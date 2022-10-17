32 New Cases, Virgin Halts London-HK Service After 30 Years

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 17.

Of the 32 new cases reported, all 32 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

That's 4 more cases than yesterday's 28 – but once again no new community cases, which is the big thing.

Virgin halts London-Hong Kong service...

Virgin Atlantic has announced the suspension if its Heathrow-Hong Kong services, citing "operational complexities" due to the closure of Russian airspace.

The British airline will also close its Hong Kong office after 30 years in the city.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led several airlines, already reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to suspend flights or plan longer routes to avoid Russian and Ukrainian airspace, with London-Hong Kong flight times at least one hour longer.

Virgin had initially halted flights to Hong Kong in December last year, after the city banned all flights from the UK during the depths of COVID, but were set to resume them in March 2023.

"Significant operational complexities due to the ongoing Russian airspace closure have contributed to the commercial decision not to resume flights in March 2023 as planned," the airline announced.

Virgin said it still intended to resume flights to Shanghai.

New cases by district...

The 32 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

10 in Qingpu

5 in Baoshan

3 in Chongming

3 in Jing'an

3 in Minhang

3 in Pudong

1 in Huangpu

1 in Jiading

1 in Putuo

1 in Songjiang

1 in Xuhui

0 in Changning

0 in Fengxian

0 in Hongkou

0 in Jinshan

0 in Yangpu

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

188 Xinjiang

61 Guangdong

59 Shanxi

43 Inner Mongolia

37 Yunnan

36 Sichuan

32 Shaanxi

32 Shanghai

29 Jiangsu

24 Zhejiang

23 Hubei

16 Henan

16 Hunan

16 Tianjin

15 Beijing

15 Chongqing

12 Hebei

10 Anhui

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

