New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

By That's GBA, October 27, 2022

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat. 

Ninety-eight cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today, the majority of which (84) were asymptomatic. 

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases and policies throughout Guangdong. 

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

  • Guangzhou: 11 symptomatic, 39 asymptomatic

  • Foshan: 1 symptomatic, 9 asymptomatic

  • Huizhou: 1 symptomatic, 2 asymptomatic

  • Jiangmen: 1 symptomatic, 1 asymptomatic

  • Meizhou: 29 asymptomatic

  • Shenzhen: 2 asymptomatic

  • Jieyang: 2 asmymptomatic

Guangzhou

In response to the slight decrease in cases from yesterday's numbers, the following pandemic prevention and control measures have been adjusted:

  • Yuexiu district has changed its restaurant policy. Private rooms can be hired but only one table per room with a maximum of 10 people. A 48-hour negative COVID-19 test is required. Also in the district, training centers must move to online classes. 

  • Haizhu district has stopped all dine-in services and anyone who leaves the district must report to their community. All schools have been ordered to stop offline teaching. Party Pier will close until further notice. 

  • Baiyun district has stopped all dine-in services and schools have been ordered to stop offline teaching.

  • Panyu district has changed its restaurant policy. Private rooms can be hired but only one table per room with a maximum of 10 people. A 48-hour negative COVID-19 test is required. Also in the district, training centers must move to online classes. 

  • Dongsha Street in Liwan district has gone into static management. 

  • Tianhe is currently the only district in Guangzhou operating as normal. 

  • Huangpu district has limited restaurants to 70% capacity and a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test is needed. 

  • Restaurants in Nansha district require a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test.

Infected persons (symptomatic)

  • Cases 1-2: Baiyun Lake Street, Bai Yun District.

  • Cases 3-4: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Case 5: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

  • The above cases were found via screening of close contacts and people already placed in isolation .

  • Cases 6-7: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

  • Case 8: Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Case 9: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Case 10: Zhuguang Street, Yuexiu District.

  • Cases 6-10 were detected via regional nucleic acid screening.

  • Case 11: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

  • The above case was found in the screening of yellow code personnel.

Infected persons (asymptomatic)

  • Asymptomatic infection 1-8: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 9-11: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 12: Haizhu District Chigang street.

  • Asymptomatic infection 13-17: Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 18-21: Dayuan Street, Baiyun District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 22: Yuncheng Street, Baiyun District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 23: Tangjing Street, Baiyun District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 24: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 25-26: Xinya Street, Huadu District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 27: Panyu District, Dashi street.

  • The above-mentioned asymptomatic infectwere found via the screening of close contacts, epidemic personnel and control personnel in high-risk areas who were already in isolation.

  • Asymptomatic infection 28-30: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 31-32: Haizhu District Chigang street.

  • Asymptomatic infection 33-34: Ruibao Street, Haizhu District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 35: Haizhu District, Huazhou Street.

  • Asymptomatic infection 36: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 37: Helong Street, Baiyun District.

  • Asymptomatic infections 28-37 were found via community testing.

  • Asymptomatic infection 38: Yuancun Street, Tianhe District.

  • Asymptomatic infection 39: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

  • Infections 38-39 were found via the screening of yellow code personnel.

Shenzhen

In Shenzhen, two asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were discovered.

If you return to Shenzhen from the following places, you need to undergo three days of self-isolation at home. 

  • Guangzhou, Huadu District, Haizhu District

  • Foshan, Nanhai District and Shunde District

  • Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province

  • Tianjin, Jinghai District

  • Shaoyang City in Hunan Province

  • Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region

  • Datong City, Shanxi Province

  • Xining City in Qinghai Province

  • Fuzhou City, Fujian Province

Infected Persons

  • Male, 29 years old, Xinan Street, Bao'an District, China Merchants OCT Xi City Villa Phase II.

  • Male, 22 years old, Xinan Street, Bao'an District, China Merchants OCT Xi City Villa Phase II.


[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

