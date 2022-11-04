Big Increase in Guangzhou, No News is Good News in Shenzhen

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

Six hundred and fifty-seven cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today (187 symptomatic, 470 asymptomatic).

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases and policies throughout Guangdong.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou: 142 symptomatic, 430 asymptomatic

Shantou: 18 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic

Shenzhen: 9 symptomatic, 3 asymptomatic

Foshan: 1 symptomatic, 13 asymptomatic

Meizhou: 6 symptomatic, 9 asymptomatic

Maoming: 8 symptomatic

Heyuan: 1 symptomatic

Jiangmen: 1 symptomatic

Yunfu: 1 symptomatic



Jieyang: 2 asymptomatic

Guangzhou

Guangzhou remains the worse affected city in Guangdong province, with a total of 572 cases reported on Friday, November 4. The number marked an increase of 199 cases from the day previous (373 on November 3).

182 cases were found in centralized quarantine.

368 cases were discovered in home isolation.

16 cases were detected in the screening of personnel in high-risk areas.

1 case was found in the investigation of key personnel in closed-loop management.

1 case was found in the screening of fever clinic patients.

3 cases were found in community screening.

1 case was imported from another province.

Infected persons

Cases 1-50: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 51-69: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 70: Changgang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 71: Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Case 72: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Case 73: Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 74-75: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 76-77: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Cases 78-79: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Case 80: Helong Street, Baiyun District.

Case 81: Renhe Town, Baiyun District.

Case 82: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Case 83: Luogang Street, Huangpu District.

Case 84: Luopu Street, Panyu District.

Case 85: Shadong Street, Tianhe District.

The above cases were found in home isolation.

Asymptomatic Case 86: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 87: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 88: Shimen Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 86-88 were found in high-risk areas.

Asymptomatic Case 89: Sanyuanli Street, Baiyun District. Found in the screening of key personnel in closed-loop management.

Asymptomatic Case 90: Zhongnan Street, Liwan District. Found during the screening of fever clinic visitors.

Asymptomatic Cases 91-142: found in centralized quarantine.

Asymptomatic Cases 1-126: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 127-229: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 230-237: Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 238-252: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 253-258: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 259-260: Ruibao Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 261-263: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 264-265: Jingxi Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 266-268: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 269-270: Baiyun District and town.

Asymptomatic Cases 271-273: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 274: Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 275: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 276: Yuncheng Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 277: Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 278-279: Lianhe Street, Huangpu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 280-281: Liwan District Rainbow Street.

Asymptomatic Case 282: Tianhe District Huangcun street.

Asymptomatic Case 283: Meihua Village, Yuexiu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1-283 were found in home isolation.

Asymptomatic Cases 284-286: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 287-288: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 289-290: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 291-293: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 294-295: Yuncheng Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 296: He Town, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 284-296 were identified in high-risk areas.

Asymptomatic Cases 297: Dashi Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 298: Liwan District Rainbow Street.

Asymptomatic Cases 299: Longjin Street, Liwan District.

Asymptomatic Cases 297-299 were found via regional nucleic acid screening.

Asymptomatic Case 300: found in the investigation of people from other provinces.

Asymptomatic Cases 301-430: found in centralized quarantine.

Shenzhen

Shenzhen confirmed nine new symptomatic cases of COVID-19 and three asymptomatic cases.

Among them, 11 cases were found in isolation and one case was found in home isolation.

Infected Persons

Case 1-7: Nanshan District, Yuehai Street, Houhai Village, found in isolation.

Case 8: Nanshan District, Nan Shan Street, Dabanqiao Lane, found in isolation.

Case 9: Nanshan District, South Hill Street, Village is Lane, found in isolation.

Case 10: Nanshan District, Nantou Street, Chang Xing Yuan, found in isolation.

Case 11: Nanshan District, Nantou Street, Peach and Plum Garden, found in isolation.

Case 12: Futian District, Futian Village, Putian Street, Beidi Fang, found in home isolation.

Shantou



In accordance with epidemic prevention and control, the city has implemented the following restrictions.

All catering service units (including restaurants, snack bars, breakfast bars, etc.) will suspend dine-in services and only provide takeout services. Places of entertainment (KTV, dance halls, etc.), cinemas, theatres, indoor swimming pools, gyms, internet cafes, billiards, chess and card rooms, mahjong halls, beauty and massage parlors, hairdressers, bath centers, libraries, museums and other closed and semi-closed places will temporarily close. Training centers will suspend offline teaching, while nurseries and trustees suspend their services. All kinds of freight stations, factories, enterprises, medical institutions, nursing homes, welfare homes and shopping malls, supermarkets, farmers' markets, commerce and other places should strengthen management, and strictly implement epidemic prevention measures such as scanning health codes, checking body temperature, wearing masks and so on. Suspend all kinds of conferences, training, performances, competitions, exhibitions and other gathering activities and suspend all kinds of cultural activities.

Foshan

On November 3, there was one new confirmed symptomatic case in Foshan and 13 new asymptomatic cases.

One case was found via active testing and 13 cases were found in isolation.

Infected Persons:

Case 1 is a truck driver from another province. He was isolated on November 2 and tested positive on November 3.

Case 2-5 all live on Ronggui Street, Shunde District. On November 2 all four people were isolated on November 2 for being in close contact and tested positive on November 3.

Case 6 lives in Dali Town, Nanhai District, was isolated on November 2 for being in close contact and tested positive on November 3.

Case 7-8 cases live in Lecong Town, Shunde District, case seven was discovered via active consultation and case eight was isolated due to being in contact with case seven and later tested positive.

Case 9 living in Nanhai District, Danzao Town, tested positive in isolation.

Case 11-14 all live in Dali Town, Nanhai District and tested positive while in isolation.





[Cover image via NIAID-RML]