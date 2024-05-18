T+ Tickets: Lady M, Carmen, Chicago + More!

Shows

Lady M @ 1862 Theater

Based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the famous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

May 9 to June 2, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre



The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



Get ready to step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

French Breaking Season: Dos au Mur @ SIDC



Dos au Mur is a creation where Hip Hop dance mixes aesthetic and body performance in order to raise objective and intelligible sociological questions.

The expression dos au mur, meaning 'back to the wall,' originates from fencing; when a fencer steps back too much to avoid danger, he ends up without any other choice than having to fight his opponent.

Starting from that principle, the wall – which is the central element of the show – is there to stimulate the survival instinct of the dancers when facing situations that we are all confronted with, because of us or in spite of everything.

On a second level, the wall symbolizes the duality that humans create naturally as a unique source of reflection and landmark; the wall is first and foremost the materialization of our behavior, stretched between psychological border and building of constant antagonisms.

Dos au Mur invites us to think about the role of human beings and their share of responsibility for the two main ideas suggested by this expression.



Fri & Sat May 24 & 25, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Family Show – Down the Rabbit Hole @ The Pearl



A family-friendly version of this classic Pearl Show. Step into the enchanting world of Alice in Wonderland! This is a journey that will transport you to a magical dreamland filled with wonder and whimsy, as Alice falls down the rabbit hole and discovers an all-singing, all-dancing world like no other.

Sun May 26, Doors 12 noon, Show 1pm; Adults RMB200, Kids 6-12 RMB150, Kids Under 5 Free

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

French Breaking Season: Exit @ SIDC



"We are obsessed with the passage of time. Time gained, time wasted. Rather than drowning in a flavorless, solemn pathos, let us welcome you into our sweet madness. Behind our grey suits lie our unbridled excitement, joys, and sorrows. A man becomes a man the day he allows himself to be a child."



Exit shines a light on the deepest desires of three characters whose everyday lives leave no room for the slightest deviation from routine. When the curtain falls on their social lives, they awaken on stage.

Taking common situations as a point of departure, Soria Rem and Mehdi Ouachek imagine surprising, totally zany outcomes. They focus their choreographic quest on fluidity of movement, seeking a balance between power and softness.

Blending humor and frivolity, and pushing the imagination to the extreme, Exit is equally suitable for younger audiences and for the general public.

Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

French Breaking Season: We are Monchichi @ SIDC

Shihya Peng was born in Taiwan, but she lives in Paris. Marco di Nardo was born in Naples, but he lives in Berlin. How do we come together when everything is pushing us apart? How do we perceive one another when soaring walls surround us? What language do we choose? How do we face the mountain of cultural stereotypes? What is this dance of interlacing and junction, of fissure and fusion?



It’s a dance of cat and mouse, a dance exploring antagonistic forces. Here, bodies flirt with irony – a desire for joy, a desire for melancholy.

Shihya Peng and Marco Di Nardo’s bodies transform into two distorted mirrors – uncovering more about ourselves than we thought we knew.

They carry each other, fly, fall, exasperate each other, then get up and walk together. We are Monchichi is like a hidden fable, a secret story – a dance of universal scope – performed in sequences and accompanied with flashes of text.

With each move, jump or chase, the two dancers search for a childhood memory, a country to live in together, or to live in with others. A dance of combat in search of harmony.

With humor, We are Monchichi speaks to the young and to the less young. It questions our inner multiple identities and the way they are jostled by others.

Sun June 9, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Mon June 10, 2pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC

Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路





Festivals

Family Sport Carnival @ Green City

It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!



Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it above.

This year's event is once again be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

Tickets are just RMB100 a day per adult – kids under 1.5m tall are completely free! Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Sat & Sun May 18 & 19, 9am-5pm; RMB100

Green City, 600 Lantian Lu, by Yunshan Lu, Jinqiao 地址 金桥蓝天路600号, 近云山路

Sport

2024 Shanghai E-Prix @ Shanghai International Circuit



Formula E returns to China for a double-header at the Shanghai International Circuit, a decade after its initial race in Beijing.

The 22 Formula E drivers will race on a modified track in the first Shanghai E-Prix. The E-Prix will be the first time such a variation has been raced on before and optimized for close-up street racing.

Allianz Fan Village will offers a fun day for families and spectators off the track. The fan village, the center of every E-Prix, offers immersive entertainment, exploring experiences, and innovations for all ages.

Sat & Sun May 25 & 26; RMB129-799

Shanghai International Circuit, 2000 Yining Lu, Jiading District 上海国际赛车场, 伊宁路2000号, 嘉定

Comedy



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu May 23, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 24, 8pm, RMB150

Sat May 25, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat May 25, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu May 30, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 31, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jun 1, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 1, 7.30pm, RMB380

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

