32 New Cases, Virgin Halts London-HK Service After 30 Years

By Ned Kelly, October 17, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 17.

Of the 32 new cases reported, all 32 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's 4 more cases than yesterday's 28 – but once again no new community cases, which is the big thing.

Virgin halts London-Hong Kong service...

Virgin Atlantic has announced the suspension if its Heathrow-Hong Kong services, citing "operational complexities" due to the closure of Russian airspace.

The British airline will also close its Hong Kong office after 30 years in the city.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led several airlines, already reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to suspend flights or plan longer routes to avoid Russian and Ukrainian airspace, with London-Hong Kong flight times at least one hour longer.

Virgin had initially halted flights to Hong Kong in December last year, after the city banned all flights from the UK during the depths of COVID, but were set to resume them in March 2023.

"Significant operational complexities due to the ongoing Russian airspace closure have contributed to the commercial decision not to resume flights in March 2023 as planned," the airline announced.

Virgin said it still intended to resume flights to Shanghai.

New cases by district...

The 32 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 10 in Qingpu

  • 5 in Baoshan

  • 3 in Chongming

  • 3 in Jing'an

  • 3 in Minhang

  • 3 in Pudong

  • 1 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Jiading

  • 1 in Putuo

  • 1 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Xuhui

  • 0 in Changning 

  • 0 in Fengxian

  • 0 in Hongkou

  • 0 in Jinshan

  • 0 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 188 Xinjiang

  • 61 Guangdong

  • 59 Shanxi

  • 43 Inner Mongolia

  • 37 Yunnan

  • 36 Sichuan

  • 32 Shaanxi

  • 32 Shanghai

  • 29 Jiangsu

  • 24 Zhejiang

  • 23 Hubei

  • 16 Henan

  • 16 Hunan

  • 16 Tianjin

  • 15 Beijing

  • 15 Chongqing

  • 12 Hebei

  • 10 Anhui

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

[Cover image via Wiki]

Shenzhen News Update: COVID Cases and a Typhoon Warning

Shenzhen News Update: COVID Cases and a Typhoon Warning

Will the typhoon wash away the COVID?

28 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

28 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, All in Quarantine

The saga continues...

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

Restricting entry to those with anywhere other than Beijing on their Travel Code seems to be becoming the norm.

Rules for Returning to Beijing, and Other Capital COVID News

Rules for returning, the latest COVID numbers and something about museums in Beijing.

26 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, Cases Down Slightly

Another COVID update... keep safe!

More COVID Community Transmission in Beijing

No new citywide measures have been introduced in Beijing, as of press time.

33 New COVID-19 Cases, First Case of BF.7 Strain Detected

COVID-19 is back in a new form in Shenzhen.

‘China Must Stick With Dynamic-Zero COVID’ – People’s Daily

A piece published by the Chinese state media outlet indicates China will not change its underlying COVID policy for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

