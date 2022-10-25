Ninety-two Cases, Updates for Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan

Welcome to the Guangdong province daily COVID-19 roundup. Remember, travel can be affected if you have visited risk areas. To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 (quanguo gao zhong di fengxian yiqing diqu) on WeChat.

Ninety-two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported throughout the province of Guangdong today, the majority of which (65) were in Guangzhou, leading several districts to implement temporary lockdown measures.

Here’s a look at the COVID-19 numbers per city. Scroll down for a more detailed breakdown of cases throughout Guangdong.

Locally Transmitted COVID-19 Cases

Guangzhou: 22 symptomatic, 43 asymptomatic

Shenzhen: 3 asymptomatic, 1 asymptomatic

Foshan: 4 symptomatic, 6 asymptomatic

Meizhou: 1 symptomatic, 8 asymptomatic

Huizhou: 1 symptomatic

Jiangmen: 1 asymptomatic

Jieyang: 3 asymptomatic

Guangzhou

Guangzhou’s Panyu district has closed bars, internet cafes, pool halls, mahjong parlors and massage parlors on Luopu Street, Dashi Street and Zhongcun Street.

Throughout the district, a 48-hour negative COVID-19 test result is required for entry to all places of entertainment (KTV bars, cinemas, swimming pools gyms, internet cafes etc.).

In Haizhu district, the following areas have had their risk status upgraded.

High-risk Areas

Building 4 and Building 5 of No. 97, Chigang Road, Chi Gang Street.

Medium risk Areas

Buildings 1-3 and 6-17, No. 97, Chigang Road, Chi Gang Street.

Low-risk Areas

The whole area of Chigang Street (except for the high and medium risk areas)

Temporary lockdown measures have been implemented in Yuexiu district.

All places of entertainment (KTV bars, cinemas, swimming pools gyms, internet cafes etc.) will close from October 25 until further notice.

Cafes, restaurants, coffee shops etc. will operate at 50% capacity and a 48-hour negative COVID-19 test is required for entry.

Training centers have been ordered to suspend offline classes.

The following areas in Baiyun have had their risk status updated and from 8pm today the district will undergo one round of mass testing.

High-risk Areas

Xinshi Street: No. 10 and 12, East Lane, Wong Sha Gang New Village, Tong Chung.

Dayuan Street: No. 47, 49, 51, 60 South Street of Dayyuan New Village, and No. 1 and No. 2, Lane 4 of Southern Street.

Dayuan Street: No. 5, 7 and 9, Lane 6, North Tianxin Road, and No. 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, Alley 8.

Jianggao Town: No. 4 and 6, Nanan 2nd Street, Shuanggang Village; No. 1 and 4, Lane 1, Nan'an 2nd Avenue.

Jianggao Town: No. 2, No. 3, No. 6, Chaoyang West Seventh Lane, Shuanggang Village, No. 1, East South China Street, Double Gang.

Huangshi Street: Buildings 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Shigang West Lane 11, Building 4 of Lane 12.

Zhong Luo Tan Town: No. 1, No. 3, East First Lane, Ma Li Nan Street, No. 35, West Malian Street and No. 1 Second Lane of Mali South Street.

Medium-risk Areas

Xinshi Street: Southwest section from Huiqiao Road (No. 2 Huangsha Kong East 1st Street, Tong Chung) to No. 1 Xinma Road, Huang Sha Gang (opposite to Shin Wo Chain Drugstore), to the north of Huangshagang Gate Tower East Lane, to the west at the junction of No. 1 Xinma Road and East from Huangshagang New Village East 1 Lane to Huangsha Gang East Street 1 Stall 105, southeast to Europe Park Plaza West Office (except high-risk areas).

Dayuan Street: Blocks 4, 5, 7 and Dayyuan Village (except high-risk areas).

Jianggao Town: No. 2, 3, 6, Lane 1, Nanan 2nd Street, Shuanggang Village.

Jianggao Town: Grid No. 15 of Shuanggang Village, east to East South China Street, West to Shuanggang Donghua Road and the East of the outer area of No. 1 Donhua Road, North to Donghua South Street Lane, South to Sungai Chaoyang West 6th Lane.

Huangshi Street: North of Pak Fu City in Shigang Village, east of West Base Avenue, south of Nan Yue First Community, and west of Ma Wu Village.

Zhong Luo Tan Town: 1, 2 and 3 Societies of Ma Li Village.

Low-risk Areas

The whole area of Huangshagang in Xinshi Street (except the high and medium-risk areas).

The whole area of Dayuan Street (except the high and medium-risk areas).

The whole area of Huangshi Street (except the high and medium-risk areas).

In Huadu district one area has been sealed off and more areas have had their risk status upgraded.

Temporary Control Areas

Xinhua Street, Baohua Road, Tea Garden South Rd., Yunshan Avenue, Huacheng Lu, along the north shore of Huadu Lake, Tianmei Road and its extension. Tiangui Road implemented temporary control zone control measures.

Symptomatic Cases

Cases 1-14: Xinhua Street, Huadu District.

Case 15: Huashan Town, Huadu District.

Cases 16-17: Meihua Village, Yuexiu District.

Case 18: Jianggao Town, Baiyun District.

Cases 19-20: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District

Case 21: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Case 22: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Cases 1-18 were found in isolation observation personnel or high-risk area control personnel.

Cases 19-20 were found in nucleic acid testing in Haizhu district.

Cases 21-22 were detected during the screening of fever clinic visitors.

Asymptomatic Cases

Cases 1-4: Haizhu District Jianghai Street.

Cases 5-25: Huadu District Xinhua Street.

Caes 26-28: Huadu District Xinya Street.

Cases 29-30: Huadu District Huacheng Street.

Case 31 Huadu District Xiuquan Street.

Case 32: Huadu District, East Town.

Case 33: Tianhe District Xinghua Street.

Case 34: Tianhe District Xintang Street.

Case 35: Panyu District Zhongcun street.

Case 36: Baiyun District Huangshi streets.

Case 37: Yuexiu District Huale Street.

Cases 38-40: Haizhu District Jianghai Street.

Cases 41-42: Haizhu District Chigang Street.

Case 43: Huashan Town, Huadu District.

Asymptomatic infected cases 1-37 were found in isolation or high-risk areas.

Cases 38-42 were found in community screening carried out in Haizhu District.

The 65 infected people have been transferred to the Eighth Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University for isolation and treatment and their condition is stable.

Shenzhen

In Shenzhen, four cases of COVID-19 were discovered (three symptomatic and one asymptomatic).

One case was already in isolation while one was found in non-closed-loop management screening of key personnel. The final two cases were found in community screening.

Infected Persons

Male, 53 years old, living in Wenzhuyuan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan District, was found in the non-closed-loop management screening of key personnel.

Female, 7 years old, living in No. 10 Dongle East Road, Pinghu Street, Longgang District, was found in centralized quarantine.

Male, 31 years old, living in Futian District, Huaqiangbei street, 100 building, was found via community screening.

Female, 18 years old, living in Ningshui Garden, Huangbei Street, Luohu District, was found via community screening.

The patients had reportedly visited the following areas.

Longgang District

Buji Street: Slow City Garden, McDonald's (Jingfen Road branch), McDonald's (Longji Store), Walmart (Daifen store)

South Bay Street: Gloria Pure K Oxygen Bar (Buji Dafen shop)

Futian District

Huaqiang North Street: Menai Pavilion (AVIC City Junshang Shopping Center), Chao Youyou (Jiufang Store)

Nanshan District

Nanshan Subdistrict: Mawan Huajing Motor Vehicle Inspection Co., Ltd., Youlian Shipyard (Shekou) Co.

Merchants Street: Lottery Betting Store (Inshore Road Store), Jinxinfu Supermarket (Haexi Floor Shop), and the public toilet at the North Gate of Sihai Park

If you visited any of these areas you must take a COVID-19 test as soon as possible.

Foshan

The city reported 10 cases of COVID-19 (four symptomatic and six asymptomatic).

Anyone returning to Foshan must have a 48-hour negative nucleic acid test. If you are returning to Foshan from Guangzhou’s Haizhu district, you need a 24-hour negative nucleic acid test.

Furthermore, the city's villages (communities), residential quarters, office compounds, enterprises, parks, catering service units, hotels, transportation stations, etc. all require a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours.







