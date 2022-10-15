  1. home
42 New Cases in Shanghai, 2 Outside Quarantine

By Ned Kelly, October 15, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 38 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, October 15.

Of the 42 new cases reported, 40 tested positive during central quarantine, while 2 tested positive during regular screening.

That's seven less cases than yesterday's 49 – finally a fall after three days of increases.

Two new community cases...

Both new community cases live in Xujing Town in Qingpu District, both were recent returnees from another province, and both tested positive during regular testing.

The 33-year-old male (locally transmitted, mild symptoms reported) and 34-year-old woman (local asymptomatic) had been shopping and dining in Qingpu and Minhang.

New cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Qingpu

The 3 local cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Minhang

  • 1 in Songjiang

The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Qingpu

The 37 asymptomatic cases that tested positive during central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 7 in Jinshan

  • 6 in Minhang

  • 6 in Qingpu

  • 6 in Yangpu

  • 5 in Baoshan

  • 2 in Changning

  • 2 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Putuo

  • 1 in Xuhui

  • 0 in Hongkou

  • 0 in Huangpu

  • 0 in Jiading

  • 0 in Jing'an

  • 0 in Chongming

  • 0 in Pudong

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai? We wouldn't blame you.

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 330 Xinjiang

  • 237 Inner Mongolia

  • 74 Guangdong

  • 64 Shanxi

  • 62 Heilongjiang

  • 58 Yunnan

  • 49 Shanghai

  • 42 Anhui

  • 39 Sichuan

  • 36 Liaoning

  • 32 Jiangsu

  • 32 Jilin

  • 26 Shaanxi

  • 28 Shandong

  • 26 Ningxia

  • 24 Beijing

  • 24 Chongqing

  • 22 Hubei

  • 16 Henan

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Fall

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

