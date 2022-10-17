32 New Cases, Virgin Halts London-HK Service After 30 Years

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 32 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, October 17.
Of the 32 new cases reported, all 32 tested positive during central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
That's 4 more cases than yesterday's 28 – but once again no new community cases, which is the big thing.
Virgin halts London-Hong Kong service...
Virgin Atlantic has announced the suspension if its Heathrow-Hong Kong services, citing "operational complexities" due to the closure of Russian airspace.
The British airline will also close its Hong Kong office after 30 years in the city.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict has led several airlines, already reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to suspend flights or plan longer routes to avoid Russian and Ukrainian airspace, with London-Hong Kong flight times at least one hour longer.
Virgin had initially halted flights to Hong Kong in December last year, after the city banned all flights from the UK during the depths of COVID, but were set to resume them in March 2023.
"Significant operational complexities due to the ongoing Russian airspace closure have contributed to the commercial decision not to resume flights in March 2023 as planned," the airline announced.
Virgin said it still intended to resume flights to Shanghai.
New cases by district...
The 32 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:
10 in Qingpu
5 in Baoshan
3 in Chongming
3 in Jing'an
3 in Minhang
3 in Pudong
1 in Huangpu
1 in Jiading
1 in Putuo
1 in Songjiang
1 in Xuhui
0 in Changning
0 in Fengxian
0 in Hongkou
0 in Jinshan
0 in Yangpu
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
188 Xinjiang
61 Guangdong
59 Shanxi
43 Inner Mongolia
37 Yunnan
36 Sichuan
32 Shaanxi
32 Shanghai
29 Jiangsu
24 Zhejiang
23 Hubei
16 Henan
16 Hunan
16 Tianjin
15 Beijing
15 Chongqing
12 Hebei
10 Anhui
We hope that helps you make good your escape!
