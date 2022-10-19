  1. home
15 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, October 19, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 14 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, October 19.

Of the 15 new cases reported, all 15 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

If it seems like we've just copy and pasted yesterday's numbers and changed the date, it is because that is exactly what we have done – but, only because they are exactly the same.

Which we guess is good news?

Or not bad news, which is – in its own way good news...

New cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive during central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Xuhui

The 14 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 5 in Minhang

  • 2 in Qingpu

  • 2 in Songjiang

  • 2 in Yangpu

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Pudong

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 122 Xinjiang

  • 98 Guangdong

  • 76 Inner Mongolia

  • 60 Shaanxi

  • 49 Hunan

  • 48 Zhejiang

  • 45 Shanxi

  • 42 Beijing

  • 39 Hubei

  • 36 Sichuan

  • 33 Yunnan

  • 31 Henan

  • 26 Chongqing

  • 24 Jiangsu

  • 20 Guangxi

  • 15 Shanghai

  • 12 Shandong

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

