15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 14 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 19.

Of the 15 new cases reported, all 15 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Xuhui



The 14 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

5 in Minhang

2 in Qingpu

2 in Songjiang

2 in Yangpu

1 in Baoshan

1 in Jing'an

1 in Pudong



China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

122 Xinjiang

98 Guangdong

76 Inner Mongolia

60 Shaanxi

49 Hunan

48 Zhejiang

45 Shanxi

42 Beijing

39 Hubei

36 Sichuan

33 Yunnan

31 Henan

26 Chongqing

24 Jiangsu

20 Guangxi

15 Shanghai

12 Shandong

