tuesday, November 8, there were 2,377 new cases reported in the city – the second consecutive day that the record has been broken for the most daily cases ever recorded in Guangzhou.

The vast majority of cases have been reported in Haizhu district, which has been in lockdown since Saturday, November 5.

On a plus note for Guangdong, the city of Shenzhen has seen daily cases drop to single digits, with just one new locally transmitted case reported on November 7. In September, partial lockdown measures were introduced in certain districts of the city to contain the spread of the virus.

In Shanghai…

Locally transmitted cases totalled just three yesterday, November 7 – three asymptomatic cases.

The city recently saw the temporary closure of Shanghai Disney; at one point, visitors were trapped inside the park and were only allowed to leave until they returned a negative test result.

Another place in the city which recently caused COVID chaos was that of an Aldi supermarket branch (the one below Cages). Many who visited the supermarket, or those who “might” have visited the supermarket, started to get red codes.

Earlier this year, Shanghai was subject to the biggest lockdown since that of Hubei province in early 2020.

In Beijing…

In recent weeks, the Chinese capital has seen a small number of locally transmitted cases, the vast majority of which have been among individuals under quarantine observation.

As of today, November 8, all primary and middle schools in Chaoyang district have suspended offline classes.

The city’s authorities have vowed to do more in helping people solve problems with the notorious pop-up window on the Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝). Users can use the 北京 12345 WeChat Official Account to help restore their Beijing Health Kit to normal.

A normal Beijing Health Kit is a requirement to enter Beijing.

Elsewhere in China...



Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Henan province have seen some of the highest numbers of locally transmitted cases in recent weeks.



There’s recently been big news on COVID testing.



According to a report produced in part by Suzhou-based Soochow Securities, nucleic acid testing accounts for around 1.3% of China’s GDP.

Given the heavy financial burden of normalized nucleic acid testing, it’s perhaps not surprising that many places across China are starting to scale-back free nucleic acid testing.

A self-funded test could cost as little as RMB4 per person per test – just in case you were worried it would break the wallet.

[Cover image via Weibo/@新疆发布]

