Beijing’s Central Heating Will Be Switched On… Soon

As the temperature drops in Beijing, many are wondering when the city’s central heating system will be switched on.

And… we still don’t have an exact date.

However, we do know that starting next Monday, November 7, the central heating system will undergo a period of testing. The announcement was made by The Beijing Municipal Commission of Urban Management via the official website of The People’s Government of Beijing Municipality.

During the period of testing, authorities will decide upon an exact date on which to switch on the central heating system.

Central heating systems in Beijing and elsewhere across North China are usually switched on from around mid-November until mid-March the following year. The exact date varies from year to year depending on when the cold begins to bite.

In Tianjin, authorities recently decided to switch on the city’s central heating system earlier than scheduled for the seventh year in a row.

Beijing will follow suit soon.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

