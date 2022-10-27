New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

Ninety-eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today, the majority of which (84) were asymptomatic.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases and policies throughout Guangdong.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou: 11 symptomatic, 39 asymptomatic

Foshan: 1 symptomatic, 9 asymptomatic

Huizhou: 1 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic

Jiangmen: 1 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic

Meizhou: 29 asymptomatic

Shenzhen: 2 asymptomatic

Jieyang: 2 asmymptomatic

Guangzhou

In response to the slight decrease in cases from yesterday's numbers, the following pandemic prevention and control measures have been adjusted:

Yuexiu district has changed its restaurant policy. Private rooms can be hired but only one table per room with a maximum of 10 people. A 48-hour negative COVID-19 test is required. Also in the district, training centers must move to online classes.

Haizhu district has stopped all dine-in services and anyone who leaves the district must report to their community. All schools have been ordered to stop offline teaching. Party Pier will close until further notice.



Baiyun district has stopped all dine-in services and schools have been ordered to stop offline teaching.

Panyu district has changed its restaurant policy. Private rooms can be hired but only one table per room with a maximum of 10 people. A 48-hour negative COVID-19 test is required. Also in the district, training centers must move to online classes.

Dongsha Street in Liwan district has gone into static management.

Tianhe is currently the only district in Guangzhou operating as normal.

Huangpu district has limited restaurants to 70% capacity and a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test is needed.

Restaurants in Nansha district require a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test.



Infected persons (symptomatic)

Cases 1-2: Baiyun Lake Street, Bai Yun District.

Cases 3-4: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 5: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

The above cases were found via screening of close contacts and people already placed in isolation .

Cases 6-7: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Case 8: Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 9: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Case 10: Zhuguang Street, Yuexiu District.

Cases 6-10 were detected via regional nucleic acid screening.

Case 11: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

The above case was found in the screening of yellow code personnel.

Infected persons (asymptomatic)

Asymptomatic infection 1-8: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic infection 9-11: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic infection 12: Haizhu District Chigang street.

Asymptomatic infection 13-17: Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.



Asymptomatic infection 18-21: Dayuan Street, Baiyun District.



Asymptomatic infection 22: Yuncheng Street, Baiyun District.



Asymptomatic infection 23: Tangjing Street, Baiyun District.



Asymptomatic infection 24: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.



Asymptomatic infection 25-26: Xinya Street, Huadu District.



Asymptomatic infection 27: Panyu District, Dashi street.

The above-mentioned asymptomatic infectwere found via the screening of close contacts, epidemic personnel and control personnel in high-risk areas who were already in isolation.

Asymptomatic infection 28-30: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.



Asymptomatic infection 31-32: Haizhu District Chigang street.



Asymptomatic infection 33-34: Ruibao Street, Haizhu District.



Asymptomatic infection 35: Haizhu District, Huazhou Street.



Asymptomatic infection 36: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.



Asymptomatic infection 37: Helong Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic infections 28-37 were found via community testing.

Asymptomatic infection 38: Yuancun Street, Tianhe District.



Asymptomatic infection 39: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Infections 38-39 were found via the screening of yellow code personnel.

Shenzhen

In Shenzhen, two asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were discovered.

If you return to Shenzhen from the following places, you need to undergo three days of self-isolation at home.

Guangzhou, Huadu District, Haizhu District

Foshan, Nanhai District and Shunde District

Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province

Tianjin, Jinghai District

Shaoyang City in Hunan Province

Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region

Datong City, Shanxi Province

Xining City in Qinghai Province

Fuzhou City, Fujian Province

Infected Persons

Male, 29 years old, Xinan Street, Bao'an District, China Merchants OCT Xi City Villa Phase II.

Male, 22 years old, Xinan Street, Bao'an District, China Merchants OCT Xi City Villa Phase II.





