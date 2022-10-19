15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 14 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 19.
Of the 15 new cases reported, all 15 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
New cases by district...
The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:
1 in Xuhui
The 14 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
5 in Minhang
2 in Qingpu
2 in Songjiang
2 in Yangpu
1 in Baoshan
1 in Jing'an
1 in Pudong
China COVID hot spots...
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
122 Xinjiang
98 Guangdong
76 Inner Mongolia
60 Shaanxi
49 Hunan
48 Zhejiang
45 Shanxi
42 Beijing
39 Hubei
36 Sichuan
33 Yunnan
31 Henan
26 Chongqing
24 Jiangsu
20 Guangxi
15 Shanghai
12 Shandong
