42 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 38 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 15.

Of the 42 new cases reported, 40 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That's seven less cases than yesterday's 49 – finally a fall after three days of increases.

Two new community cases...

Both new community cases live in Xujing Town in Qingpu District, both were recent returnees from another province, and both tested positive during regular testing.

The 33-year-old male (locally transmitted, mild symptoms reported) and 34-year-old woman (local asymptomatic) had been shopping and dining in Qingpu and Minhang.

New cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Qingpu

The 3 local cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Minhang

1 in Songjiang

The 37 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

7 in Jinshan

6 in Minhang

6 in Qingpu

6 in Yangpu

5 in Baoshan

2 in Changning

2 in Songjiang

1 in Fengxian

1 in Putuo

1 in Xuhui

0 in Hongkou

0 in Huangpu

0 in Jiading

0 in Jing'an

0 in Chongming

0 in Pudong

China COVID hot spots...

330 Xinjiang

237 Inner Mongolia

74 Guangdong

64 Shanxi

62 Heilongjiang

58 Yunnan

49 Shanghai

42 Anhui

39 Sichuan

36 Liaoning

32 Jiangsu

32 Jilin

26 Shaanxi

28 Shandong

26 Ningxia

24 Beijing

24 Chongqing

22 Hubei

16 Henan

